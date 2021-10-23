News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
One of Norwich's most photographed homes is up for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 6:30 AM October 23, 2021   
Row of pretty pastel coloured historic townhouses on the Quayside, Norwich

The Merchants House, overlooking the River Wensum, is for sale at a guide price of £750,000 - Credit: William H Brown Select

A pretty blue townhouse situated in a prime location along the River Wensum in Norwich has come up for sale for £750,000.

The Merchants House is undoubtedly one of the city's most photographed properties, with its pastel blue front standing out along the city's historic quayside, and Instagram-worthy hotspots like Elm Hill, Tombland and the Cathedral close by.

Inside, the property offers some huge living spaces - particularly when you consider how central it is - as well as gorgeous period details and plenty of flexibility.

Huge kitchen diner in this 4-bed Grade II listed home for sale on Quayside, Norwich

Inside the kitchen - Credit: William H Brown Select

Huge living room with sash window in this 4-bed townhouse for sale on the River Wensum in Norwich

Inside the sitting room - Credit: William H Brown Select

Pretty sitting room with patterned feature wall in The Merchants House, Quayside, Norwich, which is for sale

Inside one of the sitting rooms - Credit: William H Brown Select

Close up of ornate fireplace in the sitting room of The Merchants House, Norwich, which is for sale for £750,000

The property is packed with lots of pretty period details - Credit: William H Brown Select

Highlights include a welcoming reception hall, fitted kitchen - complete with SMEG appliances - and a lovely sitting room on the ground floor.

On the second floor there are two further rooms which could be used as bedrooms, although they are currently made up as an extra sitting room and office and both overlook the river.

The master bedroom, which includes an en suite shower room, can be found on the third floor and sits alongside a further bedroom and a good-sized family bathroom.

Huge master bedroom with pretty windows in this 4-bed listed townhouse for sale in Norwich

Inside the master bedroom - Credit: William H Brown Select

Office with cast iron fireplace in The Merchant's House, Norwich, which is for sale for £750,000

One of the rooms has been turned into an office but could easily become a bedroom once again - Credit: William H Brown Select

Close up detail of ornate cast iron fireplace in a listed townhouse for sale on the Quayside, Norwich

The house is full of pretty period details - Credit: William H Brown Select

View of the River Wensum and coloured townhouses from Fye Bridge Street in Norwich

The property overlooks the River Wensum - Credit: William H Brown Select

To the rear of the property there is a courtyard garden and a parking space, which can be accessed from nearby Pigg Lane.

For more information, contact William H Brown Select.

PROPERTY FACTS
Quayside, Norwich
Guide price: £750,000
William H Brown Select, 01603 221797
www.williamhbrown.co.uk

