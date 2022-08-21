City apartment with views of river and Carrow Road on market for £350k
- Credit: Pymm & Co
A city centre apartment with views of the river and Carrow Road is currently on the market for £350,000.
This two-bedroom second floor apartment is located in Bridgemaster Court and is currently being listed with Pymm & Co.
The property offers an open plan lounge, diner and kitchen with a balcony offering "stunning riverside views" towards Norwich Castle and the city centre.
There are two double bedrooms including an en-suite to the main bedroom and a separate family bathroom.
Outside there is secured allocated parking in the covered undercroft and a communal patio area with views over Carrow Road.
It is being offered to cash buyers only and there is no onward chain.
A spokesman from Pymm & Co said: "It really is a great location.
"When Elton John recently performed at Carrow Road everyone in the flats came out to have a party. It has a nice community feel."