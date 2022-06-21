Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
City police box still up for sale - with permission to become a new home

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 9:53 AM June 21, 2022
Police box on Hall Road in Norwich which has planning permission to become a new home

The section box of a former city police station has come up for sale - complete with permission to convert it into a residential home.

The former section box to Tuckswood police station on Hall Road in Norwich was built in the 1950s as a base for the bobbies who served the post-war homes of Tuckswood and Lakenham.

In 2020, the police building - along with the police station itself - was declared surplus to the force's needs and it was closed.

Derelict kitchen area in the former police station box on Hall Road, Norwich, which is for sale with permission to convert

Inside the former police box on Hall Road in Norwich which has planning permission to become a single-storey home

In 2021, it was put up for sale, along with the police station, for £330,000 - but it is now for sale as a single lot, priced at a guide of £150,000-£175,000 and with full permission to convert it into a single-storey home.

The plans suggest that, once complete, accommodation will include an open-plan living and dining space, kitchen, bathroom and bedroom - as well as a further 'box room' which could become a small bedroom or study.

Brick-built 1950s former police box off Hall Road in Norwich which is for sale with permission to convert

Inside the former police box on Hall Road in Norwich which is for sale with planning permission to convert

The property, which is being sold freehold, will also have a garden and provide off-road parking.

For more information, contact Pymm & Co.

PROPERTY FACTS
Hall Road, Norwich
Guide price: £150,000-£175,000
Pymm & Co, 01603 950021
www.pymmand.co.uk

Norwich News

