1940s home with permission to extend is for sale by auction

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:02 PM April 12, 2022
1940s terrace with off-road parking for sale off Victoria Street, Norwich, by auction

This three to four-bedroom home off Victoria Street, Norwich, is for sale by auction - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A four-bedroom home dating back to the 1940s will go under the hammer at auction next month.

Number 10, Victoria Street, is listed for sale at a guide price of £395,000. The property is in a prime location, walking distance to the city centre, as well as an extensive range of shops including a large supermarket.

It also comes complete with a parking area and permission to extend and would make an ideal family home.

Spacious living room with fireplace in a 3-bed house for sale by auction off Victoria Street, Norwich

Inside the living room - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A spokesperson for Auction House East Anglia, selling the property, say it is a "desirable property in good order throughout", offering some attractive period features and lots of storage.

The ground floor offers a storm porch, hall, spacious kitchen and lounge/diner, as well as a study or a potential fourth bedroom.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Planning permission has been granted to extend the side and into the loft to create an additional master bedroom with en suite bathroom.

Open-plan kitchen/dining area in a 3-bed 1940s home for sale off Victoria Street, Norwich

The dining area - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Off-street parking is available at the front and there is an easy to maintain garden at the rear, which is fully enclosed.

The auction will take place on Wednesday, May 4 at 11am. Viewings are recommended and will be taking place on Tuesday, April 19 and Thursday, April 28. For more information, call the Norwich office.

PROPERTY FACTS
Victoria Road, Norwich
Guide price: £395,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100
www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia

