See inside this Grade II listed cottage with 2-bed annexe near Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 3:06 PM December 8, 2021
Waytes House, in Church Street, Horsham St Faiths, near Norwich in Norfolk.

The cottage in Church Street has a vaulted annexe in the garden, which can be seen behind the gate. - Credit: Sowerbys

A cottage with an annexe currently used as a holiday let in a peaceful village near Norwich is on the market for £895,000.

In Church Street, Horsham St Faiths, the Grade II listed property is close to the city centre while still retaining its village living appeal.

Named Waytes House, the home has retained an abundance of period features with exposed ceiling timbers and fireplaces.

Outside, the property is reached via a five bar gate that leads to the driveway with plenty of parking and access to the garage.

The exterior of Waytes House, in Church Street, Horsham St Faiths, near Norwich in Norfolk.

The exterior of the Waytes House in Church Street, Horsham St Faiths. - Credit: Sowerbys

Set over two floors, the property opens into a separate entrance hall that leads to the main rooms of the ground floor and has a staircase to the first floor.

The hallway leads to a spacious living room with a central fireplace, fitted with a wood burning stove.

The living room of Waytes House, in Church Street, Horsham St Faiths, near Norwich in Norfolk.

The living room of the cottage has a wood burning stove. - Credit: Sowerbys

There is also a garden room off the hallway that provides views of the property's mature garden.

The dining room, also accessed by the entrance hall, has exposed ceiling timber and an inglenook fireplace.

The dining room of of Waytes House, in Church Street, Horsham St Faiths, near Norwich in Norfolk.

The dining room has exposed ceiling timber and an inglenook fireplace. - Credit: Sowerbys

It also leads to a modern kitchen, fitted with a range of cabinet space and a Rayburn stove.

The property's conservatory is accessed by the kitchen and in turn leads to a utility room and cloakroom, with a small toilet.

The kitchen of Waytes House, in Church Street, Horsham St Faiths, near Norwich in Norfolk.

The kitchen of the main house with a Rayburn stove. - Credit: Sowerbys

The first floor contains four of the property's six bedrooms. The master bedroom is served by an en suite and there is also a family shower room.

A bedroom in Waytes House, in Church Street, Horsham St Faiths, near Norwich in Norfolk.

One of the bedrooms in the main house. - Credit: Sowerbys

A well planted garden provides a variety of shrub borders and wisteria, as well as a feature pond and a summer house.

The garden of Waytes House, in Church Street, Horsham St Faiths, near Norwich in Norfolk.

The garden has views of the village's church. - Credit: Sowerbys

The pond of Waytes House, in Church Street, Horsham St Faiths, near Norwich in Norfolk.

The pond has a small decked area. - Credit: Sowerbys

The garden of Waytes House, in Church Street, Horsham St Faiths, near Norwich in Norfolk.

The garden of the property has a mature garden and a large pond. - Credit: Sowerbys

The vaulted annexe accommodation with exposed beams is set over one floor and comprises of a kitchen breakfast room with a wide range of fitted units, a bright and airy sitting room with a wood burning stove and access to the private garden.

The sitting room of the annex of Waytes House, in Church Street, Horsham St Faiths, near Norwich in Norfolk.

The living room of the annex which has vaulted ceilings. - Credit: Sowerbys

There are two bedrooms, a shower room and a separate bathroom.

Another bedroom of Waytes House, in Church Street, Horsham St Faiths, near Norwich in Norfolk.

The second bedroom in the annexe space. - Credit: Sowerbys

A bedroom of Waytes House, in Church Street, Horsham St Faiths, near Norwich in Norfolk.

One of the two bedrooms in the Annexe of the cottage. - Credit: Sowerbys

PROPERTY FACTS

Church Street, Horsham St Faiths

Guide Price: £895,000

Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com

Norwich News

