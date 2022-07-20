Salon in busy shopping street is 'great value for money' at £295,000
- Credit: Pymm & Co
A salon with additional beauty treatment rooms in a bustling Norwich shopping strip has hit the market.
Currently home to Max Giammello hairdressers, the property at 122 Ber Street boasts a staggering 1,282 sq ft of salon space measuring at 66ft deep.
Last summer, the salon became available to rent for £42,000 a year including 16 Italian-made customer stations, wash basins and mirrors.
It is now on the market for sale for between £295,000 and £300,000.
Maxwell Harrison, sales negotiator at Pymm & Co - which is marketing the property - said that the salon is a "perfect spot" for another Norwich business.
"It's quite a large commercial property," he said.
"It's got a lot of storage.
"When you walk into the salon itself, it is huge."
The property has a main shop floor, toilets, a staff room with a separate toilet, a stock room and cellar.
Upstairs are two further rooms which are sublet as beauty therapy suites, each bringing in £500 per calendar month.
There is also extra storage space at the top of the stairs.
Maxwell added: "The unit could easily be turned into residential upstairs. It's all commercial at the minute but it was once a residential property.
"From a commercial view, it is quite a large space to offer.
"It's versatile. There are many options you could pursue with this property.
"There are two rooms upstairs both serving as beauty therapy rooms. There are no tenants in situ currently.
"The equipment and products are being taken with the current owner as he does work as a mobile hairdresser but there's always the opportunity for negotiation.
"It's absolutely great value for money.
"It's been a really successful Ber Street business. The salon is always open.
"There are a fair few salons in Ber Street that are open until later.
"Any business with the right ideas could make this unit a success."
Ber Street, Norwich
Guide price: £295,000 - £300,000
Pymm & Co, 01603 305 805
www.pymmand.co.uk