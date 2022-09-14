Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Unique Art Deco home for sale for £400,000

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 6:30 AM September 14, 2022
69 Low Road was built in the distinctive modern Art Deco style

Low Road was built in the distinctive modern art deco style

An eye-catching retro property on the outskirts of Norwich is on the market for £400,000.

The three-bedroom semi-detached home in Low Road sits behind a vast gravel drive and has a professionally landscaped garden to the rear.

The unique pad has also benefitted from an extensive refurbishment.

The 1930s art deco era property has a distinct façade and stands out in the sought-after thoroughfare which links Hellesdon and Drayton with the city.

The vendor, who has owned the property since 1997, believes that this house - along with a neighbouring pair of semis - were once used as agricultural cottages, with those living in them working the nearby land.

Selene Foster, manager at William H Brown's Hellesdon branch - which is marketing the property - said: "It's art deco in the modern style which is typical of the 1930s. 

Selene Foster, manager at William H Brown's Hellesdon branch

Selene Foster, manager at William H Brown's Hellesdon branch

"It sets it apart from other houses along Low Road.

"It's one of a pair of semis. The current owner thinks that this pair were once occupied by agricultural workers.

The current owners have fully refurbished 69 Low Road

The current owners have fully refurbished Low Road

"The way it looks has generated a fair bit of interest. The property next door - also previously owned by the same person - sold at the start of the year and we're now looking to sell this one.

"I love the look - the sweeping driveway and the garden is amazing. It's been professionally landscaped.

The garden at 69 Low Road has been professionally landscaped

The garden at Low Road has been professionally landscaped

The garden at 69 Low Road has been professionally landscaped

The garden at Low Road has been professionally landscaped

"It's very mature because the property itself is almost 100 years old.

"There's been a lot done to the property in the form of refurbishment. It boasts a lot of space. It's fantastic.

It is believed 69 Low Road was once one of a handful of agricultural cottages along the thoroughfare

It is believed Low Road was once one of a handful of agricultural cottages along the thoroughfare

"I feel this house is for young professionals. It's an ideal party house. It's not overlooked in any way.

"But it could also be good for a young family as the garden would make a great play area. It suits a lot of different clienteles.

Agent Selene Foster likened the exterior of the property to "Marmite"

Agent Selene Foster likened the exterior of the property to "Marmite"

"This property is so unique - but I suppose it's like marmite. You either love it or you hate it."

The semi-dethatched property has three bedrooms on the first floor

The semi-dethatched property has three bedrooms on the first floor

PROPERTY FACTS
Low Road, Norwich, NR6 5EU
Guide price: £400,000
William H Brown, Hellesdon branch
01603 487888
williamhbrown.co.uk/estate-agents/hellesdon

The property is on the market for £400,000

The property is on the market for £400,000

Agent Selene Foster said that the property's exterior makes it stand out to potential buyers

Agent Selene Foster said that the property's exterior makes it stand out to potential buyers

Norwich News

