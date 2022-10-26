Ten-bed historic farm house used as care home on the market for £400k

The care home will go to auction on Friday, October 28 - Credit: Leaders

A former care home will go under the hammer this week with a guide price of £400,000.

The site in Norwich Road, Little Plumstead, has 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms over 4,181 sq ft and currently has C2 usage, awarded to care homes.

However the site could have a variety of uses subject to planning permission and change of use, including as a house of multiple occupation (HMO) or to be broken up into smaller individual dwellings.

Lewis Osborne, sales negotiator at Leaders - which is marketing the property - explained that the site in its current state would be best utilised as an assisted living facility.

He said: "There are interested parties looking to continue its use as a caring facility of some sort.

"It hasn't really got the facility to provide full-time residential care for those with around-the-clock needs.

"However assisted living and having a carer come around once or twice a day - for people who can get out and about and to the local bus stop to go into the city and come back - it's a bit more what this property is geared towards.

"Little Plumstead is a lovely area and it's a great place to have that independence and security if needed.

"It's in very good nick - it's right there to be carried on for some caring use. It has a full commercial kitchen, dining space and living area as well - it would give residents a feeling of community.

"You've got everything you would need there.

"It's a little bit different. Instead of being a pre-fab care home it's an old farm house.

"It's a historical property with a lot of character, where buildings like this can be quite bland and surgical almost.

"It's got a lovely surrounding area and it's just a nice place to be."

The building also boasts a cellar, entrance hall, office space and laundry facilities with ample parking facilities.

The property is set to be sold by online auction on Friday, October 28, when bidding will open at 10am.

PROPERTY FACTS

Norwich Road, Little Plumstead

Guide price: £400,000

Leaders, Norwich

www.leaders.co.uk/norfolk/norwich