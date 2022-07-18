Half-built bungalow goes up for auction for £375,000

The land and half-built property is on the market with a guide price of £375,000 - £425,000 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A half-built bungalow is set to go under the hammer with the opportunity to transform the site into a dream family home.

The plot in Softley Drive has permission for a swanky single-storey property.

Plans for the Cringleford site boast five bedrooms, spacious living rooms and an open plan kitchen/family room overlooking the rear garden.

A partially-built structure sits in a quarter of an acre plot, lined at the rear with mature trees.

It is located in a "quiet and established setting" which is close to all necessary amenities.

Bryan Baxter, director and auctioneer at Auction House East Anglia said that the property, although needing work, could soon become a perfect family home in a highly sought-after Norwich suburb.

He said: "The biggest selling point is the location. That's what will draw everyone in to this particular property.

"It has a lovely wooded backdrop and is in a small cul-de-sac of other established homes.

"Due to the nature of the work, it may require a more experienced developer to finish the project off - although a private individual looking for a family home may be drawn to it as well.

"Even though it's a half-built property there's still a chance for whoever takes it on to put their own stamp on it.

"The purchaser may adapt the existing plans to their own specification and design.

"It's absolutely perfect for access to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), University of East Anglia and on to the southern bypass. Access to the city as well is going to be very convenient down the A11."

The land and property will go to an online live auction at 11am on Wednesday, July 27.

It has a guide price of £375,000 to £425,000.

"It's up for a very competitive guide price bearing in mind the location of the site," he added.

For more information on the planning application connected with the property, visit South Norfolk's planning application portal and search for application 2021/2623.

Cringleford, Norwich

Guide price: £375,000 - £425,000

Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505 100

www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia

