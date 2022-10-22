See inside 'one of a kind' home surrounded by woodland on sale for £1m
- Credit: Minors & Brady
Set within more than two acres of private woodland, this "one of a kind" home near Norwich is on the market for £1m.
The Grade II listed property is in the village of Hainford, offering easy access to the NDR, Norwich Airport and the Norfolk coast.
Built in the 19th century, the home accommodates six bedrooms and four bathrooms over its two floors and an annexe, providing a "perfect" opportunity for multigenerational living, according to estate agents Minors & Brady.
The property is full of character with wooden beams and staircase with each room offering views of the surrounding woodland.
There is plenty of space for entertaining in the modern kitchen/breakfast room that serves as the heart of the home.
Four well-sized bedrooms can be found in the main building with two further rooms in the timber-built annexe.
While also close to the city, the neighbouring villages and towns of Coltishall, Aylsham and Horsford offer plenty of amenities.
Most Read
- 1 Family pay tribute to 'courageous' mum Alice, who has died aged 31
- 2 Full trader line-up and launch date revealed for new city street food hall
- 3 Six weeks of roadworks planned for the NDR
- 4 First look inside art deco cocktail bar at former Birdcage site
- 5 Man in 50s found dead in city home
- 6 High school defends decision to put cameras in student toilets
- 7 Roys bans firework sales at every Norfolk store due to customer requests
- 8 Why was a British Airways plane circling over Norwich?
- 9 17 photos show how Dereham Road has changed over the years
- 10 Norwich's history explored in new TV show with Blackadder star
Property facts
Waterloo Road, Hainford, Norfolk
Guide price: £1,000,000
Minors & Brady, Wroxham, 01603 361621, homes@minorsandbrady.co.uk