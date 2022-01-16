News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

Seven-bed Edwardian home with heated swimming pool for sale

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:00 AM January 16, 2022
Hill House, 225 Newmarket Road, Eaton

Hill House is a seven-bed Edwardian house in Eaton - Credit: Brown & Co

This seven-bed home in Norwich's 'Golden Triangle', with an annex and a heated swimming pool, is on the market with Brown & Co. 

Hill House on Newmarket Road is late Edwardian, built in 1910. The home underwent renovation in 2011, changing the property from four apartments to one home. There are period features like the turret, high ceilings, picture rails, ornate coving and fireplaces.

Hill House, 225 Newmarket Road, Eaton

The drawing room with a large bay window and a fireplace - Credit: Brown & Co

Hill House, 225 Newmarket Road, Eaton

The dining room, with French doors to the garden - Credit: Brown & Co

The ground floor contains the front porch and boot room, dining room, drawing room, sitting and cinema room, sun room and kitchen. There is also a utlity room and a toilet.

The first floor has four bedrooms. The principal bedroom has a bathroom and dressing room and bedroom four and two both have bathrooms.

Hill House, 225 Newmarket Road, Eaton

The sitting and cinema room, which has part of the turret in the north corner - Credit: Brown & Co

Hill House, 225 Newmarket Road, Eaton

The kitchen, with an island, French doors and space for a breakfast table - Credit: Brown & Co

The second floor has another three bedrooms and a family bathroom. Bedroom six has views of the countryside and the River Yare.

The sitting room, principal bedroom and bedroom five are all part of the north turret, with triple-aspect windows. There are also bay windows in the drawing room and bedroom two.

Hill House, 225 Newmarket Road, Eaton

Bedroom two on the first floor, with a large bay window and ensuite - Credit: Brown & Co

Hill House, 225 Newmarket Road, Eaton

One of the bathrooms in the property, with a bath and a shower - Credit: Brown & Co

Above the triple garage is a one-bed annex with a kitchen, reception room, dressing room and bathroom. This could also be a work from home space or a holiday let.

Most Read

  1. 1 High-flyer at school to heroin addict - City homeless man reveals his story
  2. 2 'I can't lose!' City fan places 150/1 bet on Canaries dismal scoring record
  3. 3 From mustard to postcodes: 15 things Norwich has given the world
  1. 4 Cockapoo Café coming to Norwich next month
  2. 5 Traffic and infrastructure fears as major housing project starts
  3. 6 'Covid has killed us' - 65-year-old Norwich venue The Talk to close
  4. 7 Man sentenced for two robberies in two days
  5. 8 Struggles to move out of Norfolk continue after school attack
  6. 9 Staff and customers gutted after fire badly damages popular takeaway
  7. 10 Obituary: 'Exceptionally talented' actor Peter dies aged 68

The garden can be accessed from all sides of the house, with French foors in most of the main rooms. There is half an acre of land, mostly lawned with a mature border. The outdoor swimming pool is heated and between two terraces with a brick pizza oven.

Hill House, 225 Newmarket Road, Eaton

The principal bedroom on the first floor, which has a dressing room, an ensuite and is part of the turret in the north corner - Credit: Brown & Co

Hill House, 225 Newmarket Road, Eaton

The heated outdoor pool is between the northeast side of the house and the patio - Credit: Brown & Co

The house is also blocked from view from the main road by mature trees and a fence, providing privacy.

The property is on Newmarket Road in Eaton, just over two miles from Norwich City Centre. It is minutes from the River Yare, which runs between Eaton and Cringleford.

Hill House, 225 Newmarket Road, Eaton

The garden has a large fire pit and a Brick pizza oven - Credit: Brown & Co

Hill House, 225 Newmarket Road, Eaton

Hill House in Eaton sits in half an acre of land and has a mature border for privacy - Credit: Brown & Co

PROPERTY FACTS

Newmarket Road, Eaton

Price: Available upon application

Brown and Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

West end speed camera in costessey, norfolk

Norfolk County Council

Speed camera installed on 'rat run' after eight-year campaign

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The House Thai restaurant, on Queen's Road in Norwich, has been given zero starts following a food hygiene inspection

'We are disappointed': Thai restaurant gets zero food hygiene rating

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Eric Hewson jumped out of a burning building to save his own life, it resulted in him shattering both his ankles. 

'Jump or die': Man leaps from burning building and shatters both ankles

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Debenhams in Orford Place, Norwich closed on May 15 2020 after more than 50 years in business

Retail

Speculation mounts over future of city's Debenhams store

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon