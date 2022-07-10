Four-bed house in Colman's factory grounds for sale for £400,000
- Credit: Reality Estate Agents
This home set over three floors is sat on the former grounds of Colman's mustard mill in Trowse.
The four-bed semi-detached is on the market for £400,000 in a "prestigious" development.
The house opens from the porch into the front hall. On the right are the study, which could also be used as a bedroom, and the utility and cloakroom.
To the back of the house is the open-plan kitchen and dining room with French doors to the back garden.
Upstairs there is one of the bedrooms, the family bathroom and the living room, with French doors onto a balcony overlooking the garden.
On the second floor there are two other bedrooms, the larger of which has an en suite and large floor-to-ceiling windows.
There is a small garden to the back that is mainly paved with some areas for plants.
Most Read
- 1 Norwich dad named England's Strongest Man
- 2 Meet Norwich's own 'Pigeon Lady' who feeds hundreds of birds a day
- 3 TUI passengers 'face nightmare' after being stranded at airport for hours
- 4 Support grows for new railway station on outskirts of Norwich
- 5 Royal Arcade food hall opening date and name revealed
- 6 16th century townhouse is for sale on one of Norwich's prettiest streets
- 7 A look back at clubbing in Tombland through the years
- 8 Multiple crews called to blaze at a flat in city building
- 9 Road cordoned off after unexploded bomb discovered
- 10 Plan for new GP surgery and 130 homes in growing village revealed
The property also has a garage and parking space.
The home is next to the River Yare in Trowse, about one-and-a-half miles from Norwich city centre.
Trowse was originally built in the 1800s as a model village for the workers at Colman's mustard factory, similar to Bournville for Cadbury's.
PROPERTY FACTS
Bracondale Mill Gate, Trowse
Guide price: £400,000
Reality Estate Agents, 01603 756898, www.realityestateagents.co.uk