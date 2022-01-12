Five-bedroom home with its own pub on the market for £850k
- Credit: Sowerbys
A five-bedroom home with its own pub is on the market for £850,000.
The Lilacs is a Grade II listed property in Meadow Farm Lane in Horsham St Faith.
The property comes with a single-storey brick barn that has two multi-purpose areas, a garage and a themed pub created by the current owners.
There is planning permission for the conversion of the barn into a one-bed self-contained annex.
The entrance hall to the home leads to a dual aspect dining room and sitting room with a wood-burning stove and French doors to the garden.
The ground floor also contains the study, a utility room, a shower room and the kitchen.
The first floor has three bedrooms, one of which has a walk-in wardrobe, and the family bathroom.
The second floor is home to the final two bedrooms.
The house, approached by a gravel drive, is set within an acre of land.
The garden is mostly lawn with some trees and hedging.
At the edge of the land are cider apple trees, a wildflower meadow, a large raised deck and mature hedging.
The property backs onto open countryside with "lovely views", according to listing agent Sowerbys.
Horsham Saint Faith is just under six miles north of the centre of Norwich and even closer to the airport.
The village has a local pub, church, post office and shop.
PROPERTY FACTS
Meadow Farm Lane, Horsham St Faith
Guide Price: Offers in excess of £850,000
Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com