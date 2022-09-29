Four-bed property for sale on River Wensum for £325k is 'hidden gem'
A former council property which sits on the River Wensum - and has been lovingly converted - is on the market with a guide price of £325,000 to £350,000.
The four-bedroom terraced property in Hellesdon Road has had a loft conversion and faces a row of mature trees, behind which meanders the River Wensum.
Andy Dickerson, branch manager at Winkworth in Hellesdon - which is marketing the property - said it's a "secret gem".
"You can get to the river in about 10 seconds," he added.
"We haven't had a huge amount of interest in it yet because people assume it's just an ex-council house - but there's a lot more to it than that.
"It's got a loft conversion, and the vendor converted the old garage into a studio. It hasn't got planning application so can only be used for personal use."
The property is close to Marriott's Way and the river but is still close to the city centre and it also has an outbuilding that has been converted.
"I think it makes a lovely, sizeable family home as it's quite spacious already," Mr Dickerson continued.
"It could be in first-time buyer territory if they have decent jobs - it could be within reach.
"With it being ex-local authority it's been built well, but the owners obviously looked after it as well and have done a lot of work inside it.
"The pictures don't do it justice.
"It's got a 19ft lounge with a garden room off the back and a separate dining room.
"It's got that out-of-city living but the ease of getting in when you need to. It's the best of both worlds.
"The property's a secret gem because people underestimated its potential.
"People can't necessarily see all that's there. They don't understand that for £325,000 to £350,000, you're getting four bedrooms with a loft conversion, a lovely garden and it's close to the river.
"The studio out the back has been used as a party room or where guests can stay. It's got a kitchenette, toilet and shower - it's really great."