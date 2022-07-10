Four-bed house in Colman's factory grounds for sale for £400,000

This four-bed in the former grounds of Colman's is for sale for £400k - Credit: Reality Estate Agents

This home set over three floors is sat on the former grounds of Colman's mustard mill in Trowse.

The four-bed semi-detached is on the market for £400,000 in a "prestigious" development.

The house opens from the porch into the front hall. On the right are the study, which could also be used as a bedroom, and the utility and cloakroom.

To the back of the house is the open-plan kitchen and dining room with French doors to the back garden.

Upstairs there is one of the bedrooms, the family bathroom and the living room, with French doors onto a balcony overlooking the garden.

On the second floor there are two other bedrooms, the larger of which has an en suite and large floor-to-ceiling windows.

There is a small garden to the back that is mainly paved with some areas for plants.

The property also has a garage and parking space.

The home is next to the River Yare in Trowse, about one-and-a-half miles from Norwich city centre.

Trowse was originally built in the 1800s as a model village for the workers at Colman's mustard factory, similar to Bournville for Cadbury's.

PROPERTY FACTS

Bracondale Mill Gate, Trowse

Guide price: £400,000

Reality Estate Agents, 01603 756898, www.realityestateagents.co.uk