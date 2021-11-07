Revealed: The most expensive Norwich homes sold in September
Published: 3:32 PM November 7, 2021
- Credit: Google
A terraced house in east Norwich tops the list of the most expensive homes sold in September.
Most of the properties are located outside of the A147, the inner ring road around central Norwich.
The most expensive house sold in Norwich was in Cardiff Road which was snapped up for £327,500.
Other properties include a home in Steepgreen Close sold for £261,000 and another in Romany Road, sold for £230,000.
Further down the list is a house sold in Vicarage Road for £205,500.
You may also want to watch:
Here are the top 10 most expensive Norwich homes sold in September 2021.
- Cardiff Road - £327,500
- Grove Avenue - £322,000
- Olive Road - £293,000
- Steepgreen Close - £261,000
- Bernham Road - £253,000
- Bracey Avenue - £243,000
- Romany Road - £230,000
- Trowse House, Bracondale Millgate - £225,000
- Purland Road - £220,500
- Vicarage Road - £205,500
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.
Most Read
- 1 City centre Tesco Express store to close
- 2 Why can't you find any crisps in Norwich at the moment?
- 3 Norwich City sack Daniel Farke
- 4 The inside story of Farke's dismissal after City's win at Brentford
- 5 Buses delayed due to city centre protest
- 6 'Thank you Daniel Farke': Fans react to Norwich City manager sacking
- 7 Body of man found in river in Norwich
- 8 7 of the best places to see fireworks in and around Norwich in 2021
- 9 Future of boarded up Pottergate building revealed
- 10 Is this the best home to rent in Norwich?