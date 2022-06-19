'Rarely available and unique' former school for sale in Norwich
- Credit: Gilson Bailey
This Norwich house, on the market for £475,000, is part of a converted school that is now a terrace house.
The four-bed property has been described by Gilson Bailey as "rarely available" and "unique".
There are lots of original features like the shape of the windows and the high vaulted ceilings.
The ground floor has three bedrooms, two of which have en suites, and a shared bathroom.
The first floor contains the kitchen diner, a bedroom and the lounge.
The house has views over Norwich, with the cathedral and Carrow Road visible in the distance.
There is a small lawned garden to the front and one off-road parking space.
The property is in Carrow Hill, just under a mile from Norwich city centre and mere minutes from Riverside.
PROPERTY FACTS
Carrow Hill, Norwich
Guide price: £475,000
Gilson Bailey, 01603 764444, www.gilsonbailey.co.uk