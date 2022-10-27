Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

See inside £350k chalet with tree-top views for sale

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:39 AM October 27, 2022
xxx_laytonclose_drayton_oct22

The three-bed chalet is on the market for £350k - Credit: Chilterns

This three-bed chalet with tree-top views is on the market for £350,000.

The property is semi-detached with open-plan living and a well-loved garden.

xxx_laytonclose_drayton_oct22

The lounge has a feature fireplace - Credit: Chilterns

xxx_laytonclose_drayton_oct22

The kitchen leads into the family room - Credit: Chilterns

The house is entered through the front porch into the hall. On the right is the lounge, with large windows and a fireplace, and a bedroom.

On the left is the kitchen and family room, with sliding doors to the garden and tree-top views, as well as a bedroom and a shower room.

xxx_laytonclose_drayton_oct22

The family room has doors to the garden and tree-top views - Credit: Chilterns

xxx_laytonclose_drayton_oct22

One of the three bedrooms - Credit: Chilterns

Upstairs there is another bedroom which could be used as an office.

The sheltered garden has a patio, winding pathways between beds and a decked seating area.

xxx_laytonclose_drayton_oct22

One of the three bedrooms - Credit: Chilterns

xxx_laytonclose_drayton_oct22

The garden has decking for outdoor furniture - Credit: Chilterns

There are also summer houses, a greenhouse, a compost area, a shed and a garage. 

Most Read

  1. 1 First look inside popular riverside pub under new ownership
  2. 2 Woman in hospital with fall injuries after city incident
  3. 3 A47 near Norwich to partially close until December
  1. 4 Bar booted out of city food market following one-star hygiene rating
  2. 5 Man's body found in grounds of Norwich church
  3. 6 Developer under pressure over 'stalled' 3,500 home plan
  4. 7 Attacker jailed for stabbing man in the face poses ‘serious risk to others’
  5. 8 Ten-bed historic farm house used as care home on the market for £400k
  6. 9 Opening date for new Lisa Angel store confirmed
  7. 10 Body of man in 50s found in city not being treated as suspicious

The home is in Drayton, a village just five miles outside of Norwich.

xxx_laytonclose_drayton_oct22

The garden is mature and well-kept - Credit: Chilterns

xxx_laytonclose_drayton_oct22

There are summer houses and sheds dotted around the garden - Credit: Chilterns

PROPERTY FACTS

Layton Close, Drayton

Guide price: £350,000

Chilterns, 01603 801202, www.chilterns.co

Norwich News

Don't Miss

SB_ancestorscoffee_norwich_oct22

City coffee shop closing after five years in business

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Three Aussie lads assisted a broken down driver by pushing a car for a mile along the A11

Australian students push broken-down car a MILE along A11

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
A young mum was shocked to find her car had been vandalised in White Woman Lane

New mum's warning after vandals rip off windscreen wipers

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Archant/ Rachel Bennett

Blinded by the light... Canaries complain about new floodlights

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon