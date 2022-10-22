Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
See inside 'one of a kind' home surrounded by woodland on sale for £1m

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:06 PM October 22, 2022
This Grade II listed home in the village of Hainford has gone on the market with a guide price of £1m

This Grade II listed home in the village of Hainford has gone on the market with a guide price of £1m

Set within more than two acres of private woodland, this "one of a kind" home near Norwich is on the market for £1m.

The Grade II listed property is in the village of Hainford, offering easy access to the NDR, Norwich Airport and the Norfolk coast.

The property is surrounded by more than two acres of private woodland

The property is surrounded by more than two acres of private woodland

Built in the 19th century, the home accommodates six bedrooms and four bathrooms over its two floors and an annexe, providing a "perfect" opportunity for multigenerational living, according to estate agents Minors & Brady.

The modern kitchen functions as the heart of the home, perfect for entertaining

The modern kitchen functions as the heart of the home, perfect for entertaining

The property is full of character with wooden beams and staircase with each room offering views of the surrounding woodland.

There are views of the surrounding woodland to be found from every window

There are views of the surrounding woodland to be found from every window

There is plenty of space for entertaining in the modern kitchen/breakfast room that serves as the heart of the home.

One of the living rooms at the Hainford property

One of the living rooms at the Hainford property

Four well-sized bedrooms can be found in the main building with two further rooms in the timber-built annexe.

There are four well-sized bedrooms in the main house, with a further two bedrooms in the wooden annexe

There are four well-sized bedrooms in the main house, with a further two bedrooms in the wooden annexe

One of the bathrooms on offer in this Hainford home

One of the bathrooms on offer in this Hainford home

While also close to the city, the neighbouring villages and towns of Coltishall, Aylsham and Horsford offer plenty of amenities. 

An aerial view of this Hainford property, on the market for £1m

An aerial view of this Hainford property, on the market for £1m

Property facts

Waterloo Road, Hainford, Norfolk

Guide price: £1,000,000

Minors & Brady, Wroxham, 01603 361621, homes@minorsandbrady.co.uk

