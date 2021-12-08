See inside this Grade II listed cottage with 2-bed annexe near Norwich
- Credit: Sowerbys
A cottage with an annexe currently used as a holiday let in a peaceful village near Norwich is on the market for £895,000.
In Church Street, Horsham St Faiths, the Grade II listed property is close to the city centre while still retaining its village living appeal.
Named Waytes House, the home has retained an abundance of period features with exposed ceiling timbers and fireplaces.
Outside, the property is reached via a five bar gate that leads to the driveway with plenty of parking and access to the garage.
Set over two floors, the property opens into a separate entrance hall that leads to the main rooms of the ground floor and has a staircase to the first floor.
The hallway leads to a spacious living room with a central fireplace, fitted with a wood burning stove.
There is also a garden room off the hallway that provides views of the property's mature garden.
Most Read
- 1 Christmas train with tunnel of lights running at Norwich park
- 2 Parcel thief in for a shock after nabbing mystery package from city home
- 3 'Grossly overpopulated': Fears over new 725 homes plan for city
- 4 Winter Wonderland in Norwich park cancelled – but may move elsewhere
- 5 New Burger King site approved in city centre
- 6 Rats invade city apartment block due to fly-tipping
- 7 Chef reopens historic Norwich coffee shop with roasts on the menu too
- 8 New homes plan on woodland will cause 'irreversible' damage, locals warn
- 9 Barbecue takeaway finally reopens after 'pile of issues' with building
- 10 Man accidentally downloaded indecent images of children, court hears
The dining room, also accessed by the entrance hall, has exposed ceiling timber and an inglenook fireplace.
It also leads to a modern kitchen, fitted with a range of cabinet space and a Rayburn stove.
The property's conservatory is accessed by the kitchen and in turn leads to a utility room and cloakroom, with a small toilet.
The first floor contains four of the property's six bedrooms. The master bedroom is served by an en suite and there is also a family shower room.
A well planted garden provides a variety of shrub borders and wisteria, as well as a feature pond and a summer house.
The vaulted annexe accommodation with exposed beams is set over one floor and comprises of a kitchen breakfast room with a wide range of fitted units, a bright and airy sitting room with a wood burning stove and access to the private garden.
There are two bedrooms, a shower room and a separate bathroom.
PROPERTY FACTS
Church Street, Horsham St Faiths
Guide Price: £895,000
Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com