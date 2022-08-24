Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

Georgian townhouse for sale in city is 'history lover's dream'

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 12:37 PM August 24, 2022
The Grade II-listed property for sale in King Street, Norwich

The Grade II-listed property for sale in King Street, Norwich - Credit: William H Brown

A three-bedroom Grade II listed Georgian townhouse oozing with period charm has hit the market for £375,000. 

The 18th century property, which sits in the no-through part of King Street, is made up of three bedrooms, a lounge, kitchen and bathroom across three levels .

It also boasts a dry cellar and ample attic space.

Exuding character and charm with original features including fitted cupboards, some original doors, stripped pine floor boards and fireplaces, the property has a secluded and private sunny courtyard garden to the rear with easy on-street resident permit parking to the front and elsewhere in the Parmentergate zone.

The Georgian home in King Street, Norwich, oozes 18th century charm and character

The Georgian home in King Street, Norwich, oozes 18th century charm and character - Credit: William H Brown

Although marketed as a three-bedroom home, it is flexible and spacious and could easily be used as either a two or three-bedroom property.

Senior negotiator for William H Brown, Mati Majerski, said of the property: "Character is the biggest thing here. It's got original fires and coving in places.

"It has a fully-functional cellar as well which a lot of properties don't have.

Mateusz Majerski, senior negotiator at William H Brown estate agents in Norwich

Mateusz Majerski, senior negotiator at William H Brown estate agents in Norwich - Credit: William H Brown

Most Read

  1. 1 Four-bed home with its own gym is up for sale after a huge renovation
  2. 2 Thai restaurant in city shuts after failing to break even
  3. 3 Two cannabis farms discovered in Norwich
  1. 4 Thieves slide under cars to steal catalytic converters in Norwich suburb
  2. 5 Why this derelict city building is covered in more than 40,000 words
  3. 6 This is when you can see the Red Arrows in Norwich this week
  4. 7 Teenagers climb massive crane in city centre and post footage online
  5. 8 Millwall fans throw seats and attack stewards during City win
  6. 9 Pink house with wartime air raid bunker hits market for £400k
  7. 10 Funfair with ghost house, dodgems and more coming to city centre park

"It benefits in having on-road permit parking as well which not a lot of properties in that sort of area have.

"There's even a courtyard garden.

"It's a really nice location, it's one of its biggest benefits.

The King Street property is on the market for £375,000

The King Street property is on the market for £375,000 - Credit: William H Brown

"It's rare to have so many original features still in there. There's not many properties like this left in general.

"Most have been fully renovated but the seller of this property really kept with the original features.

"The fireplaces are amazing throughout.

"We've had a lot of history lovers keen on this property, it's a history lovers' dream.

The sunny courtyard garden to the rear of the King Street home

The sunny courtyard garden to the rear of the King Street home - Credit: William H Brown

"It would be an ideal property for professional couples because it's a prime spot for city living.

"It may be a little too small for a family in terms of the courtyard garden, for example.

"But for a commuter to London where they're just across the river from the train station and close to city centre amenities, it's got everything.

Estate agent Mati Majerski said that the King Street's location is one of its best features

Estate agent Mati Majerski said that the King Street's location is one of its best features - Credit: William H Brown

"I'd love to buy this house.

"I think it'll sell for £375,000. We're still getting lots of interest, we've had more than two dozen viewings so far.

"It's beautiful."

The sunny courtyard garden to the rear of the King Street home

The sunny courtyard garden to the rear of the King Street home - Credit: William H Brown

The King Street home is on the market for £375,000

The King Street home is on the market for £375,000 - Credit: William H Brown

The property boasts ample attic and cellar storage space

The property boasts ample attic and cellar storage space - Credit: William H Brown

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Traffic on Plumstead Road approaching the Heartsease roundabout

Norfolk County Council

Calls to reduce speeding traffic as part of roundabout redesign

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Norwich nightclub Time, 2000. Picture: Bill Smith

7 things you could do in Norwich in the 2000s that you can't do now

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
130 teenagers met to scrap at Sprowston Rec according to Clare Lincoln, head of the Sprowston Youth Engagement Project

Exclusive

'Fight club': Gang brawls see hundreds of teens meeting to scrap in park

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services attended the scene of the accident.

Norwich Live News | Updated

One person injured after crash on major Norwich road

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon