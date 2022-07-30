Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
See inside this nine-bed B&B for sale with 'African theme throughout'

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:20 PM July 30, 2022
Arrandale Lodge in Earlham Road, Norwich, is for sale

Arrandale Lodge in Earlham Road, Norwich, is for sale - Credit: Chilterns

A nine-bedroom B&B kitted out with eight bathrooms could be yours for £950,000.

With a 'warm and welcoming African-style throughout', Arrandale Lodge in Earlham Road is a boutique hotel offering spacious and well-maintained rooms.

The property possesses nine bedrooms and eight bathrooms

The property possesses nine bedrooms and eight bathrooms - Credit: Chilterns

The property is said to have a 'warm and welcoming African theme throughout'

The property is said to have a 'warm and welcoming African theme throughout' - Credit: Chilterns

There are nine-bedrooms including host accommodation, with three reception rooms and driveway parking for several cars.

There are six en-suite bedrooms, as well as three further rooms (with two en-suites) which are currently used by the hosts. 

The B&B also offers a garden, balcony and a courtyard dining terrace.

The B&B also offers a garden, balcony and a courtyard dining terrace. - Credit: Chilterns

There are eight bathrooms in the property

There are eight bathrooms in the property - Credit: Chilterns

There is no onward chain with this property.

Inside one of the bedrooms at the property

Inside one of the bedrooms at the property - Credit: Chilterns

The property also comes with three reception rooms

The property also comes with three reception rooms - Credit: Chilterns

The property is up for sale from £950,000

The property is up for sale from £950,000 - Credit: Chilterns

PROPERTY FACTS

Guide price: £950,000

Chilterns, Thetford - 01842 656015

