'Limited number' of riverside apartments still available with Help to Buy

A limited number of two and three-bed apartments remain at St James Quay in Norwich available to purchase with Help to Buy - Credit: The Hill Group

For those seeking a prime opportunity to purchase a home with as little as a 5pc deposit, St James Quay in Norwich still has a limited number of two- and three-bedroom apartments available to purchase with Help to Buy - but prospective buyers will need to be quick.

Applications for the Government-backed Help to Buy: Equity Loan scheme close on October 31, 2022 - and according to official figures, the scheme has helped more than 350,000 homeowners across the country get on to the property ladder.

St James Quay, by award-winning developer The Hill Group, comprises a contemporary collection of apartments and townhouses and is situated off Barrack Street.

The remaining two and three-bedroom apartments available with Help to Buy occupy The Pullman Building and The Sewell Building, which are located on the banks of the River Wensum.

The apartments at St James Quay are contemporary and stylish and some have river views - Credit: The Hill Group

Rebecca Littler, group sales and marketing director at The Hill Group, says: “There are just six remaining Help to Buy homes at St James Quay, offering an incredible opportunity for someone looking to step onto the property ladder in a sought-after location.



“Every home has been meticulously designed with local architecture and heritage at the heart of the properties, presenting a clever stepped design to amplify light and air.



“The open-plan layout consists of a designated kitchen, dining and lounge area whilst design fluidity ties the space together creating the perfect place for socialising, entertaining or relaxing.



“Each apartment benefits from a balcony or terrace, providing residents with a secluded sanctuary to take a peaceful break or look at the stunning skyline views across the city.”

Inside the bedroom at the St James Quay show home in Norwich - Credit: The Hill Group

Premium specification provides residents with high-quality appliances and fittings. The available apartments feature glossy kitchens with Caesarstone worktop and glass splashbacks, integrated Bosch appliances such as a single oven and microwave, as well as Zanussi appliances including an integrated dishwasher and fridge/freezer and a freestanding washer/dryer.



Principal bedrooms offer an en suite complete with a shower, heated chrome towel rail, dark wood effect LED mirror and large tiled flooring and walls, while in the bedroom, there’s a built-in mirrored wardrobe.



Additional features include underfloor heating throughout, high-efficiency, double-glazed aluminium timber composite windows and a video entry system.



Prices for a two-bedroom apartment available with Help to Buy start from £324,950. For more information, visit hill.co.uk/all-developments/norfolk/st-james-quay