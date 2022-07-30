See inside this nine-bed B&B for sale with 'African theme throughout'
Published: 8:20 PM July 30, 2022
- Credit: Chilterns
A nine-bedroom B&B kitted out with eight bathrooms could be yours for £950,000.
With a 'warm and welcoming African-style throughout', Arrandale Lodge in Earlham Road is a boutique hotel offering spacious and well-maintained rooms.
There are nine-bedrooms including host accommodation, with three reception rooms and driveway parking for several cars.
There are six en-suite bedrooms, as well as three further rooms (with two en-suites) which are currently used by the hosts.
The B&B also offers a garden, balcony and a courtyard dining terrace.
There is no onward chain with this property.
PROPERTY FACTS
Guide price: £950,000
Chilterns, Thetford - 01842 656015