Ultra modern city home with underground shelter for sale for £550,000
- Credit: Minors & Brady
An ultra modern home has come up for sale on Thorpe Road in Norwich - complete with an underground shelter.
Selling agents Minors & Brady say that the property could be the "perfect" family home, and part of it is also currently used as a holiday let, so may offer income potential.
The main house has an entrance hall, open-plan dining space - complete with large double-glazed window overlooking the front garden - and a modern kitchen with a breakfast bar and plenty of worktop space. It's also kitted out with a dishwasher, fridge freezer and oven, with extra room for a washing machine.
Leading off the kitchen is a hall to the side that leads to the area currently used as a holiday let. It includes a bathroom and two bedrooms, including one with a kitchenette, although these could also be reinstated as reception rooms or even a study.
The main living room is located on the first floor and is a bright, light and airy space. It has high vaulted ceilings, a double door overlooking the garden and two double-glazed windows to the side.
A bathroom and two double bedrooms can also be found on the first floor, as well as a beautiful 'loft-style' gallery area, which overlooks the front.
Also included in the sale is an underground shelter in the back garden. It is divided into three areas and Minors & Brady describe it as a "convenient and versatile" addition to the main living space, connected to power and lighting.
It could perhaps be used as a studio or storage space and includes a lobby area with a storage cupboard, as well as a cloakroom and access to two rooms, which are both fitted with light fixtures and wooden flooring.
To the front of the property there is a large brickweave driveway, offering ample off-road parking.
There are gardens at the front and rear, combining areas of lawn with flowerbeds, shrubs and mature trees. There is also a decking area for al fresco dining.
Contact Minors & Brady for more information.
PROPERTY FACTS
Thorpe Road, Norwich
Price: £550,000
Minors & Brady, 01603 950140
www.minorsandbrady.co.uk