Two Norwich projects shortlisted for top building awards

Norfolk County Hall is one of two Norwich projects shortlisted - Credit: Diane Auckland / Fotohaus Ltd

Two of Norwich's recent building projects have been shortlisted for the most impressive in the region.

Norwich's entrants are two of the 17-strong shortlist for the RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) Awards 2022 in the East of England.

Those in Norwich are the YMCA Community Hub and Norfolk County Hall.

There are three other projects in Norfolk shortlisted.

The RICS Awards aim to showcase the most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure.

The entries are shortlisted across six categories: Commercial development, community benefit, heritage, public sector, refurbishment-revitalisation and residential.

Chair of the RICS Awards judging panel for the East of England, Jonathan Nelson, said: “Despite much uncertainty and challenging conditions over the past couple of years, property professionals in the East of England continue to deliver exemplary, and in many cases, world-class built projects that are having a profoundly positive impact on our cities and towns."