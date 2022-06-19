'Rarely available and unique' former school for sale in Norwich

The former-schoolhouse in south Norwich is on the market for £475k - Credit: Gilson Bailey

This Norwich house, on the market for £475,000, is part of a converted school that is now a terrace house.

The four-bed property has been described by Gilson Bailey as "rarely available" and "unique".

The house has views across Norwich, stretching to the cathedral - Credit: Gilson Bailey

The open-plan living space is on the first floor with many of the school's original features - Credit: Gilson Bailey

There are lots of original features like the shape of the windows and the high vaulted ceilings.

The ground floor has three bedrooms, two of which have en suites, and a shared bathroom.

One of the bedrooms on the ground floor - Credit: Gilson Bailey

The shared bathroom on the ground floor - Credit: Gilson Bailey

The first floor contains the kitchen diner, a bedroom and the lounge.

The house has views over Norwich, with the cathedral and Carrow Road visible in the distance.

One of the four bedrooms with the original windows and vaulted windows - Credit: Gilson Bailey

The small garden to the front is laid to lawn - Credit: Gilson Bailey

There is a small lawned garden to the front and one off-road parking space.

The property is in Carrow Hill, just under a mile from Norwich city centre and mere minutes from Riverside.

PROPERTY FACTS

Carrow Hill, Norwich

Guide price: £475,000

Gilson Bailey, 01603 764444, www.gilsonbailey.co.uk