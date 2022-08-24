Georgian townhouse for sale in city is 'history lover's dream'

The Grade II-listed property for sale in King Street, Norwich - Credit: William H Brown

A three-bedroom Grade II listed Georgian townhouse oozing with period charm has hit the market for £375,000.

The 18th century property, which sits in the no-through part of King Street, is made up of three bedrooms, a lounge, kitchen and bathroom across three levels .

It also boasts a dry cellar and ample attic space.

Exuding character and charm with original features including fitted cupboards, some original doors, stripped pine floor boards and fireplaces, the property has a secluded and private sunny courtyard garden to the rear with easy on-street resident permit parking to the front and elsewhere in the Parmentergate zone.

The Georgian home in King Street, Norwich, oozes 18th century charm and character - Credit: William H Brown

Although marketed as a three-bedroom home, it is flexible and spacious and could easily be used as either a two or three-bedroom property.

Senior negotiator for William H Brown, Mati Majerski, said of the property: "Character is the biggest thing here. It's got original fires and coving in places.

"It has a fully-functional cellar as well which a lot of properties don't have.

Mateusz Majerski, senior negotiator at William H Brown estate agents in Norwich - Credit: William H Brown

"It benefits in having on-road permit parking as well which not a lot of properties in that sort of area have.

"There's even a courtyard garden.

"It's a really nice location, it's one of its biggest benefits.

The King Street property is on the market for £375,000 - Credit: William H Brown

"It's rare to have so many original features still in there. There's not many properties like this left in general.

"Most have been fully renovated but the seller of this property really kept with the original features.

"The fireplaces are amazing throughout.

"We've had a lot of history lovers keen on this property, it's a history lovers' dream.

The sunny courtyard garden to the rear of the King Street home - Credit: William H Brown

"It would be an ideal property for professional couples because it's a prime spot for city living.

"It may be a little too small for a family in terms of the courtyard garden, for example.

"But for a commuter to London where they're just across the river from the train station and close to city centre amenities, it's got everything.

Estate agent Mati Majerski said that the King Street's location is one of its best features - Credit: William H Brown

"I'd love to buy this house.

"I think it'll sell for £375,000. We're still getting lots of interest, we've had more than two dozen viewings so far.

"It's beautiful."

