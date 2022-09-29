Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

Chance to become NR3 landlord as modernised home goes up for auction

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:00 PM September 29, 2022
This two-bed house in Magdalen Road is going up for auction 

This two-bed house in Magdalen Road is going up for auction - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A fully modernised terrace house in the sought-after area of NR3 is going up for auction.

The home, located in Magdalen Road, is being listed with Auction House East Anglia with a guide price of £170,000 to £190,000.

But a buyer won't be able to live in it.

The house in Magdalen Road is going up for auction

The house in Magdalen Road is going up for auction - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

This two-bed house is offering a potential buyer an "excellent investment opportunity" and the chance to become a landlord as it is currently being rented out.

The home, which currently produces an income of £950 per month, offers en suite bathrooms to both bedrooms and a large open-plan living area with a fully fitted kitchen.

It has a private non-bisected rear garden

It has a private non-bisected rear garden - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Both bedrooms have en suites

Both bedrooms have en suites - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property also has gas-fired central heating, full sealed unit double glazing and a private non-bisected rear garden.

It is also "excellently located" to the north of Norwich city centre, near to a range of local shops, restaurants and facilities."

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Waterloo,park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Norwich Live News

Police helicopter circles Norwich in hunt for wanted man

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
St Stephens Road has reopened after four months of engineering works came to an end

Norwich Live News

City road reopens after four months of closures

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A man and woman were found unresponsive on Prince of Wales Road

Woman found unresponsive on Norwich street dies

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Homeless people have moved from Gentleman's Walk to Orford Place nearby 

Tents pitched in shop doorway after council move on homeless people

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon