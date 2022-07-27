Golden Triangle home is for sale for £350k – and it even has parking!
- Credit: Pymm & Co
A surprisingly spacious three-bed terrace has come up for sale in one of the most popular areas of Norwich for £350,000.
The mid-terrace home off Heigham Road is for sale with Pymm & Co and combines light and airy living spaces with a sought-after location in the Golden Triangle.
The property is accessed by an entrance hall which leads into a reception room at the front.
Towards the rear of the entrance hall there is a good-sized lounge, which includes a feature fireplace and doors out on to a patio.
The kitchen is also located at the rear of the property and connected to the living room to offer semi open-plan living space. It is well-fitted, offering a range of base and wall units, work surfaces and an integrated oven and hob, and there is also space for a washing machine and dishwasher.
Upstairs, three bedrooms are accessed off the landing. The master bedroom is slightly L-shaped and the biggest of the three, and also includes a feature fireplace. All three bedrooms have double-glazed windows.
Completing the upstairs accommodation is a family bathroom, which is fitted with a panelled bath with shower over and has partly tiled walls.
Most Read
- 1 MP wants Norwich to host Eurovision 2023
- 2 Passengers startled after plane forced to avert initial landing
- 3 Man parachutes from crane at Norwich Castle in the middle of the night
- 4 Passengers wait 24 hours for flight as TUI unable to confirm end to chaos
- 5 Warning over increase in venomous 'false widows' in city
- 6 Man denies murder of 58-year-old found dead with head wounds
- 7 Workers surprised by fireworks in city over lunchtime
- 8 Pregnant woman 'threatened with kitchen knife' by thugs
- 9 Three city parks named among best in the UK
- 10 Norwich Pride 2022: Full list of road closures for parade
To the front of the property the garden has been turned into a driveway and is laid to shingle with space for up to two cars.
The rear garden is enclosed and low maintenance, mainly laid to shingle with a patio area and storage shed and can be accessed from the rear.
For more information, contact Pymm & Co.
PROPERTY FACTS
Heigham Road, Norwich
Price: £350,000
Pymm & Co, 01603 950021
www.pymmand.co.uk