Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

Two-bed duplex in converted 'Tudorbethan' manor with woodland views for sale

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:00 AM October 2, 2022
xxx_01_thelodge_drayton_sep22

A two-bed in the Lodge in Drayton is up for sale (Pictured: A CGI rendering of the Lodge) - Credit: Sowerbys

A two-bed maisonette in a converted 'Tudorbethan' manor house is on the market for £475,000.

Westview is in the west wing of the Lodge in Drayton and is the last remaining duplex available.

xxx_02_thelodge_drayton_sep22

The kitchen area in the open-plan kitchen diner - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_03_thelodge_drayton_sep22

The sitting room to the back of the house - Credit: Sowerbys

The Lodge, with its medieval-style windows and chimneys, resembles a Tudor or Elizabethan manor but was actually built in 1914.

The house is entered through a ground-floor lobby that leads upstairs.

xxx_04_thelodge_drayton_sep22

The house is spread over the first and second floor - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_05_thelodge_drayton_sep22

One of the bedrooms on the second floor - Credit: Sowerbys

The main floor opens to the shaker-style kitchen diner which has woodland views and quartz worktops.

At the back of the house is the living room, which, and a small toilet.

xxx_06_thelodge_drayton_sep22

One of the two bedrooms upstairs - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_07_thelodge_drayton_sep22

The house is entered through a courtyard into a front lobby - Credit: Sowerbys

On the second floor are two bedrooms and a shared bathroom.

It is in Drayton, a parish almost five miles from Norwich with a primary and middle school, two pubs and some shops.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Larger than life' father and husband dies aged 29
  2. 2 'Now that's a disgrace' - Hundreds attend city march
  3. 3 Historic bar in city forced to permanently close
  1. 4 Rats invade city flat as pregnant mum forced to sleep on couch
  2. 5 Blood stains left on memorial bench after churchyard stabbing
  3. 6 Former snooker hall set to be converted into shops
  4. 7 CCTV appeal after £5,000 worth of goods stolen from city retail parks
  5. 8 Campaign calls for 40mph limit on A140 stretch near Norwich
  6. 9 Trade plummets for business after homeless disputes in city centre
  7. 10 Green light for new cameras to fine law-breaking Norfolk drivers

PROPERTY FACTS

Drayton High Road, Norwich

Guide price: £475,000

Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Stephen Harris and Deanna Vann from Norwich who are due to get married in May 2023

UK Government

Bride left in tears as hotel cancels weddings after closing for refugees

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
A police cordon is in place at St Marks Church in Lakenham, Norwich

Norwich Live News

Man stabbed in city churchyard

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Works taking place in St Stephens Street as part of a £6.1m revamp 

Bus stops to change following reopening of busy city centre street

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Lucy Applegate, from Hellesdon, started her weight-loss journey at 14st 11lbs in March last year

'I can't believe I have a six-pack' - Woman shares 6st weight loss journey

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon