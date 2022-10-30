Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
See inside listed two-bed townhouse with city views up for sale

Grace Piercy

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:19 AM October 30, 2022
The two-bed is on the market for £425k

The two-bed is on the market for £425k - Credit: abbotFox

This two-bed listed townhouse with views across Norwich is on the market for £425,000.

Spread over three floors, this Grade II property has a unique interior and looks towards Norwich.

The kitchen and dining room

The kitchen and dining room - Credit: abbotFox

The lounge on the first floor

The lounge on the first floor - Credit: abbotFox

The house opens to the double reception room which has a fireplace. The ground floor, which has separate access, also has a utility room and a bathroom. 

Upstairs there is a sitting room with a fireplace and a kitchen diner that leads to the garden.

The master bedroom

The master bedroom - Credit: abbotFox

One of the bedrooms

One of the bedrooms - Credit: abbotFox

On the second floor there is a study, a bathroom and two bedrooms, one of which has a fireplace and city views.

To the front there is a small lawned garden and to the back there is a courtyard. There is also off-road parking.

The bathroom on the second floor

THe bathroom on the second floor - Credit: abbotFox

The reception room on the ground floor

The reception room on the ground floor - Credit: abbotFox

The townhouse is in Thorpe Hamlet, just half a mile to the east of Norwich city centre.

It is close to Riverside, the train station and the River Wensum.

xxx_08_rosaryroad_norwich_oct22

The ground floor reception room si also partially used as a bedroom - Credit: abbotFox

xxx_09_rosaryroad_norwich_oct22

The front garden is accessed through a gate and is mainly lawned - Credit: abbotFox

PROPERTY FACTS

Rosary Road, Norwich

Guide price: £425,000

AbbotFox, 01603 660000, www.abbotfox.com

Norwich News

