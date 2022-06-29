Listed city townhouse with roof terrace on sale for £725,000
- Credit: Savills
Spread over five floors with city views, estate agent Savills described this property as "charming, characterful and quirky".
Elwyn House is Grade II listed and is believed to date back to the 17th century, with period features like fireplaces and exposed beams remaining.
The Norwich home opens to the dining room with a brick fireplace. To the back of the house is the kitchen with wooden worktops and an island as well as access to the garden.
The ground floor also has a utility room and downstairs is a cellar with a skylight.
Upstairs is the sitting room which has a brick fireplace and overlooks the neighbouring church, a bedroom and a shared bathroom.
On the second floor are two further bedrooms and the third floor has the final bedroom, a bathroom and a roof terrace that looks over St Giles Street.
There is a small courtyard garden to the back with beds, a shed and room for some outdoor furniture.
Elwyn House is between Pottergate and Upper St Giles Street, a stone's throw from the city centre and its amenities.
PROPERTY FACTS
Cow Hill, Norwich
Guide price: £725,000
Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.co.uk