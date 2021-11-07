Revealed: The most expensive Norwich homes sold in September

This Bracey Avenue home was the sixth most expensive house sold in Norwich in September 2021 - Credit: Google

A terraced house in east Norwich tops the list of the most expensive homes sold in September.

Most of the properties are located outside of the A147, the inner ring road around central Norwich.

The most expensive house sold in Norwich was in Cardiff Road which was snapped up for £327,500.

Other properties include a home in Steepgreen Close sold for £261,000 and another in Romany Road, sold for £230,000.

Further down the list is a house sold in Vicarage Road for £205,500.

Here are the top 10 most expensive Norwich homes sold in September 2021.

Cardiff Road - £327,500 Grove Avenue - £322,000 Olive Road - £293,000 Steepgreen Close - £261,000 Bernham Road - £253,000 Bracey Avenue - £243,000 Romany Road - £230,000 Trowse House, Bracondale Millgate - £225,000 Purland Road - £220,500 Vicarage Road - £205,500

