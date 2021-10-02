News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
See inside this listed Norwich townhouse for sale for £725,000

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 6:30 AM October 2, 2021   
Brick built Grade II listed townhouse on St Stephens Road in Norwich which is for sale

This five-bedroom townhouse on St Stephens Road in Norwich offers lots of potential

A Grade II listed townhouse has come up for sale on one of the main routes into Norwich - and close to some of the city's top schools.

The five-bedroom property on St Stephens Road is for sale with William H Brown for offers in excess of £725,000 and is arranged over four floors with up to five bedrooms.

Town Close and Norwich High School for Girls are virtually on its doorstep and the rest of the city is only a short walk away.

Light and airy living room with fireplace in this 5-bed home for sale on St Stephens Road, Norwich

Inside the sitting room

Modern sleek kitchen diner in this 5-bed townhouse on St Stephens Road in Norwich which is for sale

Inside the kitchen, which has plenty of dining space

Modern contemporary kitchen with bright coloured stools in this 5-bed home for sale in Norwich

Inside the kitchen

It has a huge modern kitchen, offering plenty of dining space, a separate sitting room overlooking the communal lawn and a bright and light garden room, which opens out into the rear enclosed garden and could be used as a reception space or a study.

There are two bedrooms on the first floor, including an en suite, and a further en suite double room on the second.

Bright colourful bedroom in this 5-bed townhouse for sale on St Stephens Road, Norwich

Inside one of the double bedrooms

Modern bathroom with bath and patterned wall in this 5-bed home for sale in Norwich

Inside the bathroom

Garden at a Grade II listed terrace property in Norwich which is for sale for £725,000

The rear garden

The lower ground floor offers two rooms and a shower room and could even be used as an apartment.

Outside, the rear garden is fully enclosed. It has an olive tree, marble tiled patio and leads out to a garage with parking. Quite rare for a property so close to the centre of the city.

William H Brown say that although an offer has been accepted, subject to contract, the home is still available to view.

PROPERTY FACTS
St Stephens Road
Offers in excess of £725,000
William H Brown, www.williamhbrown.co.uk, 01603 221797

