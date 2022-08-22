Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

Four-bed home with its own gym is up for sale after a huge renovation

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:27 PM August 22, 2022
Four-bed property on Cromer Road, north of Norwich, which is on the market at a guide price of £575,000

This four-bed property on Cromer Road, north of Norwich, is on the market at a guide price of £575,000 - Credit: William H Brown Select

A detached family home has come up for sale in Hellesdon for over half a million pounds – and it has its own bar and gym in the garden.

The property off Cromer Road, north of Norwich, is for sale with William H Brown Select at a guide price of £575,000 and offers three good-sized bedrooms, as well as an adjoining one-bedroom annexe on the ground floor. 

Kitchen/living space in a self-contained annexe at a 4-bed home for sale off Cromer Road, Norwich

The kitchen/living space in the self-contained annexe - Credit: William H Brown Select

Open-plan lounge and dining area with a mirrored wall at a 4-bed home for sale off Cromer Road, Norwich, for £575k

The open-plan lounge and dining area - Credit: William H Brown Select

Inside, the ground-floor accommodation is flexible, free-flowing and largely open-plan. The living space has a large bay window to the front, and the dining area features a mirrored wall before opening into the well-fitted kitchen. This is fitted with matching wall units, an integrated dishwasher and washing machine, and space for a Range-style cooker.  

There is also a spacious reception hall and a double-glazed conservatory overlooking the rear garden. 

Stylish modern bathroom with a freestanding copper bath in a 4-bed home for sale off Cromer Road, Norwich

The family bathroom features a freestanding copper bath - Credit: William H Brown Select

Double bedroom with a bay window in a 4-bed home for sale off Cromer Road, Norwich, for £575k

The whole property has been refurbished recently - Credit: William H Brown Select

The annexe is self-contained and includes living space, a kitchen and dining area, and a bedroom and bathroom, and would therefore be suited to multi-generational living – perhaps an older relative or even teenager who wants a bit more independence. 

On the first floor, there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom with a freestanding copper bath. 

Double bed and bathroom in a self-contained annexe at a 4-bed family home for sale off Cromer Road, Norwich

The property features a self-contained annexe on the ground floor, which provides the home with its fourth bedroom - Credit: William H Brown Select

Fitted kitchen in a 4-bed home for sale off Cromer Road, Norwich, which is for sale for £575k

The modern fitted kitchen - Credit: William H Brown Select

The whole property has recently undergone an extensive refurbishment. The rooms are well-finished and decorated with a lovely range of fixtures and fittings, fresh coats of paint and eye-catching patterned wallpapers. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Millwall fans throw seats and attack stewards during City win
  2. 2 Calls to reduce speeding traffic as part of roundabout redesign
  3. 3 Male arrested on suspicion of breaching order for second time in two days
  1. 4 7 things you could do in Norwich in the 2000s that you can't do now
  2. 5 'Fight club': Gang brawls see hundreds of teens meeting to scrap in park
  3. 6 One person injured after crash on major Norwich road
  4. 7 City's new fine dining restaurant opening date revealed
  5. 8 Work could start on new supermarket a year after plans were passed
  6. 9 Plans to convert pub into affordable flats withdrawn
  7. 10 'He was always laughing' - Sister's tribute to motorcycle crash victim

Outside, the gardens have been well-landscaped and include a large expanse of lawn and a decking. 

Rear garden of a four-bed property for sale off Cromer Road, Norwich, for £575k

The garden includes a large area of lawn, as well as a decking and a studio - Credit: William H Brown Select

Studio kitted out like a gym and bar in a 4-bed home for sale off Cromer Road, Norwich, for £575k

The studio is currently used as a home bar and gym but offers lots of potential - Credit: William H Brown Select

At the foot of the garden, there is a useful studio building. It is currently used as a bar and gym but offers huge potential. It would make a lovely summer house, or even home office, and is fully insulated and fitted with power and lighting. 

For more information, contact William H Brown Select. 

PROPERTY FACTS 
Cromer Road, Norwich 
Guide price: £575,000 
William H Brown, 01603 361639 
www.williamhbrown.co.uk 

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Kayaks and paddleboards will keep the whole family out enjoying the water

More TUI chaos as ANOTHER flight lands in Belfast instead of Corfu

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The Aslan, located in Red Lion Street, is due to open it's café and bar section within the next month

Cafe and bar with rooftop terrace to open in city centre

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Part of Atlantic Avenue and Salhouse Road in Sprowston is closed until September 2

Road on outskirts of Norwich closed for roadworks

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
How the parade of shops in Hethersett's Heather Gardens development could look if approved

South Norfolk Council

Plan for four shops in new housing development

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon