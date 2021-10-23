One of Norwich's most photographed homes is up for sale
- Credit: William H Brown Select
A pretty blue townhouse situated in a prime location along the River Wensum in Norwich has come up for sale for £750,000.
The Merchants House is undoubtedly one of the city's most photographed properties, with its pastel blue front standing out along the city's historic quayside, and Instagram-worthy hotspots like Elm Hill, Tombland and the Cathedral close by.
Inside, the property offers some huge living spaces - particularly when you consider how central it is - as well as gorgeous period details and plenty of flexibility.
Highlights include a welcoming reception hall, fitted kitchen - complete with SMEG appliances - and a lovely sitting room on the ground floor.
On the second floor there are two further rooms which could be used as bedrooms, although they are currently made up as an extra sitting room and office and both overlook the river.
You may also want to watch:
The master bedroom, which includes an en suite shower room, can be found on the third floor and sits alongside a further bedroom and a good-sized family bathroom.
To the rear of the property there is a courtyard garden and a parking space, which can be accessed from nearby Pigg Lane.
Most Read
- 1 Tenant's despair as council fixes his windows by screwing them shut
- 2 'Eyesore' bus won't be removed despite neighbours' pleas
- 3 Man killed after collision with double-decker bus on A146 named
- 4 Huge Gothic home on edge of city cemetery is for sale for £1.2m
- 5 Neighbours' terror as bleeding man found in garden after street fight
- 6 Pet owner's fury as mystery neighbour tries to claim her cat as their own
- 7 Nearly 4,000 people wait for council homes - but fewer than 200 available
- 8 'Neighbours ran outside screaming' during street fight in Golden Triangle
- 9 'Our lives are being destroyed': Neighbours' despair over noisy students
- 10 Pupil taken to hospital after incident at Thorpe St Andrew school
For more information, contact William H Brown Select.
PROPERTY FACTS
Quayside, Norwich
Guide price: £750,000
William H Brown Select, 01603 221797
www.williamhbrown.co.uk