The 5 most-viewed homes for sale in Norwich in October

The most popular properties on the market in Norwich last month included a church conversion, a bungalow, and a Victorian home.

Property listing website Zoopla records how many people have viewed the listing for each home in the past 30 days.

The most viewed property, in Newmarket Road - Credit: ClaxtonBird

The most viewed property in Norwich was a six-bed semi-detached house in Newmarket Road.

The Victorian property is up for sale for £800,000 with ClaxtonBird.

The property has three bathrooms, two reception rooms and contains original features throughout, including stained glass windows.

The house is set well back from the road, giving the home privacy.

The second most viewed property, in Allens Avenue in Sprowston - Credit: Minors & Brady

The second most viewed property was a three-bed semi-detached bungalow in Allens Avenue, Sprowston.

It is up for sale for £280,000 with Minors and Brady.

This three-bed, two-bath, two-reception home has a rainfall shower in one of the bathrooms and a breakfast bar in the kitchen.

The private garden contains shrubs and plants and has a patio area for outdoor furniture.

The third most viewed property in Park Lane - Credit: Savills

A three-church conversion in Park Lane called Chapter was the third most viewed property in Norwich.

The flats, duplexes, and townhouses are up for sale for £185,000 to £565,000 with Savills.

This Golden Triangle development is compiled of 20 properties and is made up of three historic churches.

The fourth most viewed home was a detached bungalow in St Faiths Road in Old Catton.

The two-bed bungalow is on the market for £180,000 with William H Brown.

The home has one bathroom and two reception rooms as well as a conservatory overlooking the private garden.

It is for over-55s only and has emergency pull cords in every room.

The fifth most viewed property, in Parkside Drive in Old Catton - Credit: Williams Way

A five-bed detached house in Parkside Drive in Old Catton was the fifth most popular property on the website.

It is up for sale for £850,000 with Williams Way.

The property has two bathrooms and three reception rooms.

The ground floor is mostly open plan, with the kitchen, dining room, and family room connected.