Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

Four-bed house in Colman's factory grounds for sale for £400,000

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:00 AM July 10, 2022
xxx_01_bracondalemillgate_trowse_jul22

This four-bed in the former grounds of Colman's is for sale for £400k - Credit: Reality Estate Agents

This home set over three floors is sat on the former grounds of Colman's mustard mill in Trowse.

The four-bed semi-detached is on the market for £400,000 in a "prestigious" development.

xxx_02_bracondalemillgate_trowse_jul22

The semi-detached is in a "prestigious development" in Trowse - Credit: Reality Estate Agents

xxx_03_bracondalemillgate_trowse_jul22

The kitchen and dining room with French doors to the garden - Credit: Reality Estate Agents

The house opens from the porch into the front hall. On the right are the study, which could also be used as a bedroom, and the utility and cloakroom.

To the back of the house is the open-plan kitchen and dining room with French doors to the back garden.

xxx_04_bracondalemillgate_trowse_jul22

The bedroom on the second floor with floor-to-ceiling windows - Credit: Reality Estate Agents

xxx_05_bracondalemillgate_trowse_jul22

The living room on the first floor with a balcony - Credit: Reality Estate Agents

Upstairs there is one of the bedrooms, the family bathroom and the living room, with French doors onto a balcony overlooking the garden.

On the second floor there are two other bedrooms, the larger of which has an en suite and large floor-to-ceiling windows.

xxx_06_bracondalemillgate_trowse_jul22

One of the four bedrooms - Credit: Reality Estate Agents

xxx_07_bracondalemillgate_trowse_jul22

The shared bathroom on the first floor - Credit: Reality Estate Agents

There is a small garden to the back that is mainly paved with some areas for plants.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich dad named England's Strongest Man
  2. 2 Meet Norwich's own 'Pigeon Lady' who feeds hundreds of birds a day
  3. 3 TUI passengers 'face nightmare' after being stranded at airport for hours
  1. 4 Support grows for new railway station on outskirts of Norwich
  2. 5 Royal Arcade food hall opening date and name revealed
  3. 6 16th century townhouse is for sale on one of Norwich's prettiest streets
  4. 7 A look back at clubbing in Tombland through the years
  5. 8 Multiple crews called to blaze at a flat in city building
  6. 9 Road cordoned off after unexploded bomb discovered
  7. 10 Plan for new GP surgery and 130 homes in growing village revealed

The property also has a garage and parking space.

xxx_08_bracondalemillgate_trowse_jul22

One of the four bedrooms - Credit: Reality Estate Agents

xxx_09_bracondalemillgate_trowse_jul22

The small back garden is mostly paved - Credit: Reality Estate Agents

The home is next to the River Yare in Trowse, about one-and-a-half miles from Norwich city centre.

Trowse was originally built in the 1800s as a model village for the workers at Colman's mustard factory, similar to Bournville for Cadbury's.

PROPERTY FACTS

Bracondale Mill Gate, Trowse

Guide price: £400,000

Reality Estate Agents, 01603 756898, www.realityestateagents.co.uk

Norwich News

Don't Miss

One Cup Or Two, lamp shop opening in Blofeild. Simon Kindleysides Pictures: Brittany Woodman

New homeware shop is 'dream come true' for owner

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Hotel Chocolat is opening a café in Chantry Place in Norwich. 

Food and Drink

Hotel Chocolat opening café in Norwich with vouchers for first customers

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Norwich's gulls have been spotted munching on pigeons outside City Hall

Video

City gulls are now 'CANNIBALS' and eat baby pigeons in one gulp

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
A controlled detonation of the artillery shell which was donated to a Norfolk charity

Video

Bomb squad called in after live WW1 explosive donated to charity shop

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon