10-bed period home with its own ballroom for sale near Norwich for £1.5m

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 12:57 PM July 15, 2022
Huge Georgian home with doric columned porch off Hellesdon Mill Lane, Hellesdon, for sale for £1.5m

Hellesdon House, which is around three miles from Norwich, is for sale for offers over £1.5m - Credit: Savills

A huge Grade II listed period home complete with its own opulent ballroom has come up for sale near Norwich for £1.5m. 

Selling agents Savills describe Hellesdon House, located off Hellesdon Mill Lane, as an “elegant house in every way”, offering over 8,500 sq ft of accommodation and even its own bar. 

The current owners have carefully preserved and enhanced the property to create a stunning family home.

Huge ornate staircase at Hellesdon House, near Norwich, which is for sale for £1.5m

The entrance hall is grand, with an ornate staircase - Credit: Savills

Huge reception room in Hellesdon House, near Norwich, which is for sale for £1.5m

The property is packed with beautiful period features, including panelling, cornicing and impressive ceiling roses - Credit: Savills

The rooms are well-proportioned and versatile, with high ceilings and feature fireplaces, both typical of the period, as well as modern conveniences and en suite bathrooms to most of the 10 bedrooms. 

“As soon as I walked into the grand hallway I was instantly impressed,” says Savills’ property agent, Tom Clayton. The hallway is indeed elegant, featuring a grand staircase fitted with ornate railings and plush purple carpet, which splits into two. 

Huge dining room with sash windows at Hellesdon House, near Norwich, which is for sale for £1.5m

The dining room leads into the conservatory - Credit: Savills

Large ballroom in a 10-bed house for sale off Hellesdon Mill Lane, near Norwich, for £1.5m

The property even includes a ballroom which has a skylight - Credit: Savills

The hallway gives access to four main reception rooms, including a huge dining room and the ballroom, which is bathed in lots of natural light from a skylight in the centre. 

Towards the front of the house there is a bar area, which is currently used as an entertaining space and features what could even be the property’s original lockable cell doors. 

Lounge area in the semi open-plan kitchen of Hellesdon House, near Norwich, which is for sale for £1.5m

The kitchen area is semi open-plan with an informal lounge area - Credit: Savills

Modern bar area at Hellesdon House near Norwich which is for sale for £1.5m

One of the rooms has been turned into a modern bar area - Credit: Savills

The rest of the ground floor is made up of the kitchen, which also features an informal lounge area, utility space, walk-in pantry and office, as well as a large shower room and plenty of storage rooms. 

There are seven en suite bedrooms on the first floor, as well as a large drawing room and a spacious landing with a skylight. Three smaller bedrooms can be found on the second floor, and are served by a large family bathroom. 

Modern fitted kitchen in a 10-bed house for sale off Hellesdon Mill Lane, near Norwich, which is for sale for £1.5m

The kitchen features a breakfast bar and modern appliances - Credit: Savills

Huge double bedroom at Hellesdon House, near Norwich, which is for sale for £1.5m

Hellesdon House has ten bedrooms in total - including seven with en suites - Credit: Savills

Outside there is a large sweeping driveway, which offers parking for numerous vehicles. A separate area has also been created that would be ideal for further parking or the creation of a garage or cart shed, subject to planning. 

The rest of the garden, which extends to around two thirds of an acre, is mainly laid to lawn with a variety of mature trees creating privacy and shade. There is also a courtyard to the side and access to several outdoor store rooms. 

Conservatory at Hellesdon House, near Norwich, which is for sale for £1.5m

The conservatory can be accessed from both the ballroom and dining room - Credit: Savills

0.6 acre gardens surround Hellesdon House, which is on the market for £1.5m

The grounds around the property extend to around two thirds of an acre - Credit: Savills

For more information, contact Savills. 

PROPERTY FACTS 
Hellesdon Mill Lane 
Guide price: £1,500,000 
Savills, 01603 229229 
www.savills.com 

Norwich News
Norfolk

