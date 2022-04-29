Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Historic home of former Norwich Sheriff is up for sale for £575,000

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 7:00 AM April 29, 2022
Brick and flint medieval townhouse off St George's Street, Norwich, which is for sale for £575,000

This Grade II star-listed townhouse off St George's Street, Norwich, is for sale at a guide price of £575,000

A former historic hall, now a Grade II star-listed house, has come up for sale at a guide price of £575,000.

No 33 St George's Street, Norwich, once formed part of the former Great Hall of Bacon House, a late medieval ecclesiastical building built by Henry Bacon, a wealthy wool merchant.

Later, he became both Sheriff and then Mayor of Norwich and famously provided shelter to John Dudley, the first Earl of Warwick, at the house during Kett's Rebellion in the summer of 1549. 

Aerial view of the entrance hall with an impressive Norman-style archway in a 4-bed townhouse for sale in Norwich

The beautiful Norman-era archway in the entrance hall - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Since then, the property has also been lived in by two further Mayors and Sheriffs of Norwich and is one of a handful of former merchant's houses remaining in the medieval part of Norwich.

The property was transformed into a three-storey townhouse during the Georgian era, although much of its original medieval interior still remains, including a Norman-style stone arch in the entrance hall and the impressive timber ceilings in the upstairs bedrooms.

Bright light and airy staircase in a 4-bed historic townhouse for sale off St George's Street, Norwich

The entrance hall with its winding staircase leading upstairs - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Cosy sitting room in a 4-bed star-listed home on St George's Street, Norwich, which is for sale for £575k

Inside the sitting room - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Fitted kitchen with wooden floors in a 4-bed historic townhouse for sale off St George's Street, Norwich

The fitted kitchen - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Light and airy fitted kitchen in a 4-bed townhouse for sale off St George's Street, Norwich

The kitchen is light and airy thanks to its semi open-plan design - Credit: Strutt & Parker

There are four bedrooms in total, as well as a spacious entrance hall and a semi open-plan kitchen which features bespoke units made of solid wood.

The sitting room is elegant, with wooden floorboards and sash windows and shutters and upstairs there is a galleried landing which leads on to a family bathroom and two double bedrooms.

Double bedroom with medieval timber beams in a 4-bed townhouse for sale off St George's Street, Norwich

Inside one of the four bedrooms, complete with medieval-era timber beams - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Timber beamed bedroom with a vaulted ceiling in a period townhouse for sale off St George's Street in Norwich

Owing to its age and architectural significance, the property is Grade II star-listed - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Bathroom with exposed brick walls in a 4-bed townhouse for sale off St George's Street, Norwich

Inside the bathroom - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Small courtyard terrace outside a brick and flint townhouse at the rear of St George's Street, Norwich

There is a communal courtyard at the rear - Credit: Strutt & Parker

An extra two bedrooms are located on the second floor and, outside, there is a communal courtyard to the year. 

A designated parking space is available in Lowes Yard.

For more information, contact Strutt & Parker.

PROPERTY FACTS
St George's Street, Norwich
Guide price: £575,000
Strutt & Parker, 01603 883602
www.struttandparker.com

