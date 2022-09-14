Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

See inside three-bedroom home with heated outdoor pool on sale for £400k

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:41 PM September 14, 2022
xxx_01_linksavenue_hellesdon_sep22

This three-bed in Hellesdon is on the market for £400k - Credit: Iconic

A three-bedroom family home in Hellesdon, with a heated swimming pool and two reception rooms, is on the market for £400,000. 

At the front of the house is the lounge which has a feature fireplace and a bay window and there is a utility room and a bathroom downstairs too.

xxx_03_linksavenue_hellesdon_sep22

The lounge has a fireplace and a bay window - Credit: Iconic

xxx_04_linksavenue_hellesdon_sep22

The kitchen diner is 20ft long - Credit: Iconic

At the back of the house is the wide 20ft kitchen diner with a fridge-freezer and range oven.

This leads to the family room with bifold doors to the garden and skylights.

xxx_05_linksavenue_hellesdon_sep22

The family room which leads to the garden - Credit: Iconic

xxx_06_linksavenue_hellesdon_sep22

One of the three bedrooms - Credit: Iconic

Upstairs is the family bathroom and three bedrooms, one with an en suite.

There are three outbuildings with a gym, a sauna, a log cabin and store rooms.

xxx_07_linksavenue_hellesdon_sep22

The bathroom on the ground floor - Credit: Iconic

xxx_08_linksavenue_hellesdon_sep22

One of the three bedrooms - Credit: Iconic

The garden has a patio area leading to a seating area behind a small gate.

Most Read

  1. 1 Historic four-bed for sale on one of the most sought-after roads in Norwich
  2. 2 Build-A-Bear closing after years in city shopping centre
  3. 3 Vandalised shop cleared up thanks to help of 'lovely' strangers
  1. 4 Comment made to woman was catalyst for Norwich stabbing
  2. 5 Restored Golden Triangle pub reopens to 'delighted' punters
  3. 6 Pedestrian taken to hospital after city centre crash
  4. 7 Unique Art Deco home for sale for £400,000
  5. 8 TUI flights out of Norwich being diverted to London
  6. 9 City florist on why she never cashed 42-year-old cheque sent by the Queen
  7. 10 Armed police called to NR3 Tesco after reports of man carrying knife

At the bottom of the garden is the heated outdoor pool surrounded by lawn as well as an outbuilding.

xxx_02_linksavenue_hellesdon_sep22

The outdoor pool is heated and surrounded by lawn - Credit: Iconic

xxx_09_linksavenue_hellesdon_sep22

The heated pool is at the bottom of the garden with one of the outbuildings - Credit: Iconic

The property is in Links Avenue off Middletons Lane in Hellesdon.

It is three miles from the centre of Norwich and one mile from Norwich Airport.

PROPERTY FACTS

Links Avenue, Hellesdon

Guide price: £400,000

Iconic, 01603 261104, www.iconicea.co.uk

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Geraldine Moss and her friend Janine Bell (inset) were one of the passengers on the rescheduled TOM712 flight from Norwich

Updated

Not again ... TUI passengers stranded in Turkey following 48-hour delay

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
JC_01_bomb_framinghamearl_sep22

Updated

Homes evacuated after gardener sparks bomb alert

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
HM the Queen officially opened the Village Hall at Thornham. Picture: Ian Burt

The Queen | Updated

Major retailers confirm shop closures for the Queen's funeral

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Chantry Place shopping centre, Norwich

Changing 'consumer behaviour' causes brand to leave city shopping centre

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon