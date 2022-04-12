1940s home with permission to extend is for sale by auction
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
A four-bedroom home dating back to the 1940s will go under the hammer at auction next month.
Number 10, Victoria Street, is listed for sale at a guide price of £395,000. The property is in a prime location, walking distance to the city centre, as well as an extensive range of shops including a large supermarket.
It also comes complete with a parking area and permission to extend and would make an ideal family home.
A spokesperson for Auction House East Anglia, selling the property, say it is a "desirable property in good order throughout", offering some attractive period features and lots of storage.
The ground floor offers a storm porch, hall, spacious kitchen and lounge/diner, as well as a study or a potential fourth bedroom.
Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Planning permission has been granted to extend the side and into the loft to create an additional master bedroom with en suite bathroom.
Off-street parking is available at the front and there is an easy to maintain garden at the rear, which is fully enclosed.
The auction will take place on Wednesday, May 4 at 11am. Viewings are recommended and will be taking place on Tuesday, April 19 and Thursday, April 28. For more information, call the Norwich office.
PROPERTY FACTS
Victoria Road, Norwich
Guide price: £395,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100
www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia