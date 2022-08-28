Tombland home with balcony overlooking church for sale for £325k
- Credit: Morton Reeves
A tucked away city centre home with a unique church view is for sale with a guide price of between £325,000 to £350,000.
Kitted out with a balcony and intimate views over St Michael-at-Plea, the property in Princes Street boasts a large entrance hall, three double bedrooms - one with an en suite - a dressing room with family bathroom and an open plan living space over two floors as well as a balcony.
Leigh Reeves, director at Morton Reeves Estate agents - which is marketing the property - said: "The views are definitely one feature but what stands out the most is that it has a garage and is right in the city centre.
"That's definitely hard to come by.
"It's quite a rare find, they don't come up that often.
"The apartment is more like a house.
"It is a leasehold but it's got a 999-year lease which is quite attractive as well.
"Most apartments in the city will just have on-street parking - so there are lots of desirable things about this property.
"Some people have also said it's attractive because it needs updating and they want to put their own mark on it as well.
"Perfect buyers would be someone who has a hankering for a city centre lifestyle. You have all the wonderful things in Tombland and the heart of Norwich on your doorstep.
"They'll be mobile as they have garage parking. It's suitable for several types of buyers.
"You'll maybe have someone who spends lots of time overseas or somebody who works part-time in Norwich and wants somewhere to go home to while they're working.
"Or it could be someone who perhaps is really outgoing and wants to make the most of Norwich's restaurants.
"It does offer good value and we've had a lot of interest so it's definitely hitting the mark.
"The church has been there for a very long time but the property dates back to the late 60s.
"A lot of people don't even know the property is there, it's very hidden away.
"It's in a gated community which is very good from a security point of view."