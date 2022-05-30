Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Converted coach house up for sale for £950k after amazing renovation

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 12:48 PM May 30, 2022
Rear of Hunters Lodge, Old Catton, a timber-framed 4-bed family home for sale for £950k

Hunters Lodge, Old Catton, is on the market at a guide price of £950,000 - Credit: Pymm & Co

A converted coach house has come up for sale near Norwich for £950,000 – and it could have a connection to a literary classic.

Hunters Lodge is situated off Spixworth Road, Old Catton – the same road where novelist Anna Sewell once lived.

In 1877, she finished writing Black Beauty, which was published by Jarrold in Norwich and went on to become a children's classic.

Hunters Lodge is situated off Spixworth Road, Old Catton

Hunters Lodge is situated off Spixworth Road, Old Catton – the same road where novelist Anna Sewell once lived - Credit: Pymm & Co

Timber-framed family home with large lawn garden for sale off Spixworth Road, Old Catton

The rear of the property, which its large raised lawn - Credit: Pymm & Co

Living room with timber beams in a 4-bed family home for sale off Spixworth Road, Old Catton

The living room - Credit: Pymm & Co

It's said that the book was inspired by Anna's love of horses, which she also relied on to get around following an accident as a teenager which had left her unable to walk.

Former NCFC player Darren Eadie – who has teamed up with selling agents Pymm & Co – says there is the "real potential" that one of the horses who inspired Black Beauty may have stayed in the original stables.

The coach house was converted into a home in the 1950s but has been further renovated since then. The current owners purchased it in 2017 and have meticulously re-modelled it, stripping it back and completely re-doing the first floor.

The result is a beautiful mix of contemporary and period living space, with lots of original features and generous proportions  particularly in the upstairs bedrooms.

Accommodation includes an entrance hall, sitting room and kitchen/diner on the ground floor, which has bi-fold doors to the front and side and space for a Range-style cooker. There is also a breakfast bar and room for a large dining table.

Modern kitchen with breakfast bar and exposed brick in Hunters Lodge, a 4-bed home for sale in Old Catton

The modern kitchen - Credit: Pymm & Co

Stylish sitting room in a 4-bed family home for sale off Spixworth Road, Old Catton

The property has been beautifully finished and renovated throughout - Credit: Pymm & Co

Huge double bedroom on the first floor of a 4-bed family home for sale off Spixworth Road, Old Catton

The entire first-floor has been re-built - Credit: Pymm & Co

A separate snug, study and utility room offers even further living space, plus a useful ground-floor cloakroom, and off the first floor landing there are four bedrooms, two en suites and a family bathroom.

Outside, Hunters Lodge is enclosed to the front and has a gravelled parking area. There is also a detached double garage with electric doors, and the garden features a large patio, lawn, raised flower and vegetable beds, well and wood store.

For more information, contact Pymm & Co.

PROPERTY FACTS
Spixworth Road, Old Catton
Guide price: £950,000
Pymm & Co, 01603 305805
www.pymmand.co.uk

