Listed city townhouse with roof terrace on sale for £725,000

The city centre townhouse off Upper St Giles is on the market for £725,000 - Credit: Savills

Spread over five floors with city views, estate agent Savills described this property as "charming, characterful and quirky".

Elwyn House is Grade II listed and is believed to date back to the 17th century, with period features like fireplaces and exposed beams remaining.

The dining room sits on the front of the property and has a brick fireplace - Credit: Savills

The kitchen has exposed beams and an island - Credit: Savills

The Norwich home opens to the dining room with a brick fireplace. To the back of the house is the kitchen with wooden worktops and an island as well as access to the garden.

The ground floor also has a utility room and downstairs is a cellar with a skylight.

The sitting room overlooks the neighbouring church and has a brick fireplace - Credit: Savills

One of the three bedrooms on the first and second floor - Credit: Savills

Upstairs is the sitting room which has a brick fireplace and overlooks the neighbouring church, a bedroom and a shared bathroom.

On the second floor are two further bedrooms and the third floor has the final bedroom, a bathroom and a roof terrace that looks over St Giles Street.

The shared bathroom on the first floor - Credit: Savills

The bedroom on the third floor has a roof terrace with city views - Credit: Savills

There is a small courtyard garden to the back with beds, a shed and room for some outdoor furniture.

Elwyn House is between Pottergate and Upper St Giles Street, a stone's throw from the city centre and its amenities.

The roof terrace overlooks St Giles Street - Credit: Savills

There is a small courtyard garden to the back of the property - Credit: Savills

PROPERTY FACTS

Cow Hill, Norwich

Guide price: £725,000

Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.co.uk