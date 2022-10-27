See inside £350k chalet with tree-top views for sale

The three-bed chalet is on the market for £350k - Credit: Chilterns

This three-bed chalet with tree-top views is on the market for £350,000.

The property is semi-detached with open-plan living and a well-loved garden.

The lounge has a feature fireplace - Credit: Chilterns

The kitchen leads into the family room - Credit: Chilterns

The house is entered through the front porch into the hall. On the right is the lounge, with large windows and a fireplace, and a bedroom.

On the left is the kitchen and family room, with sliding doors to the garden and tree-top views, as well as a bedroom and a shower room.

The family room has doors to the garden and tree-top views - Credit: Chilterns

One of the three bedrooms - Credit: Chilterns

Upstairs there is another bedroom which could be used as an office.

The sheltered garden has a patio, winding pathways between beds and a decked seating area.

One of the three bedrooms - Credit: Chilterns

The garden has decking for outdoor furniture - Credit: Chilterns

There are also summer houses, a greenhouse, a compost area, a shed and a garage.

The home is in Drayton, a village just five miles outside of Norwich.

The garden is mature and well-kept - Credit: Chilterns

There are summer houses and sheds dotted around the garden - Credit: Chilterns

PROPERTY FACTS

Layton Close, Drayton

Guide price: £350,000

Chilterns, 01603 801202, www.chilterns.co