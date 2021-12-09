See inside this wow factor home for sale near Norwich for £795,000
- Credit: Sowerbys
An impressive five-bed home has come up for sale on the outskirts of Norwich - and it's made for those looking for a life of luxury.
The five-bedroom property is listed for sale with Sowerbys for £795,000 and extends to over 2,700 sq ft. It's situated on St Faith's Road, on the outskirts of Norwich, and is well-served by road links with the A140, NDR and inner ring road close by.
It's been beautifully finished inside and has all the mod-cons a large family could need, including a custom lighting system, underfloor heating, a bespoke kitchen complete with high-end appliances, and modern and well-fitted bathrooms.
It is entered through a spacious reception hall on the ground floor, which leads into the sitting room, cloakroom and the open-plan kitchen, breakfast and family room - complete with bi-fold doors leading out and into the garden.
The first floor is accessed by a stunning staircase fitted with feature lighting and leads on to two en suite bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, as well as three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.
To the front of the property there is a low-level brick wall and a driveway which provides ample off-road parking alongside a double garage.
A well-landscaped garden can be found at the rear and is mainly laid to lawn, with shrub borders, a terrace and a shed.
For more information, contact Sowerbys.
PROPERTY FACTS
St Faith's Road, Norwich
Price: £795,000
Sowerbys, 01603 950215, www.sowerbys.com
Most Read
- 1 Outpouring of love for 'happy chappy' Chris
- 2 Why Heartsease is now city's sought-after suburb
- 3 NHS worker's plea after being followed and spiked at private party
- 4 'I caught the dreaded Covid' says music legend after cancelled city gig
- 5 Boris Johnson tells people to work from home as Covid 'Plan B' confirmed
- 6 ‘Inadequate’ care home slammed after patient suffers more than 20 falls
- 7 New homes plan on woodland will cause 'irreversible' damage, locals warn
- 8 See inside this Grade II listed cottage with 2-bed annexe near Norwich
- 9 Norwich City defender targets academy role
- 10 Hospital reports 10 deaths of people with Covid in two days