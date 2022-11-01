Listed home with meadow views for sale in Norwich suburb for £700k
- Credit: Minors & Brady
A Grade II listed home with meadow views and pretty walled gardens has come up for sale in a suburban village near Norwich.
The five-bedroom property is located on Low Road, Drayton, and is for sale with Minors & Brady, who describe it as a “home packed with character plus a mixture of modern touches”. It is for sale at a guide price of £700,000.
The property was originally a T-shaped farmhouse and was formally listed by Historic England in 1984. It is believed to date back to the 17th century, possibly even earlier, and comprises a mixture of brick and flint walls and colour-washed render.
More modern additions – particularly to the windows and doors – were made in the 20th century and it’s now arranged over three storeys, rather than its original two.
The property is entered by a porch at the front before leading into the entrance hall which has a parquet floor. From here there is access to a boot room, cloakroom and utility space on the right.
A well-fitted kitchen/breakfast room can be found on the left, fitted with a good range of wall and base units, worktop space and a gas Aga, as well as space for an under-counter fridge and ample room for a dining table. It also has a full-height pantry.
Towards the rear of the house there are two good-sized reception rooms. One of these is currently arranged as a lounge and includes wood flooring, exposed beams and a large inglenook fireplace which houses a cosy woodburner.
The other is a good-sized dining room, which also has exposed beams and a fireplace. Both rooms offer lovely views over the west-facing garden at the rear.
The first-floor landing is accessed by a staircase in the dining room and leads on to three double bedrooms, a family bathroom and a large attic space.
The master bedroom is particularly lovely, featuring exposed beams and a fireplace with a log burner, as well as a glazed window to the side overlooking the gardens and beyond to the River Wensum.
There are also two further bedrooms and a bathroom on the floor above.
Outside, the grounds stretch to around a third of an acre and include views over the neighbouring meadow. The garden itself is south and west-facing and has been partly walled, offering a variety of colourful plants and shrubs, as well as fruit trees and a wildlife pond.
There is also a large area of lawn, several sheds and stores and plenty of parking on a shingle driveway to the front.
For more information, contact Minors & Brady.
PROPERTY FACTS
Low Road, Drayton
Guide price: £700,000
Minors & Brady, 01603 361621
www.minorsandbrady.co.uk