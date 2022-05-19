Huge 'magazine worthy' bungalow near Norwich is back up for sale for £1.1m

A modern, four-bed bungalow which underwent a huge renovation has come back on the market near Norwich for offers in excess of £1.1m.

Selling agents Fine & Country describe the property, on Telegraph Lane East, as a 'magazine worthy' home, complete with a huge vaulted ceiling in the open-plan living area and a high-tech kitchen.

The property used to be a part of the grounds of Heathside House, built for a former Lord Mayor of Norwich, and is set in a conservation area.

It first came to the market last year - and had sold - but has now returned after the sale fell through.

The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom, separate dressing room and patio doors which lead out into a private courtyard.

There are three further bedrooms - including two en suites - and one which benefits from its own kitchenette.

Outside there is plenty of parking at the front and a large landscaped garden at the rear, which includes lawns, fruit trees, a water fountain and terrace.

