Georgian townhouse for sale in city is 'history lover's dream'
- Credit: William H Brown
A three-bedroom Grade II listed Georgian townhouse oozing with period charm has hit the market for £375,000.
The 18th century property, which sits in the no-through part of King Street, is made up of three bedrooms, a lounge, kitchen and bathroom across three levels .
It also boasts a dry cellar and ample attic space.
Exuding character and charm with original features including fitted cupboards, some original doors, stripped pine floor boards and fireplaces, the property has a secluded and private sunny courtyard garden to the rear with easy on-street resident permit parking to the front and elsewhere in the Parmentergate zone.
Although marketed as a three-bedroom home, it is flexible and spacious and could easily be used as either a two or three-bedroom property.
Senior negotiator for William H Brown, Mati Majerski, said of the property: "Character is the biggest thing here. It's got original fires and coving in places.
"It has a fully-functional cellar as well which a lot of properties don't have.
Most Read
- 1 Four-bed home with its own gym is up for sale after a huge renovation
- 2 Thai restaurant in city shuts after failing to break even
- 3 Two cannabis farms discovered in Norwich
- 4 Thieves slide under cars to steal catalytic converters in Norwich suburb
- 5 Why this derelict city building is covered in more than 40,000 words
- 6 This is when you can see the Red Arrows in Norwich this week
- 7 Teenagers climb massive crane in city centre and post footage online
- 8 Millwall fans throw seats and attack stewards during City win
- 9 Pink house with wartime air raid bunker hits market for £400k
- 10 Funfair with ghost house, dodgems and more coming to city centre park
"It benefits in having on-road permit parking as well which not a lot of properties in that sort of area have.
"There's even a courtyard garden.
"It's a really nice location, it's one of its biggest benefits.
"It's rare to have so many original features still in there. There's not many properties like this left in general.
"Most have been fully renovated but the seller of this property really kept with the original features.
"The fireplaces are amazing throughout.
"We've had a lot of history lovers keen on this property, it's a history lovers' dream.
"It would be an ideal property for professional couples because it's a prime spot for city living.
"It may be a little too small for a family in terms of the courtyard garden, for example.
"But for a commuter to London where they're just across the river from the train station and close to city centre amenities, it's got everything.
"I'd love to buy this house.
"I think it'll sell for £375,000. We're still getting lots of interest, we've had more than two dozen viewings so far.
"It's beautiful."