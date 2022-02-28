One-bed Golden Triangle home with 'industrial styling' on sale for £225k

This one-bedroom home in Onley Street in Norwich is on sale - Credit: Websters

A one-bedroom converted home in the Golden Triangle, which is currently being run as a holiday let, is on the market for £225,000.

The space has industrial styling with a zinc-clad roof and lots of natural light from large windows and skylights.

The reception room has floor-to-ceiling windows and has room for a sofa - Credit: Websters

The open-plan reception room and kitchen are connected by an industrial window - Credit: Websters

The house, which makes £25,000 per annum as a holiday let, is accessed via a gated terrace and opens to the reception room.

There are large floor-to-ceiling crittall-style windows that give the space lots of natural light.

The kitchen diner and reception room - Credit: Websters

The kitchen has a breakfast bar and two skylights - Credit: Websters

The living space connects to the kitchen diner which has two skylights, thin contemporary worktops and a breakfast bar.

To the left of the reception room is the bedroom, with triple aspect windows and space for a king-size bed, and the bathroom, with a shower and skylight.

The bedroom has room for a king-size bed and has lots of windows for natural light - Credit: Websters

The bedroom has triple aspect windows - Credit: Websters

There is also a bike store.

This property is located just off Unthank Road close to The Unthank Arms and Kofra.

The bathroom has a shower and a skylight - Credit: Websters

The one-bed has a small fenced terrace to the front of the property - Credit: Websters

PROPERTY FACTS

Onley Street, Norwich

Guide Price: £225,000

Websters, 01603 670646, www.webstersofnorwich.co.uk