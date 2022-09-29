Chance to become NR3 landlord as modernised home goes up for auction

This two-bed house in Magdalen Road is going up for auction - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A fully modernised terrace house in the sought-after area of NR3 is going up for auction.

The home, located in Magdalen Road, is being listed with Auction House East Anglia with a guide price of £170,000 to £190,000.

But a buyer won't be able to live in it.

This two-bed house is offering a potential buyer an "excellent investment opportunity" and the chance to become a landlord as it is currently being rented out.

The home, which currently produces an income of £950 per month, offers en suite bathrooms to both bedrooms and a large open-plan living area with a fully fitted kitchen.

The property also has gas-fired central heating, full sealed unit double glazing and a private non-bisected rear garden.

It is also "excellently located" to the north of Norwich city centre, near to a range of local shops, restaurants and facilities."