Unique Art Deco home for sale for £400,000

An eye-catching retro property on the outskirts of Norwich is on the market for £400,000.

The three-bedroom semi-detached home in Low Road sits behind a vast gravel drive and has a professionally landscaped garden to the rear.

The unique pad has also benefitted from an extensive refurbishment.

The 1930s art deco era property has a distinct façade and stands out in the sought-after thoroughfare which links Hellesdon and Drayton with the city.

The vendor, who has owned the property since 1997, believes that this house - along with a neighbouring pair of semis - were once used as agricultural cottages, with those living in them working the nearby land.

Selene Foster, manager at William H Brown's Hellesdon branch - which is marketing the property - said: "It's art deco in the modern style which is typical of the 1930s.

"It sets it apart from other houses along Low Road.

"It's one of a pair of semis. The current owner thinks that this pair were once occupied by agricultural workers.

"The way it looks has generated a fair bit of interest. The property next door - also previously owned by the same person - sold at the start of the year and we're now looking to sell this one.

"I love the look - the sweeping driveway and the garden is amazing. It's been professionally landscaped.

"It's very mature because the property itself is almost 100 years old.

"There's been a lot done to the property in the form of refurbishment. It boasts a lot of space. It's fantastic.

"I feel this house is for young professionals. It's an ideal party house. It's not overlooked in any way.

"But it could also be good for a young family as the garden would make a great play area. It suits a lot of different clienteles.

"This property is so unique - but I suppose it's like marmite. You either love it or you hate it."

PROPERTY FACTS

Low Road, Norwich, NR6 5EU

Guide price: £400,000

William H Brown, Hellesdon branch

01603 487888

williamhbrown.co.uk/estate-agents/hellesdon

