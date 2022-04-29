Historic home of former Norwich Sheriff is up for sale for £575,000

This Grade II star-listed townhouse off St George's Street, Norwich, is for sale at a guide price of £575,000 - Credit: Strutt & Parker

A former historic hall, now a Grade II star-listed house, has come up for sale at a guide price of £575,000.

No 33 St George's Street, Norwich, once formed part of the former Great Hall of Bacon House, a late medieval ecclesiastical building built by Henry Bacon, a wealthy wool merchant.

Later, he became both Sheriff and then Mayor of Norwich and famously provided shelter to John Dudley, the first Earl of Warwick, at the house during Kett's Rebellion in the summer of 1549.

The beautiful Norman-era archway in the entrance hall - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Since then, the property has also been lived in by two further Mayors and Sheriffs of Norwich and is one of a handful of former merchant's houses remaining in the medieval part of Norwich.

The property was transformed into a three-storey townhouse during the Georgian era, although much of its original medieval interior still remains, including a Norman-style stone arch in the entrance hall and the impressive timber ceilings in the upstairs bedrooms.

The entrance hall with its winding staircase leading upstairs - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Inside the sitting room - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The fitted kitchen - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The kitchen is light and airy thanks to its semi open-plan design - Credit: Strutt & Parker

There are four bedrooms in total, as well as a spacious entrance hall and a semi open-plan kitchen which features bespoke units made of solid wood.

The sitting room is elegant, with wooden floorboards and sash windows and shutters and upstairs there is a galleried landing which leads on to a family bathroom and two double bedrooms.

Inside one of the four bedrooms, complete with medieval-era timber beams - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Owing to its age and architectural significance, the property is Grade II star-listed - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Inside the bathroom - Credit: Strutt & Parker

There is a communal courtyard at the rear - Credit: Strutt & Parker

An extra two bedrooms are located on the second floor and, outside, there is a communal courtyard to the year.

A designated parking space is available in Lowes Yard.

For more information, contact Strutt & Parker.

PROPERTY FACTS

St George's Street, Norwich

Guide price: £575,000

Strutt & Parker, 01603 883602

www.struttandparker.com