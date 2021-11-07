News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Revealed: The most expensive Norwich homes sold in September

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:32 PM November 7, 2021
7 Bracey Avenue, Norwich

This Bracey Avenue home was the sixth most expensive house sold in Norwich in September 2021 - Credit: Google

A terraced house in east Norwich tops the list of the most expensive homes sold in September.

Most of the properties are located outside of the A147, the inner ring road around central Norwich.

8 Cardiff Road, Norwich

This Cardiff Road home was the most expensive house sold in Norwich in September 2021 - Credit: Google

The most expensive house sold in Norwich was in Cardiff Road which was snapped up for £327,500.

Other properties include a home in Steepgreen Close sold for £261,000 and another in Romany Road, sold for £230,000.

Further down the list is a house sold in Vicarage Road for £205,500.

87 Olive Road

This Olive Road home was the third most expensive house sold in Norwich in September 2021 - Credit: Google

Here are the top 10 most expensive Norwich homes sold in September 2021.

  1. Cardiff Road - £327,500
  2. Grove Avenue - £322,000
  3. Olive Road - £293,000
  4. Steepgreen Close - £261,000
  5. Bernham Road - £253,000
  6. Bracey Avenue - £243,000
  7. Romany Road - £230,000
  8. Trowse House, Bracondale Millgate - £225,000
  9. Purland Road - £220,500
  10. Vicarage Road - £205,500
50 Vicarage Road, Norwich

This Vicarage Road home was the tenth most expensive house sold in Norfolk in September 2021 - Credit: Google

