£1.4m Golden Triangle house most expensive home sold in city

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:44 PM October 5, 2021   
Strutt and Parker Unthank Road most expensive house sold in Norwich

211 Unthank Road was the most expensive house sold in Norwich this August - Credit: Strutt and Parker

A six-bedroom home in the Golden Triangle topped the list of the most expensive homes sold in the city this summer. 

Number 211 in Unthank Road sold for more than £1.4m and was the most expensive house sold in Norwich in August according to the latest figures from the Land Registry.

The house was built in 1894 for a prominent Norfolk joinery and includes a number of Victorian features such as an octagonal turret and stained glass windows.

211 Unthank Road most expensive home in August Norwich

The interior design at 211 Unthank Road blends modern and period features - Credit: Strutt and Parker

The property, which is also known as Steeple Court, has six bedrooms, five bathrooms and a large conservatory. 

It also has a tree house cabin in the garden.

211 Unthank Road Norwich most expensive homes

The conservatory allows plenty of light into the home - Credit: Strutt and Parker

211 Unthank Road Strutt and Parker Norwich

The property in Unthank Road even has a tree house in the garden. - Credit: Strutt and Parker

The second most expensive property sold was just a short walk away in Church Avenue off Mile End Road.

The home, which has four bedrooms and spacious living areas, sold for £1.2m. 

most expensive properties sold in Norwich this August

This property is situated one mile from the city centre and a short walk from Eaton Park - Credit: Strutt and Parker

Its finely landscaped gardens offer plenty of space for children to play and there is also a double garage attached to the property.

Despite its prime location the home sold for £50,000 less than the asking price. 

3 Church Avenue Mile End Road Norwich most expensive properties sold in Norwich this August

The property on Church Avenue has a finely landscaped garden. - Credit: Strutt and Parker

The third most expensive property lies just on the outskirts of Norwich in the village of Postwick and sold for £850,000.

The least expensive property sold in the month of August in the city was a flat in Geoffrey Watling Way near the Carrow Road stadium. It sold for £110,000.

The most expensive homes sold in Norwich in August 2021

1. 211 Unthank Road, Norwich - £1,435,000

2. 3 Church Avenue, Norwich - £1,200,000

3. 1 Cullings Hill, Postwick - £760,000

4. The Ridings, Poringland - £590,000

5. 22 Kingston Square, Norwich - £540,000

6. The Willows, Church Road, Norwich - £475,000

7. 7 St Edmunds Wharf, Norwich - £450,000

8. 11 Pigg Lane, Norwich - £425,000

9. 100 Magdalen Street, Norwich - £340,000

10. 9 Clovelly Drive, Norwich - £325,000

