See inside this modern city terrace for sale for £230,000

A chic mid-terrace has come up for sale in Norwich for £230,000.

Selling agents Minors & Brady describe this two-storey, two-bedroom property as a "very modern home" - and once you step inside and through its bright blue door it's easy to see why.

The lounge and kitchen have been knocked through to create a more open-plan living space. It's finished with wood-effect laminate flooring and a space-saving yet decorative upright radiator, while the Victorian-style feature fireplace has been kept. A double-glazed sash window also gives the space plenty of light.

This two-bed terrace on Lawson Road, Norwich, is up for sale for £230,000 - Credit: Minors & Brady

The modern fitted kitchen - Credit: Minors & Brady

The kitchen itself has been re-fitted and is very modern. It offers a range of base units with work surfaces over the top, as well as a ceramic sink, built-in induction hob, electric oven and a dishwasher.

Extra storage space, as well as plumbing for a washing machine, can be found in the utility room at the rear, which leads out into the garden.

The kitchen and lounge have been renovated to create one open-plan living space - Credit: Minors & Brady

Inside the kitchen - Credit: Minors & Brady

The bathroom is also at the rear of the house and is modern and well-fitted with a low-level loo, sink and panelled bath with a shower over.

Both upstairs bedrooms have wood floors and double glazing and are accessed off a small landing.

One of two upstairs bedrooms - Credit: Minors & Brady

The rear garden has a patio - Credit: Minors & Brady

Outside there is a small, low maintenance garden which also has a patio. The small front garden is also enclosed.

Contact Minors & Brady for further details.

PROPERTY FACTS

Lawson Road, Norwich

Price: £230,000

Minors & Brady, 01603 950174, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk