Five of the most expensive properties for rent in Norwich
- Credit: The Norfolk Agents
Renting in Norwich has recently been revealed to be increasingly expensive due to young people being 'gazumped' by 'cash-rich Londoners'.
With the cost of buying going up, the cost of renting has followed as more are forced to stay in the rental market.
We took a look at some of the most expensive properties available for rent in Norwich as of September 16.
Among the most expensive properties to rent in Norwich are student houses, one of which is a six-bed home on The Avenues. It is £3,500 per month and let by Abbotts.
The property has six bedrooms, a brand new kitchen and bathroom, and TVs in every bedroom. There is also a garden and off-road parking.
Another premium property currently available to rent is The Malt House on King Street. It is £3,200 per month and let by The Norfolk Agents.
This 'luxury apartment' across three stories has three bedrooms with en-suites, panoramic views of the city, and a balcony.
Another of the city's most expensive properties to let is on Upper St Giles Street. It is £2,500 per month and is let by Pointens, an independent estate agent in Holt.
The three-storey townhouse has three bedrooms, two of which have an en-suite, a small courtyard garden, and two reception rooms.
Slightly further out of Norwich is the property on Low Road, in Keswick. It is £2,400 per month and is let by William H Brown.
The detached four-bed is to the southeast of the city, with three bathrooms, a log burner, and an enclosed garden.
One of Norwich's other most expensive properties to let currently is on Prince of Wales Road. It is £1,950 per month and is let by Abbot Fox.
This three-bed has a family bathroom, one en-suite, and a private balcony. It is on one of Norwich's busiest roads, giving it great links to the city's amenities.
