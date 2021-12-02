Ultra modern city home with underground shelter for sale for £550,000

This contemporary four-bed home on Thorpe Road in Norwich is for sale for over half a million - Credit: Minors & Brady

An ultra modern home has come up for sale on Thorpe Road in Norwich - complete with an underground shelter.

Selling agents Minors & Brady say that the property could be the "perfect" family home, and part of it is also currently used as a holiday let, so may offer income potential.

The property is very light and airy - Credit: Minors & Brady

The main house has an entrance hall, open-plan dining space - complete with large double-glazed window overlooking the front garden - and a modern kitchen with a breakfast bar and plenty of worktop space. It's also kitted out with a dishwasher, fridge freezer and oven, with extra room for a washing machine.

Leading off the kitchen is a hall to the side that leads to the area currently used as a holiday let. It includes a bathroom and two bedrooms, including one with a kitchenette, although these could also be reinstated as reception rooms or even a study.

Inside this four-bed property on Thorpe Road, Norwich, part of which is used as an Airbnb - Credit: Minors & Brady

The property is modern with bright and contemporary interiors - Credit: Minors & Brady

The gallery space overlooking the ground floor - Credit: Minors & Brady

The main living room is located on the first floor and is a bright, light and airy space. It has high vaulted ceilings, a double door overlooking the garden and two double-glazed windows to the side.

A bathroom and two double bedrooms can also be found on the first floor, as well as a beautiful 'loft-style' gallery area, which overlooks the front.

Also included in the sale is an underground shelter in the back garden. It is divided into three areas and Minors & Brady describe it as a "convenient and versatile" addition to the main living space, connected to power and lighting.

Huge windows let in lots of light - Credit: Minors & Brady

It could perhaps be used as a studio or storage space and includes a lobby area with a storage cupboard, as well as a cloakroom and access to two rooms, which are both fitted with light fixtures and wooden flooring.

To the front of the property there is a large brickweave driveway, offering ample off-road parking.

There are gardens to the front and rear - Credit: Minors & Brady

The living room - Credit: Minors & Brady

Inside the underground shelter, which could be used for storage or perhaps as a studio - Credit: Minors & Brady

There are gardens at the front and rear, combining areas of lawn with flowerbeds, shrubs and mature trees. There is also a decking area for al fresco dining.



Contact Minors & Brady for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS

Thorpe Road, Norwich

Price: £550,000

Minors & Brady, 01603 950140

www.minorsandbrady.co.uk