Five-bedroom home with its own pub on the market for £850k

The Lilacs, a five-bed property in Horsham St Faith - Credit: Sowerbys

A five-bedroom home with its own pub is on the market for £850,000.

The Lilacs is a Grade II listed property in Meadow Farm Lane in Horsham St Faith.

The dual aspect sitting room, with French doors and a fireplace - Credit: Sowerbys

The property comes with a single-storey brick barn that has two multi-purpose areas, a garage and a themed pub created by the current owners.

There is planning permission for the conversion of the barn into a one-bed self-contained annex.

The themed bar, made by the current owners - Credit: Sowerbys

The entrance hall to the home leads to a dual aspect dining room and sitting room with a wood-burning stove and French doors to the garden.

The ground floor also contains the study, a utility room, a shower room and the kitchen.

The dual aspect kitchen on the ground floor, with an Aga - Credit: Sowerbys

The first floor has three bedrooms, one of which has a walk-in wardrobe, and the family bathroom.

The second floor is home to the final two bedrooms.

Bedroom two, on the first floor of the house, has a walk-in wardrobe - Credit: Sowerbys

The house, approached by a gravel drive, is set within an acre of land.

The garden is mostly lawn with some trees and hedging.

The view from the back of the property's land, over surrounding fields - Credit: Sowerbys

At the edge of the land are cider apple trees, a wildflower meadow, a large raised deck and mature hedging.

The property backs onto open countryside with "lovely views", according to listing agent Sowerbys.

The seating area for the bar, with wooden benches - Credit: Sowerbys

Horsham Saint Faith is just under six miles north of the centre of Norwich and even closer to the airport.

The village has a local pub, church, post office and shop.

The family bathroom on the first floor - Credit: Sowerbys

PROPERTY FACTS

Meadow Farm Lane, Horsham St Faith

Guide Price: Offers in excess of £850,000

Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com