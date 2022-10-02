Two-bed duplex in converted 'Tudorbethan' manor with woodland views for sale
- Credit: Sowerbys
A two-bed maisonette in a converted 'Tudorbethan' manor house is on the market for £475,000.
Westview is in the west wing of the Lodge in Drayton and is the last remaining duplex available.
The Lodge, with its medieval-style windows and chimneys, resembles a Tudor or Elizabethan manor but was actually built in 1914.
The house is entered through a ground-floor lobby that leads upstairs.
The main floor opens to the shaker-style kitchen diner which has woodland views and quartz worktops.
At the back of the house is the living room, which, and a small toilet.
On the second floor are two bedrooms and a shared bathroom.
It is in Drayton, a parish almost five miles from Norwich with a primary and middle school, two pubs and some shops.
Most Read
- 1 'Larger than life' father and husband dies aged 29
- 2 'Now that's a disgrace' - Hundreds attend city march
- 3 Historic bar in city forced to permanently close
- 4 Rats invade city flat as pregnant mum forced to sleep on couch
- 5 Blood stains left on memorial bench after churchyard stabbing
- 6 Former snooker hall set to be converted into shops
- 7 CCTV appeal after £5,000 worth of goods stolen from city retail parks
- 8 Campaign calls for 40mph limit on A140 stretch near Norwich
- 9 Trade plummets for business after homeless disputes in city centre
- 10 Green light for new cameras to fine law-breaking Norfolk drivers
PROPERTY FACTS
Drayton High Road, Norwich
Guide price: £475,000
Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com