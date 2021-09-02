Property focus: Townhouse with Chapelfield Gardens views up for auction
- Credit: Brown & Co
A Grade II listed property next to a city centre park is up for auction.
The early Victorian townhouse, located on Chapel Field North, overlooks Chapelfield Gardens and is neighboured by other townhouses.
It has a lower guide price of £325,000 and is being handled by Brown & Co.
The townhouse is end terraced and in sought-after location.
The property spans four floors including the basement, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms.
The ground and first floor contain the dining room, kitchen, and sitting room.
Two of the bedrooms are on the second floor and the basement has been converted to make space for the third bedroom.
Most Read
- 1 Woman, 35, reported missing from Costessey
- 2 World's oldest toy shop is coming to Norwich
- 3 'I don't care what people think': 11-year-old on her gender transition
- 4 New burrito bar to open in city centre
- 5 Norwich set to be hotter than Porto next week
- 6 Eyesore for neighbours as car and rubbish dumped
- 7 Mum slapped with two parking tickets despite never actually parking
- 8 Drivers sold dodgy fuel at petrol station get payout
- 9 'I was violently throwing up': Is drink spiking on the rise in city?
- 10 How to enjoy 62 days off while using only 26 days of annual leave in 2022
Two bedrooms are fitted with en-suites.
There is no garden, but there is parking to the side of the property.
The auction will start on September 28 and will finish on September 29.
PROPERTY FACTS
Chapel Field North, Norwich
Guide Price: £325,000
Brown & Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.