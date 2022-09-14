See inside three-bedroom home with heated outdoor pool on sale for £400k

This three-bed in Hellesdon is on the market for £400k - Credit: Iconic

A three-bedroom family home in Hellesdon, with a heated swimming pool and two reception rooms, is on the market for £400,000.

At the front of the house is the lounge which has a feature fireplace and a bay window and there is a utility room and a bathroom downstairs too.

At the back of the house is the wide 20ft kitchen diner with a fridge-freezer and range oven.

This leads to the family room with bifold doors to the garden and skylights.

Upstairs is the family bathroom and three bedrooms, one with an en suite.

There are three outbuildings with a gym, a sauna, a log cabin and store rooms.

The garden has a patio area leading to a seating area behind a small gate.

At the bottom of the garden is the heated outdoor pool surrounded by lawn as well as an outbuilding.

The property is in Links Avenue off Middletons Lane in Hellesdon.

It is three miles from the centre of Norwich and one mile from Norwich Airport.

PROPERTY FACTS

Links Avenue, Hellesdon

Guide price: £400,000

Iconic, 01603 261104, www.iconicea.co.uk