City apartment with views of river and Carrow Road on market for £350k

The apartment offers views of the river and Carrow Road - Credit: Pymm & Co

A city centre apartment with views of the river and Carrow Road is currently on the market for £350,000.

This two-bedroom second floor apartment is located in Bridgemaster Court and is currently being listed with Pymm & Co.

The property offers an open plan lounge, diner and kitchen with a balcony offering "stunning riverside views" towards Norwich Castle and the city centre.

The property offers an open plan lounge, diner and kitchen with a balcony - Credit: Pymm & Co

There are two double bedrooms including an en-suite to the main bedroom and a separate family bathroom.

Outside there is secured allocated parking in the covered undercroft and a communal patio area with views over Carrow Road.

The apartment has an en-suite to the main bedroom and a separate family bathroom - Credit: Pymm & Co

It is being offered to cash buyers only and there is no onward chain.

A spokesman from Pymm & Co said: "It really is a great location.

"When Elton John recently performed at Carrow Road everyone in the flats came out to have a party. It has a nice community feel."









