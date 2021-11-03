News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

The 5 most-viewed homes for sale in Norwich in October

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:27 PM November 3, 2021
Chapters, Park Lane, Norwich

The third most viewed property in Park Lane - Credit: Savills

The most popular properties on the market in Norwich last month included a church conversion, a bungalow, and a Victorian home.

Property listing website Zoopla records how many people have viewed the listing for each home in the past 30 days.

Newmarket Road property

The most viewed property, in Newmarket Road - Credit: ClaxtonBird

The most viewed property in Norwich was a six-bed semi-detached house in Newmarket Road.

The Victorian property is up for sale for £800,000 with ClaxtonBird.

Newmarket Road property

The most viewed property, in Newmarket Road - Credit: ClaxtonBird

The property has three bathrooms, two reception rooms and contains original features throughout, including stained glass windows.

The house is set well back from the road, giving the home privacy.

Allens Avenue in Sprowston

The second most viewed property, in Allens Avenue in Sprowston - Credit: Minors & Brady

The second most viewed property was a three-bed semi-detached bungalow in Allens Avenue, Sprowston.

Most Read

  1. 1 Rocky Horror Show performance cancelled due to Covid
  2. 2 Tributes paid to 'inspirational' headteacher and academy boss
  3. 3 'Waking up is a nightmare': New mum, 30, diagnosed with incurable cancer
  1. 4 From Huckerby to Cantwell, the firm pimping up Norwich City players' cars
  2. 5 Rats 'the size of trainers' invade city street after fly-tippers dump waste
  3. 6 Children terrified as eggs lobbed at windows
  4. 7 7 of the best places to see fireworks in and around Norwich in 2021
  5. 8 Supermarket car park plans would cause traffic issues near Carrow Road
  6. 9 Tributes to takeaway man Mo, the 'gentle giant with a heart of gold'
  7. 10 London fried chicken brand Mother Clucker launching in Norwich

It is up for sale for £280,000 with Minors and Brady.

Allens Avenue in Sprowston

The second most viewed property, in Allens Avenue in Sprowston - Credit: Minors & Brady

This three-bed, two-bath, two-reception home has a rainfall shower in one of the bathrooms and a breakfast bar in the kitchen.

The private garden contains shrubs and plants and has a patio area for outdoor furniture.

Chapters, Park Lane, Norwich

The third most viewed property in Park Lane - Credit: Savills

A three-church conversion in Park Lane called Chapter was the third most viewed property in Norwich. 

The flats, duplexes, and townhouses are up for sale for £185,000 to £565,000 with Savills.

Chapters, Park Lane, Norwich

The third most viewed property in Park Lane - Credit: Savills

This Golden Triangle development is compiled of 20 properties and is made up of three historic churches.

The fourth most viewed home was a detached bungalow in St Faiths Road in Old Catton.

The two-bed bungalow is on the market for £180,000 with William H Brown.

The home has one bathroom and two reception rooms as well as a conservatory overlooking the private garden.

It is for over-55s only and has emergency pull cords in every room.

Parkside Drive in Old Catton

The fifth most viewed property, in Parkside Drive in Old Catton - Credit: Williams Way

A five-bed detached house in Parkside Drive in Old Catton was the fifth most popular property on the website. 

It is up for sale for £850,000 with Williams Way.

Parkside Drive in Old Catton

The fifth most viewed property, in Parkside Drive in Old Catton - Credit: Williams Way

The property has two bathrooms and three reception rooms.

The ground floor is mostly open plan, with the kitchen, dining room, and family room connected.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Karis Dacosta was last seen on Saturday, October 30 at approximately 6:45pm in Sheringham.

Norfolk Live

Woman found dead near Norwich car park believed to be Karis Dacosta

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
First Bus services tweeted that buses will be using the stop on Jenny Lind Road until 10am.

Norwich bus route will be diverted for seven weeks during road closure

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A man, in his late 20s, inappropriately touched a woman, in her 70s, on the river path between Wensu

Norwich Live

Second stabbing in the same area of city in matter of days

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Fish and chips at French's, Wells' fish and chip shop. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two fish and chip shops in Norwich win national award

Sean Galea-Pace

person