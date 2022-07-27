Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Golden Triangle home is for sale for £350k – and it even has parking! 

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 12:09 PM July 27, 2022
Rear enclosed garden at a three-bed terrace for sale off Heigham Road, Norwich, which is for sale for £350k

The low-maintenance garden is fully enclosed and has a patio - Credit: Pymm & Co

A surprisingly spacious three-bed terrace has come up for sale in one of the most popular areas of Norwich for £350,000. 

The mid-terrace home off Heigham Road is for sale with Pymm & Co and combines light and airy living spaces with a sought-after location in the Golden Triangle.

The property is accessed by an entrance hall which leads into a reception room at the front.

Good-sized living room leading into the kitchen in a 3-bed terrace for sale off Heigham Road, Norwich, for £350k

The living room, which leads in to the kitchen - Credit: Pymm & Co

Modern white kitchen with mosaic tiling in a three-bed terrace for sale off Heigham Road, Norwich, for £350k

The kitchen, which is modern and well-fitted with a door leading out to the patio - Credit: Pymm & Co

Towards the rear of the entrance hall there is a good-sized lounge, which includes a feature fireplace and doors out on to a patio. 

The kitchen is also located at the rear of the property and connected to the living room to offer semi open-plan living space. It is well-fitted, offering a range of base and wall units, work surfaces and an integrated oven and hob, and there is also space for a washing machine and dishwasher. 

Upstairs, three bedrooms are accessed off the landing. The master bedroom is slightly L-shaped and the biggest of the three, and also includes a feature fireplace. All three bedrooms have double-glazed windows. 

Double bedroom with floral wallpaper in a three-bed terrace for sale off Heigham Road, Norwich, for £350k

Inside one of the three bedrooms - Credit: Pymm & Co

Double bedroom with floral wallpaper in a 3-bed terrace for sale off Heigham Road in the Golden Triangle area of Norwich

The bedrooms are all upstairs - Credit: Pymm & Co

Completing the upstairs accommodation is a family bathroom, which is fitted with a panelled bath with shower over and has partly tiled walls. 

To the front of the property the garden has been turned into a driveway and is laid to shingle with space for up to two cars. 

The rear garden is enclosed and low maintenance, mainly laid to shingle with a patio area and storage shed and can be accessed from the rear. 

Good-sized living space turned into an office at a three-bed terrace for sale off Heigham Road, Norwich, for £350k

The property offers two reception rooms and three bedrooms - Credit: Pymm & Co

Dressing room in one of the three bedrooms at a mid-terrace for sale off Heigham Road for £350k

One of the bedrooms has been turned into a dressing room - Credit: Pymm & Co

For more information, contact Pymm & Co. 

PROPERTY FACTS 
Heigham Road, Norwich 
Price: £350,000 
Pymm & Co, 01603 950021 
www.pymmand.co.uk 

