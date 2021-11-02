See inside houseboat up for auction for £80k
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
A houseboat located on the River Yare at Thorpe Island is up for auction with a guide price of £80,000.
The houseboat is a 50ft traditional stern wooden top narrowboat which was built by renowned Oldbury builder Les Allen.
The kitchen area has gas hobs and a deep sink as well as a small dining table.
There is also a lounge area with a long sofa and wood burner which has views of the river.
One end of the boat contains the sleeping quarters, with two single beds and a skylight to provide natural light.
There is also lots of storage above and below the beds.
The canvas foredeck contains a compost toilet and there is a small shower in the hall.
The houseboat is currently docked in a mooring plot opposite the Rushcutters Arms at Thorpe Island.
The mooring has a 15m river frontage on one side and 9m on the other.
On the plot is a storage shed and some seating areas which are screened from the railway line.
The boat was repainted in summer 2021 and recently had an out of water survey.
Auction House East Anglia described the houseboat as perfect for "living off-grid, an away from it all location for an office or a weekend retreat".
PROPERTY FACTS
Thorpe Island, Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew
Guide Price: £80,00 - £100,000
Auction Date: December 8 at 11am
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100, www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia
