News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

Five-bedroom home with its own pub on the market for £850k

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:20 PM January 12, 2022
The Lilacs, Horsham St Faith, Norwich

The Lilacs, a five-bed property in Horsham St Faith - Credit: Sowerbys

A five-bedroom home with its own pub is on the market for £850,000.

The Lilacs is a Grade II listed property in Meadow Farm Lane in Horsham St Faith.

The Lilacs, Horsham St Faith, Norwich

The dual aspect sitting room, with French doors and a fireplace - Credit: Sowerbys

The property comes with a single-storey brick barn that has two multi-purpose areas, a garage and a themed pub created by the current owners.

There is planning permission for the conversion of the barn into a one-bed self-contained annex.

The Lilacs, Horsham St Faith, Norwich

The themed bar, made by the current owners - Credit: Sowerbys

The entrance hall to the home leads to a dual aspect dining room and sitting room with a wood-burning stove and French doors to the garden.

The ground floor also contains the study, a utility room, a shower room and the kitchen.

The Lilacs, Horsham St Faith, Norwich

The dual aspect kitchen on the ground floor, with an Aga - Credit: Sowerbys

The first floor has three bedrooms, one of which has a walk-in wardrobe, and the family bathroom.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Whose bush is this?' Fury as 'dangerous' spikey hedge ignored
  2. 2 Woman dies following concerns over her safety
  3. 3 Girl still off school FOUR MONTHS after getting 'horrendous' long Covid
  1. 4 Cowboy builder Kyle Muir admits fleecing customers out of £48,300
  2. 5 Norwich restaurant launches eight-course tasting menu with 'surprises'
  3. 6 Furniture shop closes down after more than 10 years in business
  4. 7 Deer cause chaos at allotment site after invading veggie patches
  5. 8 Flytipper jailed for 16 weeks for dumping waste on farmland
  6. 9 Bid to build 31 homes on village field sees fears over traffic
  7. 10 Deal struck over plans for 800 new homes on edge of Norwich

The second floor is home to the final two bedrooms.

The Lilacs, Horsham St Faith, Norwich

Bedroom two, on the first floor of the house, has a walk-in wardrobe - Credit: Sowerbys

The house, approached by a gravel drive, is set within an acre of land.

The garden is mostly lawn with some trees and hedging.

The Lilacs, Horsham St Faith, Norwich

The view from the back of the property's land, over surrounding fields - Credit: Sowerbys

At the edge of the land are cider apple trees, a wildflower meadow, a large raised deck and mature hedging.

The property backs onto open countryside with "lovely views", according to listing agent Sowerbys. 

The Lilacs, Horsham St Faith, Norwich

The seating area for the bar, with wooden benches - Credit: Sowerbys

Horsham Saint Faith is just under six miles north of the centre of Norwich and even closer to the airport.

The village has a local pub, church, post office and shop.

The Lilacs, Horsham St Faith, Norwich

The family bathroom on the first floor - Credit: Sowerbys

PROPERTY FACTS

Meadow Farm Lane, Horsham St Faith

Guide Price: Offers in excess of £850,000

Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An artist's impression of how the new student accommodation will look at St Crispin's House

Abandoned office block to be converted into £42m student flats

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Emily Gibbs from domestic cleaning services Sparkle Norwich share her secrets to keeping on top of housework . 

Professional cleaner shares secrets to keep on top of household chores

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
The driver of a Land Rover which was towing a 20ft shipping container was pulled over on the A47 in Norwich.

Land Rover towing 20ft container pulled over for doing 30mph on A47

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Fat Cat owner Colin Keatley in the West End Street Gardens opposite his pub 

Concerns over new gangs at park where shooting took place

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon