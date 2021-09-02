Property focus: Townhouse with Chapelfield Gardens views up for auction

Published: 5:05 PM September 2, 2021

The front of the property, facing Chapelfield Gardens - Credit: Brown & Co

A Grade II listed property next to a city centre park is up for auction.

The early Victorian townhouse, located on Chapel Field North, overlooks Chapelfield Gardens and is neighboured by other townhouses.

It has a lower guide price of £325,000 and is being handled by Brown & Co.

The kitchen, at the back of the ground floor - Credit: Brown & Co

The dining room on the ground floor - Credit: Brown & Co

The townhouse is end terraced and in sought-after location.

The property spans four floors including the basement, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The view of Chapelfield Gardens - Credit: Brown & Co

The landing, facing the back of the property - Credit: Brown & Co

The ground and first floor contain the dining room, kitchen, and sitting room.

Two of the bedrooms are on the second floor and the basement has been converted to make space for the third bedroom.

Two bedrooms are fitted with en-suites.

The sitting room on the first floor - Credit: Brown & Co

There is no garden, but there is parking to the side of the property.

The auction will start on September 28 and will finish on September 29.

One of the en-suites - Credit: Brown & Co

One of the bedrooms on the second floor - Credit: Brown & Co

PROPERTY FACTS

Chapel Field North, Norwich

Guide Price: £325,000

Brown & Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com

