Converted coach house up for sale for £950k after amazing renovation
- Credit: Pymm & Co
A converted coach house has come up for sale near Norwich for £950,000 – and it could have a connection to a literary classic.
Hunters Lodge is situated off Spixworth Road, Old Catton – the same road where novelist Anna Sewell once lived.
In 1877, she finished writing Black Beauty, which was published by Jarrold in Norwich and went on to become a children's classic.
It's said that the book was inspired by Anna's love of horses, which she also relied on to get around following an accident as a teenager which had left her unable to walk.
Former NCFC player Darren Eadie – who has teamed up with selling agents Pymm & Co – says there is the "real potential" that one of the horses who inspired Black Beauty may have stayed in the original stables.
The coach house was converted into a home in the 1950s but has been further renovated since then. The current owners purchased it in 2017 and have meticulously re-modelled it, stripping it back and completely re-doing the first floor.
The result is a beautiful mix of contemporary and period living space, with lots of original features and generous proportions particularly in the upstairs bedrooms.
Accommodation includes an entrance hall, sitting room and kitchen/diner on the ground floor, which has bi-fold doors to the front and side and space for a Range-style cooker. There is also a breakfast bar and room for a large dining table.
A separate snug, study and utility room offers even further living space, plus a useful ground-floor cloakroom, and off the first floor landing there are four bedrooms, two en suites and a family bathroom.
Outside, Hunters Lodge is enclosed to the front and has a gravelled parking area. There is also a detached double garage with electric doors, and the garden features a large patio, lawn, raised flower and vegetable beds, well and wood store.
For more information, contact Pymm & Co.
PROPERTY FACTS
Spixworth Road, Old Catton
Guide price: £950,000
Pymm & Co, 01603 305805
www.pymmand.co.uk