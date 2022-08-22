Four-bed home with its own gym is up for sale after a huge renovation

This four-bed property on Cromer Road, north of Norwich, is on the market at a guide price of £575,000 - Credit: William H Brown Select

A detached family home has come up for sale in Hellesdon for over half a million pounds – and it has its own bar and gym in the garden.

The property off Cromer Road, north of Norwich, is for sale with William H Brown Select at a guide price of £575,000 and offers three good-sized bedrooms, as well as an adjoining one-bedroom annexe on the ground floor.

The kitchen/living space in the self-contained annexe - Credit: William H Brown Select

The open-plan lounge and dining area - Credit: William H Brown Select

Inside, the ground-floor accommodation is flexible, free-flowing and largely open-plan. The living space has a large bay window to the front, and the dining area features a mirrored wall before opening into the well-fitted kitchen. This is fitted with matching wall units, an integrated dishwasher and washing machine, and space for a Range-style cooker.

There is also a spacious reception hall and a double-glazed conservatory overlooking the rear garden.

The family bathroom features a freestanding copper bath - Credit: William H Brown Select

The whole property has been refurbished recently - Credit: William H Brown Select

The annexe is self-contained and includes living space, a kitchen and dining area, and a bedroom and bathroom, and would therefore be suited to multi-generational living – perhaps an older relative or even teenager who wants a bit more independence.

On the first floor, there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom with a freestanding copper bath.

The property features a self-contained annexe on the ground floor, which provides the home with its fourth bedroom - Credit: William H Brown Select

The modern fitted kitchen - Credit: William H Brown Select

The whole property has recently undergone an extensive refurbishment. The rooms are well-finished and decorated with a lovely range of fixtures and fittings, fresh coats of paint and eye-catching patterned wallpapers.

Outside, the gardens have been well-landscaped and include a large expanse of lawn and a decking.

The garden includes a large area of lawn, as well as a decking and a studio - Credit: William H Brown Select

The studio is currently used as a home bar and gym but offers lots of potential - Credit: William H Brown Select

At the foot of the garden, there is a useful studio building. It is currently used as a bar and gym but offers huge potential. It would make a lovely summer house, or even home office, and is fully insulated and fitted with power and lighting.

For more information, contact William H Brown Select.

PROPERTY FACTS

Cromer Road, Norwich

Guide price: £575,000

William H Brown, 01603 361639

www.williamhbrown.co.uk