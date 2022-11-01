Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Listed home with meadow views for sale in Norwich suburb for £700k 

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 11:07 AM November 1, 2022
51 Low Road, Drayton, is for sale at a guide price of £700,000

51 Low Road, Drayton, is for sale at a guide price of £700,000 - Credit: Minors & Brady

A Grade II listed home with meadow views and pretty walled gardens has come up for sale in a suburban village near Norwich. 

The five-bedroom property is located on Low Road, Drayton, and is for sale with Minors & Brady, who describe it as a “home packed with character plus a mixture of modern touches”. It is for sale at a guide price of £700,000. 

The property was originally a T-shaped farmhouse and was formally listed by Historic England in 1984. It is believed to date back to the 17th century, possibly even earlier, and comprises a mixture of brick and flint walls and colour-washed render.  

Front of 51, Low Road, Drayton, a Grade II listed five-bed house for sale for £700k

There is a large shingle driveway at the front of the property, offering plenty of off-road parking for several vehicles - Credit: Minors & Brady

Living room with large inglenook fireplace at a five-bed, Grade II listed home for sale on Low Road, Drayton

The rooms inside 51 Low Road are full of character and charm - Credit: Minors & Brady

More modern additions – particularly to the windows and doors – were made in the 20th century and it’s now arranged over three storeys, rather than its original two. 

The property is entered by a porch at the front before leading into the entrance hall which has a parquet floor. From here there is access to a boot room, cloakroom and utility space on the right. 

A well-fitted kitchen/breakfast room can be found on the left, fitted with a good range of wall and base units, worktop space and a gas Aga, as well as space for an under-counter fridge and ample room for a dining table. It also has a full-height pantry. 

Fitted kitchen in a 5-bed Grade II listed home for sale off Low Road in Drayton, Norfolk

The kitchen/breakfast room has a gas Aga and ample space for a dining table - Credit: Minors & Brady

Large living room with a woodburner in a 5-bed Grade II listed home for sale off Low Road, Drayton

One of two reception rooms at the rear of the house, which features a large inglenook fireplace with a woodburner inside - Credit: Minors & Brady

Towards the rear of the house there are two good-sized reception rooms. One of these is currently arranged as a lounge and includes wood flooring, exposed beams and a large inglenook fireplace which houses a cosy woodburner.

The other is a good-sized dining room, which also has exposed beams and a fireplace. Both rooms offer lovely views over the west-facing garden at the rear. 

The first-floor landing is accessed by a staircase in the dining room and leads on to three double bedrooms, a family bathroom and a large attic space. 

Huge double bedroom with exposed beams in a 5-bed Grade II listed house for sale off Low Road, Drayton

The master bedroom is full of character, with a huge beamed ceiling and brick fireplace - Credit: Minors & Brady

Double bedroom in the eaves of a 5-bed Grade II listed house for sale off Low Road in Drayton

There are two double bedrooms on the third floor - Credit: Minors & Brady

The master bedroom is particularly lovely, featuring exposed beams and a fireplace with a log burner, as well as a glazed window to the side overlooking the gardens and beyond to the River Wensum. 

There are also two further bedrooms and a bathroom on the floor above. 

Outside, the grounds stretch to around a third of an acre and include views over the neighbouring meadow. The garden itself is south and west-facing and has been partly walled, offering a variety of colourful plants and shrubs, as well as fruit trees and a wildlife pond. 

Cloakroom inside a 5-bed Grade II listed family home for sale off Low Road, Drayton, for £700k

The property has a cloakroom, utility space and boot room on the ground floor and two bathrooms on the floor above - Credit: Minors & Brady

The rear of 51 Low Road, Drayton, a brick and flint five-bed home for sale for £700k

The gardens extend to around a third of an acre and are partly walled - Credit: Minors & Brady

There is also a large area of lawn, several sheds and stores and plenty of parking on a shingle driveway to the front. 

For more information, contact Minors & Brady. 

PROPERTY FACTS 
Low Road, Drayton 
Guide price: £700,000 
Minors & Brady, 01603 361621 
www.minorsandbrady.co.uk  

Casey Cooper-Fiske
Maya Derrick
David Hannant
