See inside this modern city terrace for sale for £230,000

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 6:30 AM December 23, 2021
Modern open plan kitchen lounge in a 2-bed terrace for sale on Lawson Road in Norwich



A chic mid-terrace has come up for sale in Norwich for £230,000.

Selling agents Minors & Brady describe this two-storey, two-bedroom property as a "very modern home" - and once you step inside and through its bright blue door it's easy to see why.

The lounge and kitchen have been knocked through to create a more open-plan living space. It's finished with wood-effect laminate flooring and a space-saving yet decorative upright radiator, while the Victorian-style feature fireplace has been kept. A double-glazed sash window also gives the space plenty of light.

Brick-built two-storey terrace on Lawson Road in Norwich which is for sale for £230,000



Modern fitted kitchen with wooden worktops in a two-bed terrace for sale on Lawson Road, Norwich



The kitchen itself has been re-fitted and is very modern. It offers a range of base units with work surfaces over the top, as well as a ceramic sink, built-in induction hob, electric oven and a dishwasher.

Extra storage space, as well as plumbing for a washing machine, can be found in the utility room at the rear, which leads out into the garden.

Modern open-plan kitchen and lounge in a two-bed terrace for sale on Lawson Road, Norwich



Modern kitchen with electric oven in a 2-bed renovated terrace for sale on Lawson Road in Norwich



The bathroom is also at the rear of the house and is modern and well-fitted with a low-level loo, sink and panelled bath with a shower over.

Both upstairs bedrooms have wood floors and double glazing and are accessed off a small landing.

Modern double bedroom with wood floors and a feature wall in a 2-bed terrace for sale on Lawson Road in Norwich



Garden with paved patio at the rear of a two-bed terrace for sale on Lawson Road in Norwich



Outside there is a small, low maintenance garden which also has a patio. The small front garden is also enclosed.

Contact Minors & Brady for further details.

PROPERTY FACTS
Lawson Road, Norwich
Price: £230,000
Minors & Brady, 01603 950174, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

