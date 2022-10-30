See inside listed two-bed townhouse with city views up for sale

The two-bed is on the market for £425k - Credit: abbotFox

This two-bed listed townhouse with views across Norwich is on the market for £425,000.

Spread over three floors, this Grade II property has a unique interior and looks towards Norwich.

The house opens to the double reception room which has a fireplace. The ground floor, which has separate access, also has a utility room and a bathroom.

Upstairs there is a sitting room with a fireplace and a kitchen diner that leads to the garden.

On the second floor there is a study, a bathroom and two bedrooms, one of which has a fireplace and city views.

To the front there is a small lawned garden and to the back there is a courtyard. There is also off-road parking.

The townhouse is in Thorpe Hamlet, just half a mile to the east of Norwich city centre.

It is close to Riverside, the train station and the River Wensum.

PROPERTY FACTS

Rosary Road, Norwich

Guide price: £425,000

AbbotFox, 01603 660000, www.abbotfox.com