Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

Norwich named among the best places to live in UK

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:00 AM April 8, 2022
Norwich city history quiz 7. Norwich Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich Market. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Norwich has been named the best place to live in the East of England.

In a list compiled by The Sunday Times, the fine city beat the rest to the top spot.

Seven locations were on the region's shortlist, representing the best of Britain in the annual Best Places to Live guide.

Judges assessed everything from local schools to the broadband service, green spaces and the high street.

The judges said of Norwich: "Britain’s most likeable small city has all the things we love: high culture, café culture and beautiful buildings of every kind.

Norwich Cathedral.

Norwich Cathedral. - Credit: Emily Thomson

"The market is one of the country’s best. The city centre, dominated by independents, is full of charm and everywhere is within walking distance."

Another Norfolk location shortlisted was newcomer to the guide, Great Massingham. 

The judges said: "With its huge, picturesque green, complete with duck pond and brilliant community spirit, village life is at its most idyllic here."

Most Read

  1. 1 Why were there queues at petrol stations in Norwich?
  2. 2 9 of the highest paid jobs in Norwich right now
  3. 3 See inside flat in former city centre post office for £160K
  1. 4 Family on shoplifting 'away day' snatch £9,000 of goods from city stores
  2. 5 Free market with more than 30 local traders running in Norwich this weekend
  3. 6 The moving window display in Norwich that people are flocking to visit
  4. 7 Did you spend a night out at Time in Norwich?
  5. 8 Norwich café owner opening second site in former coffee shop
  6. 9 Air ambulance called to crash involving motorbike and car
  7. 10 Samantha Womack reveals love of Norwich and June Brown memories 

Other places in the East of England list are Boxford and Woodbridge in Suffolk, Leigh-on-Sea and Saffron Waldon in Essex and St Ives in Cambridgeshire.

A view of the cathedral spire from Wensum Street in Norwich.

A view of the cathedral spire from Wensum Street in Norwich. - Credit: Emily Thomson

Norwich News
West Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Traffic is being monitored along Hellesdon Hall Road and Hellesdon Road by Discreet Security Limited, run by Jason Burrage

Despair over rat running after key city road closed

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
John Travolta at Erpingham House, Norwich

'He seemed excited to be here': John Travolta visits city restaurant

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The Deer Park in Old Catton, which has been sold by the Buxton family, pictured inset with members of the parish council

Concerns park could be used for homes after sale

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Beloved cat, Mr Bumbles, was run over by a delivery driver outside the owner's home in March 25.

Beloved neighbourhood cat run over by delivery driver

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon