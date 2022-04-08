Norwich named among the best places to live in UK
Norwich has been named the best place to live in the East of England.
In a list compiled by The Sunday Times, the fine city beat the rest to the top spot.
Seven locations were on the region's shortlist, representing the best of Britain in the annual Best Places to Live guide.
Judges assessed everything from local schools to the broadband service, green spaces and the high street.
The judges said of Norwich: "Britain’s most likeable small city has all the things we love: high culture, café culture and beautiful buildings of every kind.
"The market is one of the country’s best. The city centre, dominated by independents, is full of charm and everywhere is within walking distance."
Another Norfolk location shortlisted was newcomer to the guide, Great Massingham.
The judges said: "With its huge, picturesque green, complete with duck pond and brilliant community spirit, village life is at its most idyllic here."
Other places in the East of England list are Boxford and Woodbridge in Suffolk, Leigh-on-Sea and Saffron Waldon in Essex and St Ives in Cambridgeshire.