See inside houseboat up for auction for £80k

The front of the houseboat - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A houseboat located on the River Yare at Thorpe Island is up for auction with a guide price of £80,000.

The houseboat is a 50ft traditional stern wooden top narrowboat which was built by renowned Oldbury builder Les Allen.

The mooring on Thorpe Island - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The kitchen area has gas hobs and a deep sink as well as a small dining table.

There is also a lounge area with a long sofa and wood burner which has views of the river.

The back of the houseboat - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

One end of the boat contains the sleeping quarters, with two single beds and a skylight to provide natural light.

There is also lots of storage above and below the beds.

The living space of the houseboat - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The canvas foredeck contains a compost toilet and there is a small shower in the hall.

The houseboat is currently docked in a mooring plot opposite the Rushcutters Arms at Thorpe Island.

The sleeping space in the houseboat - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The mooring has a 15m river frontage on one side and 9m on the other.

On the plot is a storage shed and some seating areas which are screened from the railway line.

The kitchen space in the houseboat - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The boat was repainted in summer 2021 and recently had an out of water survey.

Auction House East Anglia described the houseboat as perfect for "living off-grid, an away from it all location for an office or a weekend retreat".

The river in front of the mooring - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

PROPERTY FACTS

Thorpe Island, Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew

Guide Price: £80,00 - £100,000

Auction Date: December 8 at 11am

One of the seating areas on the mooring - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100, www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia

