See inside 'one of a kind' home surrounded by woodland on sale for £1m

Set within more than two acres of private woodland, this "one of a kind" home near Norwich is on the market for £1m.

The Grade II listed property is in the village of Hainford, offering easy access to the NDR, Norwich Airport and the Norfolk coast.

Built in the 19th century, the home accommodates six bedrooms and four bathrooms over its two floors and an annexe, providing a "perfect" opportunity for multigenerational living, according to estate agents Minors & Brady.

The property is full of character with wooden beams and staircase with each room offering views of the surrounding woodland.

There is plenty of space for entertaining in the modern kitchen/breakfast room that serves as the heart of the home.

Four well-sized bedrooms can be found in the main building with two further rooms in the timber-built annexe.

While also close to the city, the neighbouring villages and towns of Coltishall, Aylsham and Horsford offer plenty of amenities.

Property facts

Waterloo Road, Hainford, Norfolk

Guide price: £1,000,000

Minors & Brady, Wroxham, 01603 361621, homes@minorsandbrady.co.uk