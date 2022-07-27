Golden Triangle home is for sale for £350k – and it even has parking! 

The low-maintenance garden is fully enclosed and has a patio - Credit: Pymm & Co

A surprisingly spacious three-bed terrace has come up for sale in one of the most popular areas of Norwich for £350,000.

The mid-terrace home off Heigham Road is for sale with Pymm & Co and combines light and airy living spaces with a sought-after location in the Golden Triangle.

The property is accessed by an entrance hall which leads into a reception room at the front.

The living room, which leads in to the kitchen - Credit: Pymm & Co

The kitchen, which is modern and well-fitted with a door leading out to the patio - Credit: Pymm & Co

Towards the rear of the entrance hall there is a good-sized lounge, which includes a feature fireplace and doors out on to a patio.

The kitchen is also located at the rear of the property and connected to the living room to offer semi open-plan living space. It is well-fitted, offering a range of base and wall units, work surfaces and an integrated oven and hob, and there is also space for a washing machine and dishwasher.

Upstairs, three bedrooms are accessed off the landing. The master bedroom is slightly L-shaped and the biggest of the three, and also includes a feature fireplace. All three bedrooms have double-glazed windows.

Inside one of the three bedrooms - Credit: Pymm & Co

The bedrooms are all upstairs - Credit: Pymm & Co

Completing the upstairs accommodation is a family bathroom, which is fitted with a panelled bath with shower over and has partly tiled walls.

To the front of the property the garden has been turned into a driveway and is laid to shingle with space for up to two cars.

The rear garden is enclosed and low maintenance, mainly laid to shingle with a patio area and storage shed and can be accessed from the rear.

The property offers two reception rooms and three bedrooms - Credit: Pymm & Co

One of the bedrooms has been turned into a dressing room - Credit: Pymm & Co

For more information, contact Pymm & Co.

PROPERTY FACTS

Heigham Road, Norwich

Price: £350,000

Pymm & Co, 01603 950021

www.pymmand.co.uk