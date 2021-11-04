Is this the best home to rent in Norwich?

An Arts and Crafts home has come up for rent on one of Norwich's most sought-after roads - months after going up for sale.

The four-bedroom property is available to rent with Brown&Co for £3,000 per month.

It's thought to date back to the 1920s and is described as a "very special" home by residential lettings manager, Lesley Levy. "Lettings don't come along very often like this," she says, "this home really is very special."

The property has four bedrooms and a large open-plan living area, with a beautiful fitted kitchen featuring a huge breakfast bar and floor-to-ceiling windows.

There is also a cloakroom, office and snug on the ground floor, which leads out to a gym.

All four bedrooms are well-proportioned and served by a family bathroom.

The property faces south and west and is set back from the road, approached by a large driveway.

Gorgeous gardens can be found at the rear, laid with mature trees and shrubs and featuring a spacious rear terrace. There is also a garage and a garden shed.

The property came up for sale in April and had previously been lived in by the same family for over 25 years.

For more information, contact Brown&Co on 01603 629871.