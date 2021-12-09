See inside this wow factor home for sale near Norwich for £795,000

The property has ample off-road parking outside as well as a double garage - Credit: Sowerbys

An impressive five-bed home has come up for sale on the outskirts of Norwich - and it's made for those looking for a life of luxury.

The five-bedroom property is listed for sale with Sowerbys for £795,000 and extends to over 2,700 sq ft. It's situated on St Faith's Road, on the outskirts of Norwich, and is well-served by road links with the A140, NDR and inner ring road close by.

It's been beautifully finished inside and has all the mod-cons a large family could need, including a custom lighting system, underfloor heating, a bespoke kitchen complete with high-end appliances, and modern and well-fitted bathrooms.

It is entered through a spacious reception hall on the ground floor, which leads into the sitting room, cloakroom and the open-plan kitchen, breakfast and family room - complete with bi-fold doors leading out and into the garden.



The first floor is accessed by a stunning staircase fitted with feature lighting and leads on to two en suite bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, as well as three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

To the front of the property there is a low-level brick wall and a driveway which provides ample off-road parking alongside a double garage.

A well-landscaped garden can be found at the rear and is mainly laid to lawn, with shrub borders, a terrace and a shed.



For more information, contact Sowerbys.

PROPERTY FACTS

St Faith's Road, Norwich

Price: £795,000

Sowerbys, 01603 950215, www.sowerbys.com