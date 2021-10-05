£1.4m Golden Triangle house most expensive home sold in city
- Credit: Strutt and Parker
A six-bedroom home in the Golden Triangle topped the list of the most expensive homes sold in the city this summer.
Number 211 in Unthank Road sold for more than £1.4m and was the most expensive house sold in Norwich in August according to the latest figures from the Land Registry.
The house was built in 1894 for a prominent Norfolk joinery and includes a number of Victorian features such as an octagonal turret and stained glass windows.
The property, which is also known as Steeple Court, has six bedrooms, five bathrooms and a large conservatory.
It also has a tree house cabin in the garden.
The second most expensive property sold was just a short walk away in Church Avenue off Mile End Road.
The home, which has four bedrooms and spacious living areas, sold for £1.2m.
Its finely landscaped gardens offer plenty of space for children to play and there is also a double garage attached to the property.
Despite its prime location the home sold for £50,000 less than the asking price.
The third most expensive property lies just on the outskirts of Norwich in the village of Postwick and sold for £850,000.
The least expensive property sold in the month of August in the city was a flat in Geoffrey Watling Way near the Carrow Road stadium. It sold for £110,000.
The most expensive homes sold in Norwich in August 2021
1. 211 Unthank Road, Norwich - £1,435,000
2. 3 Church Avenue, Norwich - £1,200,000
3. 1 Cullings Hill, Postwick - £760,000
4. The Ridings, Poringland - £590,000
5. 22 Kingston Square, Norwich - £540,000
6. The Willows, Church Road, Norwich - £475,000
7. 7 St Edmunds Wharf, Norwich - £450,000
8. 11 Pigg Lane, Norwich - £425,000
9. 100 Magdalen Street, Norwich - £340,000
10. 9 Clovelly Drive, Norwich - £325,000