'Hot commodity': Home in historic city street on sale for £250k
- Credit: Brown and Co
A double-fronted terraced home in a historic city centre street has hit the market and it comes with a rare parking space.
With a guide price of £250,000, the Grade II-listed terraced property in King Street has gone up for sale for the first time in a number of years.
The three-bedroom home also has a lounge/diner and two bathrooms - one being an en suite attached to the master bedroom.
Theo de Soissons, residential services co‑ordinator at Brown and Co said that the property boasts many factors that would draw potential buyers in.
"It has lovely big windows out front," he said.
"From the style I can imagine it was a shop but what it was beforehand is not quite clear.
"For those wanting to live in King Street - a city centre location - it's all there. It's so central.
"It has a beautiful historical look.
"The fact that it's so central is something that draws a lot of people in.
"It's great for younger couples and families. There are three bedrooms there - it might not look like it from the outside. It's deceivingly big on the top floor.
"It's a really lovely property.
"From the photos you'll see that there's not much of a kitchen in there. But it has got units.
"There is room for updating if anyone wants to rip out what's there.
"Otherwise it's all ready and rearing to go.
"The Grade II listing only prohibits changing things on the outside.
"But on the inside you're more free to do what you want."
On a street filled with rich history, Theo joked that potential buyers may be taking on a property with ghostly elements as well as classic period charm.
He said: "I haven't heard of any paranormal activities happening but it does definitely have that sort of historical aspect to it.
"So does all along King Street, especially with Dragon Hall being one of the oldest surviving buildings in Norwich.
"There is parking with it as well, which is a plus. Having parking with city centre properties is hard to come by.
"It's a hot commodity."