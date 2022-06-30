Most desirable places to live in Norwich according to estate agents

Some of Norwich's most desirable places to live are in the Golden Triangle - Credit: Archant copyright 2012

Norwich is always attracting new people to its streets – but where are the most appealing places to live in the city?

We spoke to local estate agents to find out where the most desirable places to live in Norwich are.

Natalie Howlett-Clarke, joint head of residential sales at Savills Norfolk, said: “Within Norwich, Christchurch Road, Town Close Road and Lime Tree Road are some of the most popular areas - and all three share very similar characteristics.

"There’s a mix of architecture but it’s predominately period properties, often with very good plot sizes, in close proximity to several excellent schools and within a short distance of lots of amenities.

"It’s that combination of character and convenience that makes the roads so appealing.

"People tend to stay there for a significant amount of time because they enjoy the lifestyle.

"Consequently, property can often demand a premium because it comes to market relatively rarely."

Town Close Road in Norwich - Credit: Google

Town Close Road

Town Close Road is made up mainly of semi-detached homes built in a Georgian style.

It is lined with trees and houses are well set back from the road.

The average house price in the last five years is £845,750, according to property listing website Zoopla.

The road is between Ipswich Road and Newmarket Road and there are also lots of local pubs and shops as well as Eaton Park.

Local schools include City College, Town Close School and Norwich High School for Girls.

Christchurch Road

Properties in Christchurch Road are popular due to being set back from the tree-lined road.

Most properties are detached or semi-detached with moderate front gardens.

The average house price in the last five years is £562,715, according to property listing website Zoopla.

Christchurch Road in Norwich - Credit: Google

The road spans from Newmarket Road to Earlham Road across the Golden Triangle.

There are lots of amenities in close proximity including Norwich High School for Girls, Parkside School, shops and pubs on Unthank Road and more.

Lime Tree Road

The tree-lined road has houses that are well set back from the street. Properties are mostly detached four-beds.

The average house price in the last ten years is £567,500, according to property listing website Zoopla.

It is between Ipswich Road and Newmarket Road, close to the city while still feeling less urban.

The road is close to Hewett Academy and has good transport links into the city.

There are also lots of nearby pubs and some shops on Unthank Road.