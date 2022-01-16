Seven-bed Edwardian home with heated swimming pool for sale

This seven-bed home in Norwich's 'Golden Triangle', with an annex and a heated swimming pool, is on the market with Brown & Co.

Hill House on Newmarket Road is late Edwardian, built in 1910. The home underwent renovation in 2011, changing the property from four apartments to one home. There are period features like the turret, high ceilings, picture rails, ornate coving and fireplaces.

The drawing room with a large bay window and a fireplace - Credit: Brown & Co

The dining room, with French doors to the garden - Credit: Brown & Co

The ground floor contains the front porch and boot room, dining room, drawing room, sitting and cinema room, sun room and kitchen. There is also a utlity room and a toilet.

The first floor has four bedrooms. The principal bedroom has a bathroom and dressing room and bedroom four and two both have bathrooms.

The sitting and cinema room, which has part of the turret in the north corner - Credit: Brown & Co

The kitchen, with an island, French doors and space for a breakfast table - Credit: Brown & Co

The second floor has another three bedrooms and a family bathroom. Bedroom six has views of the countryside and the River Yare.

The sitting room, principal bedroom and bedroom five are all part of the north turret, with triple-aspect windows. There are also bay windows in the drawing room and bedroom two.

Bedroom two on the first floor, with a large bay window and ensuite - Credit: Brown & Co

One of the bathrooms in the property, with a bath and a shower - Credit: Brown & Co

Above the triple garage is a one-bed annex with a kitchen, reception room, dressing room and bathroom. This could also be a work from home space or a holiday let.

The garden can be accessed from all sides of the house, with French foors in most of the main rooms. There is half an acre of land, mostly lawned with a mature border. The outdoor swimming pool is heated and between two terraces with a brick pizza oven.

The principal bedroom on the first floor, which has a dressing room, an ensuite and is part of the turret in the north corner - Credit: Brown & Co

The heated outdoor pool is between the northeast side of the house and the patio - Credit: Brown & Co

The house is also blocked from view from the main road by mature trees and a fence, providing privacy.

The property is on Newmarket Road in Eaton, just over two miles from Norwich City Centre. It is minutes from the River Yare, which runs between Eaton and Cringleford.

The garden has a large fire pit and a Brick pizza oven - Credit: Brown & Co

Hill House in Eaton sits in half an acre of land and has a mature border for privacy - Credit: Brown & Co

PROPERTY FACTS

Newmarket Road, Eaton

Price: Available upon application

Brown and Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com