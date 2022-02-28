News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

One-bed Golden Triangle home with 'industrial styling' on sale for £225k

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:38 AM February 28, 2022
PROP - Onley Street, Norwich

This one-bedroom home in Onley Street in Norwich is on sale - Credit: Websters

A one-bedroom converted home in the Golden Triangle, which is currently being run as a holiday let, is on the market for £225,000.

The space has industrial styling with a zinc-clad roof and lots of natural light from large windows and skylights.

PROP - Onley Street, Norwich

The reception room has floor-to-ceiling windows and has room for a sofa - Credit: Websters

PROP - Onley Street, Norwich

The open-plan reception room and kitchen are connected by an industrial window - Credit: Websters

The house, which makes £25,000 per annum as a holiday let, is accessed via a gated terrace and opens to the reception room.

There are large floor-to-ceiling crittall-style windows that give the space lots of natural light.

PROP - Onley Street, Norwich

The kitchen diner and reception room - Credit: Websters

PROP - Onley Street, Norwich

The kitchen has a breakfast bar and two skylights - Credit: Websters

The living space connects to the kitchen diner which has two skylights, thin contemporary worktops and a breakfast bar.

To the left of the reception room is the bedroom, with triple aspect windows and space for a king-size bed, and the bathroom, with a shower and skylight.

PROP - Onley Street, Norwich

The bedroom has room for a king-size bed and has lots of windows for natural light - Credit: Websters

PROP - Onley Street, Norwich

The bedroom has triple aspect windows - Credit: Websters

There is also a bike store.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman dies in Costessey house fire
  2. 2 Police still on scene after house fire in early hours
  3. 3 Key route closure sees trade plummet for shops near city
  1. 4 'It was horrendous' - Community in shock after house engulfed in flames
  2. 5 Road safety fears voiced over 50 new homes plan
  3. 6 Man taken to hospital after medical incident in Norwich city centre
  4. 7 26 bedrooms and a cinema room: Norfolk's most expensive property for sale
  5. 8 7 things you could do in Norwich in the 90s that you can't do now
  6. 9 Meet the Norwich doctor whose NHS portraits have gone viral
  7. 10 Have you spotted any of Norfolk's most wanted people?

This property is located just off Unthank Road close to The Unthank Arms and Kofra.

PROP - Onley Street, Norwich

The bathroom has a shower and a skylight - Credit: Websters

PROP - Onley Street, Norwich

The one-bed has a small fenced terrace to the front of the property - Credit: Websters

PROPERTY FACTS

Onley Street, Norwich

Guide Price: £225,000

Websters, 01603 670646, www.webstersofnorwich.co.uk

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Pete Boczko and Louise Jordan-Hall pictured at the new Rest hub in Norwich

No appointments needed at new million-pound medical hub in city

Francis Redwood

person
The new Lidl store in Fir Convent Road in Taverham.

First look inside new Lidl supermarket in Taverham

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A B52 61-0039 Noble42 plane flies over Norfolk.

Norwich Live News

Two US bombers spotted flying over Norwich after operation overseas

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Gail Harris, portfolio holder for social housing, on site at the development of the former Kings Arms pub in Mile Cross.

Rat-infested pub torn down to make way for eco-friendly homes

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon