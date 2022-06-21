City police box still up for sale - with permission to become a new home
- Credit: Pymm & Co
The section box of a former city police station has come up for sale - complete with permission to convert it into a residential home.
The former section box to Tuckswood police station on Hall Road in Norwich was built in the 1950s as a base for the bobbies who served the post-war homes of Tuckswood and Lakenham.
In 2020, the police building - along with the police station itself - was declared surplus to the force's needs and it was closed.
In 2021, it was put up for sale, along with the police station, for £330,000 - but it is now for sale as a single lot, priced at a guide of £150,000-£175,000 and with full permission to convert it into a single-storey home.
The plans suggest that, once complete, accommodation will include an open-plan living and dining space, kitchen, bathroom and bedroom - as well as a further 'box room' which could become a small bedroom or study.
The property, which is being sold freehold, will also have a garden and provide off-road parking.
For more information, contact Pymm & Co.
PROPERTY FACTS
Hall Road, Norwich
Guide price: £150,000-£175,000
Pymm & Co, 01603 950021
www.pymmand.co.uk