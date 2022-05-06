Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich named among hotspots for house asking price growth

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:31 AM May 6, 2022
Norwich war memorial. Norwich Market. Norwich Castle.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich has been named among the top 10 city hotspots for asking price growth in the country - Credit: Archant

Norwich has been ranked among the top 10 hotspots for house asking price growth in the UK.

According to real estate company Rightmove, Norwich was named eighth on the list which measures buyer demand in comparison to other cities in the country.

The average house asking price in the city is now £275,505, an 11.8pc year-on-year increase.

Jack Deeley, senior property consultant at city estate agents Minors & Brady, "isn't surprised" at the ranking.

He said: "With property prices still quite competitive compared to other locations and with what the county has to offer we expect to see a continued rise in visitors and out of area buyers.

"Who wouldn’t want to live somewhere that has such a strong sense of community, local independent businesses, fantastic coastal walks, and lots of friendly faces."

Bath in Somerset was named the top city price hotspot with the average asking price now £558,018, a 15pc year-on-year increase. 

