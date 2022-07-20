Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Salon in busy shopping street is 'great value for money' at £295,000

Maya Derrick

Published: 7:00 AM July 20, 2022
Max Giamello's Ber Street salon is on the market for £295,000

Max Giamello's Ber Street salon is on the market for £295,000 - Credit: Pymm & Co

A salon with additional beauty treatment rooms in a bustling Norwich shopping strip has hit the market.

Currently home to Max Giammello hairdressers, the property at 122 Ber Street boasts a staggering 1,282 sq ft of salon space measuring at 66ft deep.

Last summer, the salon became available to rent for £42,000 a year including 16 Italian-made customer stations, wash basins and mirrors.

Sales negotiator Maxwell Harrison said that the salon is "absolutely great value for money"

Sales negotiator Maxwell Harrison said that the salon is "absolutely great value for money" - Credit: Pymm & Co

It is now on the market for sale for between £295,000 and £300,000.

Maxwell Harrison, sales negotiator at Pymm & Co - which is marketing the property - said that the salon is a "perfect spot" for another Norwich business.

"It's quite a large commercial property," he said.

Maxwell Harrison, sales negotiator at Pymm & Co Norwich

Maxwell Harrison, sales negotiator at Pymm & Co Norwich - Credit: Pymm & Co

"It's got a lot of storage.

"When you walk into the salon itself, it is huge."

The commercial property boasts 1,282 sq ft of salon space on the ground floor

The commercial property boasts 1,282 sq ft of salon space on the ground floor - Credit: Pymm & Co

The property has a main shop floor, toilets, a staff room with a separate toilet, a stock room and cellar.

Upstairs are two further rooms which are sublet as beauty therapy suites, each bringing in £500 per calendar month.

There is also extra storage space at the top of the stairs.

Maxwell added: "The unit could easily be turned into residential upstairs. It's all commercial at the minute but it was once a residential property.

Max Giammello's salon in Ber Street, Norwich

Max Giammello's salon in Ber Street, Norwich - Credit: Pymm & Co

"From a commercial view, it is quite a large space to offer.

"It's versatile. There are many options you could pursue with this property.

"There are two rooms upstairs both serving as beauty therapy rooms. There are no tenants in situ currently.

There are two therapy rooms upstairs, which bring in £500 each per calendar month

There are two therapy rooms upstairs, which bring in £500 each per calendar month - Credit: Pymm & Co

"The equipment and products are being taken with the current owner as he does work as a mobile hairdresser but there's always the opportunity for negotiation.

"It's absolutely great value for money.

"It's been a really successful Ber Street business. The salon is always open.

The Ber Street salon is 66ft deep

The Ber Street salon is 66ft deep - Credit: Pymm & Co

"There are a fair few salons in Ber Street that are open until later. 

"Any business with the right ideas could make this unit a success."

Max Giammello, Ber Street, Norwich

Max Giammello, Ber Street, Norwich - Credit: Pymm & Co

Ber Street, Norwich
Guide price: £295,000 - £300,000
Pymm & Co, 01603 305 805
www.pymmand.co.uk

There are two therapy rooms upstairs, which bring in £500 each per calendar month

There are two therapy rooms upstairs, which bring in £500 each per calendar month - Credit: Pymm & Co

The storeroom at Max Giammello hairdressers in Ber Street, Norwich

The storeroom at Max Giammello hairdressers in Ber Street, Norwich - Credit: Pymm & Co

