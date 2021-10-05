£1.4m Golden Triangle house most expensive home sold in city

Published: 3:44 PM October 5, 2021

211 Unthank Road was the most expensive house sold in Norwich this August - Credit: Strutt and Parker

A six-bedroom home in the Golden Triangle topped the list of the most expensive homes sold in the city this summer.

Number 211 in Unthank Road sold for more than £1.4m and was the most expensive house sold in Norwich in August according to the latest figures from the Land Registry.

The house was built in 1894 for a prominent Norfolk joinery and includes a number of Victorian features such as an octagonal turret and stained glass windows.

The interior design at 211 Unthank Road blends modern and period features - Credit: Strutt and Parker

The property, which is also known as Steeple Court, has six bedrooms, five bathrooms and a large conservatory.

It also has a tree house cabin in the garden.

The conservatory allows plenty of light into the home - Credit: Strutt and Parker

The property in Unthank Road even has a tree house in the garden. - Credit: Strutt and Parker

The second most expensive property sold was just a short walk away in Church Avenue off Mile End Road.

The home, which has four bedrooms and spacious living areas, sold for £1.2m.

This property is situated one mile from the city centre and a short walk from Eaton Park - Credit: Strutt and Parker

Its finely landscaped gardens offer plenty of space for children to play and there is also a double garage attached to the property.

Despite its prime location the home sold for £50,000 less than the asking price.

The property on Church Avenue has a finely landscaped garden. - Credit: Strutt and Parker

The third most expensive property lies just on the outskirts of Norwich in the village of Postwick and sold for £850,000.

The least expensive property sold in the month of August in the city was a flat in Geoffrey Watling Way near the Carrow Road stadium. It sold for £110,000.

The most expensive homes sold in Norwich in August 2021

1. 211 Unthank Road, Norwich - £1,435,000

2. 3 Church Avenue, Norwich - £1,200,000

3. 1 Cullings Hill, Postwick - £760,000

4. The Ridings, Poringland - £590,000

5. 22 Kingston Square, Norwich - £540,000

6. The Willows, Church Road, Norwich - £475,000

7. 7 St Edmunds Wharf, Norwich - £450,000

8. 11 Pigg Lane, Norwich - £425,000

9. 100 Magdalen Street, Norwich - £340,000

10. 9 Clovelly Drive, Norwich - £325,000