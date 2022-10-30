See inside listed two-bed townhouse with city views up for sale
- Credit: abbotFox
This two-bed listed townhouse with views across Norwich is on the market for £425,000.
Spread over three floors, this Grade II property has a unique interior and looks towards Norwich.
The house opens to the double reception room which has a fireplace. The ground floor, which has separate access, also has a utility room and a bathroom.
Upstairs there is a sitting room with a fireplace and a kitchen diner that leads to the garden.
On the second floor there is a study, a bathroom and two bedrooms, one of which has a fireplace and city views.
To the front there is a small lawned garden and to the back there is a courtyard. There is also off-road parking.
The townhouse is in Thorpe Hamlet, just half a mile to the east of Norwich city centre.
It is close to Riverside, the train station and the River Wensum.
PROPERTY FACTS
Rosary Road, Norwich
Guide price: £425,000
AbbotFox, 01603 660000, www.abbotfox.com