Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

Two Norwich projects shortlisted for top building awards

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:06 PM April 13, 2022
Norfolk County Council have recently taken delivery of their newly refurbished office space at Norfo

Norfolk County Hall is one of two Norwich projects shortlisted - Credit: Diane Auckland / Fotohaus Ltd

Two of Norwich's recent building projects have been shortlisted for the most impressive in the region.

Norwich's entrants are two of the 17-strong shortlist for the RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) Awards 2022 in the East of England.

Those in Norwich are the YMCA Community Hub and Norfolk County Hall.

There are three other projects in Norfolk shortlisted.

The RICS Awards aim to showcase the most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure.

The entries are shortlisted across six categories: Commercial development, community benefit, heritage, public sector, refurbishment-revitalisation and residential.

Chair of the RICS Awards judging panel for the East of England, Jonathan Nelson, said: “Despite much uncertainty and challenging conditions over the past couple of years, property professionals in the East of England continue to deliver exemplary, and in many cases, world-class built projects that are having a profoundly positive impact on our cities and towns."

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Empty former Game store in Norwich

Greggs told to alter plans for huge new Norwich store

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The former Serco building on Hurricane Way in Norwich is to be demolished.

Norfolk Live News

Plans to demolish Norwich office block containing asbestos

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Witts was based in Timberhill, Norwich for six months

Homewares company closes city shop after six months

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews on scene the morning after the fire at the former Oasis Sports and Leisure Club in Thorpe St Andrew

Updated

Fire at former leisure centre 'treated as deliberate'

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon