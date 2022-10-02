Two-bed duplex in converted 'Tudorbethan' manor with woodland views for sale

A two-bed in the Lodge in Drayton is up for sale (Pictured: A CGI rendering of the Lodge) - Credit: Sowerbys

A two-bed maisonette in a converted 'Tudorbethan' manor house is on the market for £475,000.

Westview is in the west wing of the Lodge in Drayton and is the last remaining duplex available.

The kitchen area in the open-plan kitchen diner - Credit: Sowerbys

The sitting room to the back of the house - Credit: Sowerbys

The Lodge, with its medieval-style windows and chimneys, resembles a Tudor or Elizabethan manor but was actually built in 1914.

The house is entered through a ground-floor lobby that leads upstairs.

The house is spread over the first and second floor - Credit: Sowerbys

One of the bedrooms on the second floor - Credit: Sowerbys

The main floor opens to the shaker-style kitchen diner which has woodland views and quartz worktops.

At the back of the house is the living room, which, and a small toilet.

One of the two bedrooms upstairs - Credit: Sowerbys

The house is entered through a courtyard into a front lobby - Credit: Sowerbys

On the second floor are two bedrooms and a shared bathroom.

It is in Drayton, a parish almost five miles from Norwich with a primary and middle school, two pubs and some shops.

PROPERTY FACTS

Drayton High Road, Norwich

Guide price: £475,000

Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com