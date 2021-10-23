One of Norwich's most photographed homes is up for sale

Published: 6:30 AM October 23, 2021

The Merchants House, overlooking the River Wensum, is for sale at a guide price of £750,000 - Credit: William H Brown Select

A pretty blue townhouse situated in a prime location along the River Wensum in Norwich has come up for sale for £750,000.

The Merchants House is undoubtedly one of the city's most photographed properties, with its pastel blue front standing out along the city's historic quayside, and Instagram-worthy hotspots like Elm Hill, Tombland and the Cathedral close by.

Inside, the property offers some huge living spaces - particularly when you consider how central it is - as well as gorgeous period details and plenty of flexibility.

Inside the kitchen - Credit: William H Brown Select

Inside the sitting room - Credit: William H Brown Select

Inside one of the sitting rooms - Credit: William H Brown Select

The property is packed with lots of pretty period details - Credit: William H Brown Select

Highlights include a welcoming reception hall, fitted kitchen - complete with SMEG appliances - and a lovely sitting room on the ground floor.

On the second floor there are two further rooms which could be used as bedrooms, although they are currently made up as an extra sitting room and office and both overlook the river.

The master bedroom, which includes an en suite shower room, can be found on the third floor and sits alongside a further bedroom and a good-sized family bathroom.

Inside the master bedroom - Credit: William H Brown Select

One of the rooms has been turned into an office but could easily become a bedroom once again - Credit: William H Brown Select

The house is full of pretty period details - Credit: William H Brown Select

The property overlooks the River Wensum - Credit: William H Brown Select

To the rear of the property there is a courtyard garden and a parking space, which can be accessed from nearby Pigg Lane.

For more information, contact William H Brown Select.

PROPERTY FACTS

Quayside, Norwich

Guide price: £750,000

William H Brown Select, 01603 221797

www.williamhbrown.co.uk