Property focus: Townhouse with Chapelfield Gardens views up for auction

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:05 PM September 2, 2021   
Chapel Field North

The front of the property, facing Chapelfield Gardens - Credit: Brown & Co

A Grade II listed property next to a city centre park is up for auction.

The early Victorian townhouse, located on Chapel Field North, overlooks Chapelfield Gardens and is neighboured by other townhouses.

It has a lower guide price of £325,000 and is being handled by Brown & Co.

Chapel Field North

The kitchen, at the back of the ground floor - Credit: Brown & Co

Chapel Field North

The dining room on the ground floor - Credit: Brown & Co

The townhouse is end terraced and in sought-after location.

The property spans four floors including the basement, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Chapelfield North

The view of Chapelfield Gardens - Credit: Brown & Co

Chapel Field North

The landing, facing the back of the property - Credit: Brown & Co

The ground and first floor contain the dining room, kitchen, and sitting room.

Two of the bedrooms are on the second floor and the basement has been converted to make space for the third bedroom.

Two bedrooms are fitted with en-suites.

Chapelfield North

The sitting room on the first floor - Credit: Brown & Co

There is no garden, but there is parking to the side of the property.

The auction will start on September 28 and will finish on September 29.

Chapel Field North

One of the en-suites - Credit: Brown & Co

Chapel Field North

One of the bedrooms on the second floor - Credit: Brown & Co

PROPERTY FACTS

Chapel Field North, Norwich

Guide Price: £325,000

Brown & Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com

