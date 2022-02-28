One-bed Golden Triangle home with 'industrial styling' on sale for £225k
- Credit: Websters
A one-bedroom converted home in the Golden Triangle, which is currently being run as a holiday let, is on the market for £225,000.
The space has industrial styling with a zinc-clad roof and lots of natural light from large windows and skylights.
The house, which makes £25,000 per annum as a holiday let, is accessed via a gated terrace and opens to the reception room.
There are large floor-to-ceiling crittall-style windows that give the space lots of natural light.
The living space connects to the kitchen diner which has two skylights, thin contemporary worktops and a breakfast bar.
To the left of the reception room is the bedroom, with triple aspect windows and space for a king-size bed, and the bathroom, with a shower and skylight.
There is also a bike store.
Most Read
- 1 Woman dies in Costessey house fire
- 2 Police still on scene after house fire in early hours
- 3 Key route closure sees trade plummet for shops near city
- 4 'It was horrendous' - Community in shock after house engulfed in flames
- 5 Road safety fears voiced over 50 new homes plan
- 6 Man taken to hospital after medical incident in Norwich city centre
- 7 26 bedrooms and a cinema room: Norfolk's most expensive property for sale
- 8 7 things you could do in Norwich in the 90s that you can't do now
- 9 Meet the Norwich doctor whose NHS portraits have gone viral
- 10 Have you spotted any of Norfolk's most wanted people?
This property is located just off Unthank Road close to The Unthank Arms and Kofra.
PROPERTY FACTS
Onley Street, Norwich
Guide Price: £225,000
Websters, 01603 670646, www.webstersofnorwich.co.uk