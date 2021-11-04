News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Is this the best home to rent in Norwich?

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:23 PM November 4, 2021
Aerial view of a large 1920s built home on Newmarket Rd, Norwich, which is up for rent

The property offers plenty of off-road parking - Credit: Brown&Co

An Arts and Crafts home has come up for rent on one of Norwich's most sought-after roads - months after going up for sale.

The four-bedroom property is available to rent with Brown&Co for £3,000 per month.

Open plan kitchen in a 4-bed house on Newmarket Road, Norwich, available to rent for £3,000 a month

Inside the open-plan kitchen - Credit: Brown&Co

Huge contemporary kitchen in a property for rent on Newmarket Road, Norwich

The kitchen, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the garden - Credit: Brown&Co

Cool living room with huge corner sofa in a 4-bed 1920s home on Newmarket Road to rent

The living area - Credit: Brown&Co

It's thought to date back to the 1920s and is described as a "very special" home by residential lettings manager, Lesley Levy. "Lettings don't come along very often like this," she says, "this home really is very special."

The property has four bedrooms and a large open-plan living area, with a beautiful fitted kitchen featuring a huge breakfast bar and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Futuristic looking extension at the rear of a 4-bed home to rent on Newmarket Road, Norwich

The terrace at the rear of the property - Credit: Brown&Co

Huge light and airy landing at a 4-bed home on Newmarket Road, Norwich, up for rent

The spacious landing, which leads to four bedrooms - Credit: Brown&Co

Huge double bedroom with wide windows overlooking gardens at home to rent on Newmarket Rd, Norwich

Inside one of the four bedrooms - Credit: Brown&Co

There is also a cloakroom, office and snug on the ground floor, which leads out to a gym.

All four bedrooms are well-proportioned and served by a family bathroom.

The property faces south and west and is set back from the road, approached by a large driveway. 

Traditional 1920s Arts & Crafts home with modern extension for rent on Newmarket Road

The rear of the property, overlooking the gardens - Credit: Brown&Co

1920s Arts & Crafts property on Newmarket Road, Norwich, which is up for rent for £3,000 per month

The property, off of Newmarket Road in Norwich, is approached by a huge driveway - Credit: Brown&Co

Gorgeous gardens can be found at the rear, laid with mature trees and shrubs and featuring a spacious rear terrace. There is also a garage and a garden shed.

The property came up for sale in April and had previously been lived in by the same family for over 25 years.

For more information, contact Brown&Co on 01603 629871.

