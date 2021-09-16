Five of the most expensive properties for rent in Norwich

Published: 8:05 PM September 16, 2021

The Malt House on King Street - Credit: The Norfolk Agents

Renting in Norwich has recently been revealed to be increasingly expensive due to young people being 'gazumped' by 'cash-rich Londoners'.

With the cost of buying going up, the cost of renting has followed as more are forced to stay in the rental market.

We took a look at some of the most expensive properties available for rent in Norwich as of September 16.

The kitchen of the property in The Avenues - Credit: Abbotts

Among the most expensive properties to rent in Norwich are student houses, one of which is a six-bed home on The Avenues. It is £3,500 per month and let by Abbotts.

One of the six bedrooms in The Avenues property - Credit: Abbotts

The property has six bedrooms, a brand new kitchen and bathroom, and TVs in every bedroom. There is also a garden and off-road parking.

The Malt House on King Street - Credit: The Norfolk Agents

Another premium property currently available to rent is The Malt House on King Street. It is £3,200 per month and let by The Norfolk Agents.

The living room of the Malt House on King Street - Credit: The Norfolk Agents

This 'luxury apartment' across three stories has three bedrooms with en-suites, panoramic views of the city, and a balcony.

The St Giles Street property - Credit: Pointens

Another of the city's most expensive properties to let is on Upper St Giles Street. It is £2,500 per month and is let by Pointens, an independent estate agent in Holt.

The sitting room in the St Giles Street property - Credit: Pointens

The three-storey townhouse has three bedrooms, two of which have an en-suite, a small courtyard garden, and two reception rooms.

The property on Low road, Keswick - Credit: William H Brown

Slightly further out of Norwich is the property on Low Road, in Keswick. It is £2,400 per month and is let by William H Brown.

The sitting room in the property on Low Road, Keswick - Credit: William H Brown

The detached four-bed is to the southeast of the city, with three bathrooms, a log burner, and an enclosed garden.

The kitchen of the Prince of Wales Road property, with a view of the balcony - Credit: Abbot Fox

One of Norwich's other most expensive properties to let currently is on Prince of Wales Road. It is £1,950 per month and is let by Abbot Fox.

The bedroom of the Prince of Wales Road property - Credit: Abbot Fox

This three-bed has a family bathroom, one en-suite, and a private balcony. It is on one of Norwich's busiest roads, giving it great links to the city's amenities.

