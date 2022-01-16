Seven-bed Edwardian home with heated swimming pool for sale
- Credit: Brown & Co
This seven-bed home in Norwich's 'Golden Triangle', with an annex and a heated swimming pool, is on the market with Brown & Co.
Hill House on Newmarket Road is late Edwardian, built in 1910. The home underwent renovation in 2011, changing the property from four apartments to one home. There are period features like the turret, high ceilings, picture rails, ornate coving and fireplaces.
The ground floor contains the front porch and boot room, dining room, drawing room, sitting and cinema room, sun room and kitchen. There is also a utlity room and a toilet.
The first floor has four bedrooms. The principal bedroom has a bathroom and dressing room and bedroom four and two both have bathrooms.
The second floor has another three bedrooms and a family bathroom. Bedroom six has views of the countryside and the River Yare.
The sitting room, principal bedroom and bedroom five are all part of the north turret, with triple-aspect windows. There are also bay windows in the drawing room and bedroom two.
Above the triple garage is a one-bed annex with a kitchen, reception room, dressing room and bathroom. This could also be a work from home space or a holiday let.
The garden can be accessed from all sides of the house, with French foors in most of the main rooms. There is half an acre of land, mostly lawned with a mature border. The outdoor swimming pool is heated and between two terraces with a brick pizza oven.
The house is also blocked from view from the main road by mature trees and a fence, providing privacy.
The property is on Newmarket Road in Eaton, just over two miles from Norwich City Centre. It is minutes from the River Yare, which runs between Eaton and Cringleford.
PROPERTY FACTS
Newmarket Road, Eaton
Price: Available upon application
Brown and Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com