See inside this listed Norwich townhouse for sale for £725,000

A Grade II listed townhouse has come up for sale on one of the main routes into Norwich - and close to some of the city's top schools.

The five-bedroom property on St Stephens Road is for sale with William H Brown for offers in excess of £725,000 and is arranged over four floors with up to five bedrooms.



Town Close and Norwich High School for Girls are virtually on its doorstep and the rest of the city is only a short walk away.

It has a huge modern kitchen, offering plenty of dining space, a separate sitting room overlooking the communal lawn and a bright and light garden room, which opens out into the rear enclosed garden and could be used as a reception space or a study.



There are two bedrooms on the first floor, including an en suite, and a further en suite double room on the second.

The lower ground floor offers two rooms and a shower room and could even be used as an apartment.



Outside, the rear garden is fully enclosed. It has an olive tree, marble tiled patio and leads out to a garage with parking. Quite rare for a property so close to the centre of the city.



William H Brown say that although an offer has been accepted, subject to contract, the home is still available to view.

PROPERTY FACTS

St Stephens Road

Offers in excess of £725,000

William H Brown, www.williamhbrown.co.uk, 01603 221797