See inside £350k chalet with tree-top views for sale
- Credit: Chilterns
This three-bed chalet with tree-top views is on the market for £350,000.
The property is semi-detached with open-plan living and a well-loved garden.
The house is entered through the front porch into the hall. On the right is the lounge, with large windows and a fireplace, and a bedroom.
On the left is the kitchen and family room, with sliding doors to the garden and tree-top views, as well as a bedroom and a shower room.
Upstairs there is another bedroom which could be used as an office.
The sheltered garden has a patio, winding pathways between beds and a decked seating area.
There are also summer houses, a greenhouse, a compost area, a shed and a garage.
The home is in Drayton, a village just five miles outside of Norwich.
PROPERTY FACTS
Layton Close, Drayton
Guide price: £350,000
Chilterns, 01603 801202, www.chilterns.co