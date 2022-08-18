Former mansion owned by famous opera singer on sale for £850k

Video

A city centre home steeped in rich part of Norwich's history is up for sale for £850,000.

Now a comfortable family home, 76 Pottergate - Jenny Lind House, as it's more commonly known - is the last remaining part of a mansion bought by opera singer Jenny Lind in 1854.

The 'Swedish Nightingale' then converted the site into a children's hospital.

The vendors have also revealed an image of fellow opera singer Dame Emma Albani presenting gifts to the children in what is now the drawing room of the property.

The Grade II-listed three bedroom and three bathroom home - one bathroom an en suite - basks in its historical significance, yet is adapted for modern living.

The property has its own suntrap courtyard garden which is accessible via the contemporary yet historically sympathetic kitchen.

And as if the rich history of the property isn't enough to lure buyers in, the cavernous basement with arched ceilings will be.

Once supposedly used as a nightclub, it is now a light and calm yoga studio and workout space.

George Berry of Sowerbys, the agents marketing the property, said: "Jenny Lind was world-class but the fact she gave Norwich that extra prominence is fantastic.

"It gives the property a new level of uniqueness.

"In the film the Greatest Showman, you can see an artist's drawing of the whole mansion, so the fact that this is the last remaining part of that makes it very special.

"I do love the basement as it comes as a surprise. I wasn't expecting a barrel-vaulted basement that is also so useable.

"It's a house that's not pretentious. It's unassuming so you don't expect it to have the history that its got.

"For anybody that lives in and respects period houses, they always know that they're custodians for their lifetime.

"It's about the preservation of the past and paying homage to Norwich's rich history.

"It's complementary to modern living and blends really well. It's a very comfortable home and a practical one at that."

The home also comes with a garage.

Jenny Lind's links to Norwich

Known as the 'Swedish Nightingale', Jenny Lind is one of the most highly regarded opera singers of the 19th century.

Depicted in the 2017 biographical film The Greatest Showman, Jenny Lind mesmerised American showman P. T. Barnham and had a stellar career touring in soprano roles across Europe and the USA.

Captivated by Norwich, she conducted two concerts in in St Andrews Halls.

With the proceeds of these concerts, in 1854 she purchased a large mansion in Pottergate which she converted into the Jenny Lind Infirmary for Sick Children.

This made Norwich the second city in the country with a hospital dedicated to the care of children, following London's Great Ormond Street.

In it’s first full year of service it admitted 51 patients and treated 275 outpatients.

It then moved to a site in Unthank Road opened by the Prince of Wales - later King Edward VII - before merging with the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital in 1975.

It now forms part of the West Wing of the NNUH and sees a combined total of more than 60,000 inpatients and outpatients each year.

