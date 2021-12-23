See inside this modern city terrace for sale for £230,000
- Credit: Minors & Brady
A chic mid-terrace has come up for sale in Norwich for £230,000.
Selling agents Minors & Brady describe this two-storey, two-bedroom property as a "very modern home" - and once you step inside and through its bright blue door it's easy to see why.
The lounge and kitchen have been knocked through to create a more open-plan living space. It's finished with wood-effect laminate flooring and a space-saving yet decorative upright radiator, while the Victorian-style feature fireplace has been kept. A double-glazed sash window also gives the space plenty of light.
The kitchen itself has been re-fitted and is very modern. It offers a range of base units with work surfaces over the top, as well as a ceramic sink, built-in induction hob, electric oven and a dishwasher.
Extra storage space, as well as plumbing for a washing machine, can be found in the utility room at the rear, which leads out into the garden.
The bathroom is also at the rear of the house and is modern and well-fitted with a low-level loo, sink and panelled bath with a shower over.
Both upstairs bedrooms have wood floors and double glazing and are accessed off a small landing.
Most Read
- 1 Winter Woe-derland! Visitors slam Carrow Road Christmas event
- 2 Cat owner posts bank statement online to prove accusers wrong
- 3 Family honours Glenn who was 'always smiling' and 'lived for music'
- 4 'Is this the worst ice rink in the world?'
- 5 Celebrity chef restaurant coming to Norwich
- 6 Boy in early teens arrested after 30 cannabis plants found at property
- 7 Norwich fine dining restaurant given lowly one-star hygiene rating
- 8 Rage at rat-runners after vital safety posts removed
- 9 Norwich bar with 'Oyster cards for wine' a hit this Christmas
- 10 Norfolk's 'Roman village' could double in size under housing plans
Outside there is a small, low maintenance garden which also has a patio. The small front garden is also enclosed.
Contact Minors & Brady for further details.
PROPERTY FACTS
Lawson Road, Norwich
Price: £230,000
Minors & Brady, 01603 950174, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk