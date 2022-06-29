Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

Listed city townhouse with roof terrace on sale for £725,000

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:03 PM June 29, 2022
xxx_09_cowhill_norwich_jun22

The city centre townhouse off Upper St Giles is on the market for £725,000 - Credit: Savills

Spread over five floors with city views, estate agent Savills described this property as "charming, characterful and quirky".

Elwyn House is Grade II listed and is believed to date back to the 17th century, with period features like fireplaces and exposed beams remaining.

xxx_08_cowhill_norwich_jun22

The dining room sits on the front of the property and has a brick fireplace - Credit: Savills

xxx_07_cowhill_norwich_jun22

The kitchen has exposed beams and an island - Credit: Savills

The Norwich home opens to the dining room with a brick fireplace. To the back of the house is the kitchen with wooden worktops and an island as well as access to the garden.

The ground floor also has a utility room and downstairs is a cellar with a skylight.

xxx_06_cowhill_norwich_jun22

The sitting room overlooks the neighbouring church and has a brick fireplace - Credit: Savills

xxx_05_cowhill_norwich_jun22

One of the three bedrooms on the first and second floor - Credit: Savills

Upstairs is the sitting room which has a brick fireplace and overlooks the neighbouring church, a bedroom and a shared bathroom.

On the second floor are two further bedrooms and the third floor has the final bedroom, a bathroom and a roof terrace that looks over St Giles Street.

xxx_04_cowhill_norwich_jun22

The shared bathroom on the first floor - Credit: Savills

xxx_03_cowhill_norwich_jun22

The bedroom on the third floor has a roof terrace with city views - Credit: Savills

There is a small courtyard garden to the back with beds, a shed and room for some outdoor furniture.

Most Read

  1. 1 Roads closed as armed police and dog units swoop on Norwich home
  2. 2 REVEALED: New leisure venue replacing Riverside Chinese
  3. 3 Huge chalet bungalow for sale near Norwich offers 'oasis' for £700k
  1. 4 Restaurant loses walk-in trade after months of roadworks
  2. 5 Lakeside proposal gone wrong watched by millions on TikTok
  3. 6 Teenager holding knife chases boy along city road
  4. 7 Cannabis factory discovered in Norwich home after police raid
  5. 8 Final warning for officer following clash between two women and cops
  6. 9 Three-vehicle crash closes part of A47 near Norwich
  7. 10 New courts, please! Tennis controversy continues in Norwich

Elwyn House is between Pottergate and Upper St Giles Street, a stone's throw from the city centre and its amenities.

xxx_02_cowhill_norwich_jun22

The roof terrace overlooks St Giles Street - Credit: Savills

xxx_01_cowhill_norwich_jun22

There is a small courtyard garden to the back of the property - Credit: Savills

PROPERTY FACTS

Cow Hill, Norwich

Guide price: £725,000

Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.co.uk

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Passengers booked on TUI flights from Norwich are demanding action. Pic: TUI

Norwich Airport TUI flight delayed by 42 hours

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Lord Mayor's Celebration 2020 in Norwich has been cancelled due to coronavirus Credit: Jamie Hon

Road closures revealed for Lord Mayor's Celebration

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Mopeds have been causing a racket in the Thorpe St Andrew and Dussindale area. Pictured inset is councillor Ian Mackie 

Moped racket keeps 'exhausted' homeowners up at night

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Jonathan Rockey, principal at Wymondham High Academy. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The school where boys can wear skirts - but not shorts

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon