Huge 'magazine worthy' bungalow near Norwich is back up for sale for £1.1m

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:22 PM May 19, 2022
Huge vaulted ceiling in a modern open plan living space in a 4-bed bungalow for sale off Telegraph Lane East, Norwich

The open-plan living space - Credit: Michael Palmer/Image Quest Photography/Fine & Country

A modern, four-bed bungalow which underwent a huge renovation has come back on the market near Norwich for offers in excess of £1.1m.

Selling agents Fine & Country describe the property, on Telegraph Lane East, as a 'magazine worthy' home, complete with a huge vaulted ceiling in the open-plan living area and a high-tech kitchen.

4-bed bungalow in pretty gardens off Telegraph Lane East, Norwich, which is for sale for £1.1m

This four-bed bungalow on Telegraph Lane East is up for sale for £1.1m - Credit: Michael Palmer/Image Quest Photography/Fine & Country

Huge vaulted living space in a modern 4-bed bungalow for sale in Norwich for £1.1m

The open-plan living space with its huge vaulted ceiling - Credit: Michael Palmer/Image Quest Photography/Fine & Country

Modern dining space in a 4-bed bungalow for sale of Telegraph Lane East, Norwich, for £1.1m

The dining space - Credit: Michael Palmer/Image Quest Photography/Fine & Country

The property used to be a part of the grounds of Heathside House, built for a former Lord Mayor of Norwich, and is set in a conservation area.

It first came to the market last year - and had sold - but has now returned after the sale fell through.

The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom, separate dressing room and patio doors which lead out into a private courtyard.

Huge master bedroom in a £1.1m bungalow for sale off Telegraph Lane East, Norwich

The master bedroom with doors out to the courtyard - Credit: Michael Palmer/Image Quest Photography/Fine & Country

Huge bathroom with modern bath and living wall in a £1.1m bungalow for sale in Norwich

The family bathroom - Credit: Michael Palmer/Image Quest Photography/Fine & Country

Patio terrace at the rear of a 4-bed bungalow for sale off Telegraph Lane East, Norwich, for £1.1m

The rear patio - Credit: Michael Palmer/Image Quest Photography/Fine & Country

There are three further bedrooms - including two en suites - and one which benefits from its own kitchenette.

Outside there is plenty of parking at the front and a large landscaped garden at the rear, which includes lawns, fruit trees, a water fountain and terrace.

Contact Fine & Country for more details.

PROPERTY FACTS
Telegraph Lane East, Norwich
Offers in excess of £1,100,000
Fine & Country, 01603 950043
www.fineandcountry.com

